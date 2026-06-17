Who is Santy Sharma? Rapper linked to Bigg Boss 20 rumours explained

He has also spoken publicly about his Brahmin identity and frequently reflects on his journey from a small-town artist to a performer with national recognition, a narrative that has resonated with fans who follow his story closely.
He recently expanded into Bollywood, making his film debut in Housefull 5, a move that brought him considerably more mainstream visibility and introduced him to audiences well beyond his existing fan base in the hip-hop and regional music scenes.
Why he keeps making headlines
Santy has built much of his recent profile through a string of high-profile online moments rather than music releases alone. He drew significant attention after criticising the viral Cockroach Janta Party trend, calling it “internet drama” and urging young people to verify what they see online before getting swept up in it. The comments sparked considerable debate on social media, with opinions split between those who agreed with his cautionary stance and those who felt he was overreacting to a harmless internet moment.
Either way, the controversy gave his name a noticeable boost in visibility and search interest.
These moments, taken together, illustrate a broader pattern: figures with strong personalities and willingness to weigh in on viral controversies tend to attract growing audiences, and Santy appears to have benefited from exactly that dynamic over the past several months.
The Bigg Boss speculation
With his digital following growing steadily, Santy’s name has appeared repeatedly in unofficial Bigg Boss 20 contestant lists circulating on fan pages and entertainment portals, as reported by outlets including First Post. Neither the show’s producers nor the channel have confirmed his participation, and at this stage, the reports remain speculation rather than fact. Still, the frequency with which his name comes up across these unofficial lists has fuelled significant public interest in whether he could actually be entering the house this season.
He is not the only name being floated. Others linked to the rumoured lineup include digital creators and influencers such as Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr Faisu, Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Uorfi Javed, Anwez Darbar and Tushar Karwar, also known as Gullu. Internet personalities including Redheemaa, Ruru Thakur, Arbaz Patel and Bhavya Singh have also surfaced in various unofficial lists, reflecting the show’s apparent shift towards casting a wider mix of digital-first talent rather than relying solely on traditional television names.
What we know about the season so far
Following the success of Bigg Boss 19, which featured contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Baseer Ali, the makers are reportedly preparing a bigger and more ambitious 20th season. According to Variety India, Salman Khan is expected to begin shooting for Bigg Boss 20 ahead of a reported premiere date of September 21, though this has not been officially confirmed.
The makers are reportedly looking beyond traditional television names this season, casting a wider net across reality shows, digital platforms and OTT talent in an effort to draw in younger viewers who follow influencers and content creators closely. There is also some speculation that a handful of former contestants could make a return appearance, although details about the show’s theme, format and final lineup remain firmly under wraps.
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.