Where to watch Oregon State vs. Sam Houston today, TV channel, stream

It’s senior day for the Oregon State Beavers football team.

Over a dozen Beavers will take the field at Reser Stadium for the last time when Sam Houston enters the building for the Week 11 matchup. Seniors such as running back Anthony Hankerson and wide receiver Trent Walker, among many others, will play their final home games.

And with Sam Houston coming in at 0-8, while Oregon State carries a two-game win streak, the seniors are hoping to be sent off with a fun night.

“We’ve got an open invitation to all of Beaver Nation to come out there and get the chance to see these guys put on a show for you one more time,” OSU interim head coach Robb Akey said. “Let them know what you think of them, that they’re important, and I promise you this; they’re going to play their tails off and work to make it a fun night.”

Fun is what Akey’s been all about since his hiring, too. In his two games in charge, Oregon State has rattled off its only two wins of the season.

“I think you’re starting to see guys play more free and that’s something we will build off of and grow from,” Akey said.

Here’s how to watch.

Click here to follow along for live updates from Oregon State and Sam Houston.

What channel is Oregon State vs. Sam Houston on today?

TV channel: The CW

The CW Livestream:Fubo (free trial)

Oregon State vs. Sam Houston will broadcast on CBS in Week 11 of the 2025 college football season. Ted Robinson and Ryan Leaf will call the game from the booth at Reser Stadium with Nigel Burton on the sidelines. Streaming options include Fubo, which includes The CW and offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Oregon State vs. Sam Houston time today

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8

Saturday, Nov. 8 Start time: 7 p.m. PST

The Oregon State vs. Sam Houston game starts at 7 p.m. PT from Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

Oregon State vs Sam Houston picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Nov. 8

Spread: Oregon State by 21

Oregon State by 21 Over/under: 52.5

52.5 Moneyline: Oregon State -1410, Sam Houston +855

Landon Bartlett covers high school sports and Oregon State for the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at lbartlett@salem.gannett.com or on X or Instagram @bartlelo.

