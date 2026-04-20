What We’re Learning About Four Key Cardinals Prospects in Memphis

Today I want to check in on several of Memphis Redbird hitters through the Statcast lens. Fortunately for prospect hounds, the International League is fully wired up with pitch and hit tracking machines so there is a wealth of data available for the prospects at the highest level. The only other minor league team with this data provided publicly is the Single-A Palm Beach Cardinals, so there is a bit of a gap as prospects advance through the middle two levels. The Memphis squad has played 18 games (as of Friday), so while the sample size is relatively small, we are starting to aggregate some real data to break down. Today, I will focus on hitters only, and with apologies to Cesar Prieto and Colton Ledbetter, the players I feel are the four best hitting prospects in Memphis: Joshua Baez, Leo Bernal, Jimmy Crooks, and Blaze Jordan.

Jordan’s 2025 was a mixed bag as he torched Double-A to the tune of a 167 wRC+ for 44 games in the Red Sox system. He was promoted to Triple-A at the beginning of June and held his own until being flipped for Steven Matz at the trade deadline. The narrative behind his breakout season was short-circuited by a dreadful stint in Memphis that led to him being left off the 40-man roster and unprotected in the Rule 5 draft. Jordan has long been considered a plus power bat, but has struggled with plate discipline and elevating the ball, so how has he performed thus far in 2026?

Jordan is off to a scalding start with a 179 wRC+ through 58 plate appearances in Memphis and there are certainly some changes to his underlying metrics.

Jordan is still swinging at everything and making good contact. The big jump has come in his exit velocity numbers. His max exit velocity of 113.3 MPH would rank 25th in the MLB just ahead of Jo Adell. His average exit velocity jump of 6 MPH takes him from being well below average to well above-average. Despite a high chase%, Jordan has made an above-average amount of contact thanks to an incredible 94.9% contact rate on pitches inside the strike zone.

Jordan continues to have a fascinating profile. If you had told me he was off to an amazing start, I would have assumed he had cleaned up his plate discipline or started hitting more fly balls… Instead, he has doubled down on the two things he is great at, hitting the ball hard and making a ton of contact. It doesn’t seem like a profile that will play at the major league level where he will be exploited by pitchers with better command, but it is hard to argue with the results thus far. Jordan seems like the perfect candidate to get some at-bats for the Cardinals later this summer to give him a sense of the adjustments needed to hit major league pitching and an offseason to work on improving his approach. Despite the flaws, it has been a very encouraging start to the year, and Jordan’s stock is on the rise.

Crooks had a solid, if unspectacular, 2025 season in Memphis. His contact rates backed up enough to create some doubt as to whether he could get to his solid power. So far, 2026 has been a mixed bag.

While Crooks is off to a great start from a results perspective having already hit 4 home runs and carrying a 156 wRC+, his contact and chase rates have both moved in the wrong direction. It is too early to worry, but you would feel a little more excited about the fast start if there were underlying changes to support the improved offense. Crooks’ elevated 33.3% strikeout rate is driven by nine strikeouts in 15 at-bats against southpaws. He has a slightly higher hard hit rate and barrel%, but despite the gaudy hitting line, Crooks has been generally the same hitter he was in 2025.

I would really like to see Crooks improve his chase rate moving forward, which should elevate his borderline unplayable contact rate. Only ten major leaguers ran contact rates in the 60s last season and none as low as 65%. There is still plenty of volatility in the data this early, so we are definitely not in the panic zone yet. The average to slightly above-average power is already there, and Crooks has a knack for making high-quality contact when he does connect. Despite his lack of speed, ZiPS projects him to run above-average BABIPs as the foundation of his offensive profile.

Unlike Jordan and Crooks, Bernal did not have prior Triple-A experience, so there is much less data in his baseline to compare to.

Bernal is having a little trouble chasing too often, but is making contact at an above-average rate. While his average and 90th percentile exit velocities are not exciting, his max exit velocity is above-average, which is a great sign, especially in such a small sample size. Despite the underwhelming .236/.295/.327 slash line, Bernal’s start from an underlying metrics perspective may be the most encouraging. Unlike Crooks, he is maintaining a solid plate approach and contact rate in his first taste of Triple-A as a 22-year-old. FanGraphs has him rated as having average raw power (50 grade), but his max exit velocity of 112 MPH hints that there could be more in the tank. Switch hitters and catchers have the reputation of taking longer to develop offensively, and Bernal is both of these. He has plenty of time to solidify himself as a core piece of the future, but you would like to see more consistent power as he settles into the Triple-A environment.

Baez was the player I was most excited to get data on coming into the year following his epic breakout in 2025. The big question we want to get answered is how his contact rates would hold as he faced more advanced pitching.

Baez is surviving, but he is showing why the Cardinals made the correct decision in letting him start the season in Triple-A despite the torrid Spring Training. His exit velocity numbers are just average so far and his contact rate has backed up significantly from the average rate he carried in 2025. After running a 59% contact rate in big league spring training, the continued low contact rate in Memphis at least warrants an eyebrow raise. We are still early enough to brush this off as an early-season adjustment period, but with Baez’s history, it is absolutely something to keep an eye on to see if he can right the ship. Triple-A pitchers have attacked Baez with over 40% breaking balls thus far (MLB average is roughly 30%) and Baez has only managed a 56% contact rate. He is doing most of his damage on fastballs with an 80% contact rate, and both of his home runs have come on heaters.

I think Baez may be pressing a bit coming off of his electric spring training. He has a reputation for good swing decisions and may just be a tad overly aggressive in the early going. I would like to see if a more disciplined approach could unlock the power he displayed in 2025.