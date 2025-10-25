Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule for Week 9

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is heading to Nashville for the first time since 2008 in Week 9.

“GameDay” will be on site for No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Missouri, a top-15 matchup between SEC programs that have emerged in recent seasons.

The Commodores are coming off a 31-24 home win over LSU, one of the program’s best wins in recent seasons. They are led by quarterback Diego Pavia, who has emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender this year with 19 total touchdowns.

Pavia is certain to be one of the focuses of the pregame show, as he has another chance to add a marquee win to his resume. He has been one of the best stories in college football in his two seasons at Vanderbilt.

Here’s what to know of “College GameDay” ahead of Week 9 of the college football season.

Where is ‘College GameDay’ location in Week 9?

Location: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville)

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on site for Vanderbilt-Missouri at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

The game marks Vanderbilt’s second appearance as the home team, with the last coming for the Commodores’ 14-13 win over Auburn in 2008. “GameDay” also appeared in an NFL draft special edition of the show when the event was held in Nashville in 2019.

How to watch ‘College GameDay’ in Week 9: TV schedule, streaming

“College GameDay” airs live each week on ESPN, with streaming options available on the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial.

‘College GameDay’ time today

Time: 8 a.m. CT

8 a.m. CT Date: Saturday, Oct. 25

“GameDay” airs live each Saturday during the college football season from 8 a.m. CT to 11 a.m. CT, leading up to the early slate of games.

‘College GameDay’ schedule by week

Week 1 (Columbus, Ohio): No. 1 Texas at No. 2 Ohio State

No. 1 Texas at No. 2 Ohio State Week 2 (Norman, Okla.): No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma (Trae Young)

No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma (Trae Young) Week 3 (Knoxville, Tenn.): No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee (Candace Parker)

No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee (Candace Parker) Week 4 (Coral Gables, Fla.): Florida at No. 4 Miami (Matthew Tkachuk)

Florida at No. 4 Miami (Matthew Tkachuk) Week 5 (University Park, Pa.): No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State (LaVar Arrington)

No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State (LaVar Arrington) Week 6 (Tuscaloosa, Ala.): No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama (Theo Von)

No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama (Theo Von) Week 7 (Eugene, Ore.): No. 7 Indiana at No. 3 Oregon (Sabrina Ionescu)

No. 7 Indiana at No. 3 Oregon (Sabrina Ionescu) Week 8 (Athens, Ga.): No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 5 Ole Miss (Jelly Roll)

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 5 Ole Miss (Jelly Roll) Week 9 (Nashville): No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Missouri (Nate Bargatze)

Who is the ‘College GameDay’ guest picker for Week 9?

“College GameDay” announced Nashville-based comedian and professed Vanderbilt superfan Nate Bargatze as its celebrity guest picker for Week 9.

Bargatze previously appeared on the show on Nov. 4, 2023 for the Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He went a respectable 7-4 in his picks.