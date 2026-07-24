Why Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark wasn’t at WNBA Orange Carpet

Updated July 24, 2026, 1:08 p.m. ET

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with context.

Caitlin Clark was in Des Moines, Iowa, her hometown, on Thursday night instead of at WNBA All-Star weekend.

It turns out she was attending an event for the Caitlin Clark Foundation.

That explains why the Indiana Fever guard was getting her hair done instead of walking the WNBA Orange Carpet on Thursday, July 23, in Chicago.

Clark’s hairdresser posted photos of her wavy new do. Clark left a comment, saying: “So fireeeeeeeee – you the best!”

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Clark was voted in as a starter and will captain Team Spoon, named after Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon, who is GM alongside fellow Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper in honor of the league’s 30th anniversary. Clark pulled in 1,023,321 fan votes, the second-most in the league, for her third career All-Star selection.

She will start alongside Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles, Fever center Aliyah Boston and Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard. It is Clark’s third All-Star pick in as many seasons.

Clark, who declined an invitation to be a part of the 3-point contest on Friday, July 24, will have practice with her team on Friday morning. Chicago is a quick flight or five-hour drive from Des Moines.

Clark’s long-range precision made her a clear choice for the WNBA 3-point contest, which she was originally supposed to compete in during last year’s All-Star festivities in Indianapolis. A right groin injury kept Clark out of the 3-point contest and 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, where she served as a team captain. She did not walk the orange carpet in 2025 either.

She was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after becoming the first player in WNBA history to put up 45 points and 10 assists in a single game. That was in July 17’s 110-107 win over Seattle. Clark is averaging 20.7 points and 7.8 assists per game this season.

WNBA All-Star schedule

Thursday, July 23

WNBA Live: 4 p.m.–8 p.m. ET at McCormick Place. An interactive fan festival featuring athlete appearances, activations, and merchandise.

Friday, July 24

WNBA Live: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. ET at McCormick Place

9 a.m.–6 p.m. ET at McCormick Place Skills Night: 8 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Features the WNBA Shooting Stars and WNBA 3-Point Contest (ESPN)

Saturday, July 25

WNBA Live Presented by AWS: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. ET at McCormick Place

9 a.m.–6 p.m. ET at McCormick Place WNBA All-Star Game: 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center (ABC, Disney+)

USA TODAY Sports’ Kristie Ackert contributed to this report.