Who is Santy Sharma? Rapper linked to Bigg Boss 20 rumours explained

With his digital following growing steadily, Santy’s name has appeared repeatedly in unofficial Bigg Boss 20 contestant lists circulating on fan pages and entertainment portals, as reported by outlets including First Post. Neither the show’s producers nor the channel have confirmed his participation, and at this stage, the reports remain speculation rather than fact. Still, the frequency with which his name comes up across these unofficial lists has fuelled significant public interest in whether he could actually be entering the house this season.