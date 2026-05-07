Whirlpool says Iran war causing ‘recession-level industry decline.’ The shares are down 20%

Whirlpool shares tumbled Thursday after the iconic appliance maker warned that the war in Iran triggered a severe downturn, underscoring how sharply higher fuel prices and collapsing consumer confidence are beginning to weigh on big-ticket purchases. “War in Iran resulted in recession-level industry decline in the U.S. as consumer confidence collapsed in late February and March,” the company said in its earnings filing. The comments marked one of the starkest corporate warnings yet about the economic fallout from the conflict and contrasted with more resilient spending trends recently highlighted by companies tied to travel and services. Shares of Whirlpool, maker of washers, dryers, dishwashers and other home appliances, dropped a whopping 20% in premarket trading.

CEO Marc Bitzer said Whirlpool moved quickly to cut costs and adjust pricing as macroeconomic conditions deteriorated. “We acted decisively to address pricing and costs in the face of rapid deterioration in macroeconomic conditions,” Bitzer said in a statement. “Now, with Section 232 changes in favor of domestic manufacturers, Whirlpool Corporation is structurally positioned to win with our American-made products.” The company also slashed its full-year earnings guidance roughly in half, cutting its forecast to a range of $3 to $3.50 a share from a prior outlook of about $6 a share. Whirlpool said it would also suspend its dividend as it prioritizes paying down debt. Analysts at JPMorgan said the lower earnings outlook was driven by higher raw material inflation, a larger net tariff impact and weaker price and product mix benefits. While companies such as Uber and Disney have reported little evidence of consumers pulling back on travel, entertainment and convenience spending, the comments from the Maytag parent suggest strain may be emerging in bigger-ticket categories such as washers, dryers and kitchen appliances. Consumer confidence, according to a University of Michigan survey, touched a record low at one point in April as the Iran war spiked gasoline prices. The stock market has rebounded since mid-April on hope the U.S. and Iran could come to a deal that ends the fighting. U.S. oil prices are still above $90 a barrel, however, as traders wait to see if a peace proposal can be worked out.

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