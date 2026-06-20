Why Neymar Isn’t Playing for Brazil vs. Haiti—2026 World Cup

Brazil desperately needs to defeat Haiti in its second game of the 2026 World Cup, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side will have to overcome the Caribbean nation without the help of all-time goalscorer (79) and spiritual leader, Neymar Jr.

The Seleção were outplayed for stretches but managed to rescue a 1–1 draw against Morocco in their 2026 World Cup curtain raiser, thanks to a moment of brilliance from Vinicius Junior. Morocco proved to be a major challenge for Brazil, and improvement is necessary for a deep tournament run to be in the cards. Nevertheless, there were glimpses of the peak potential of Ancelotti’s side, and with other favorites also looking sluggish in their tournament debuts, there’s still time for Brazil to grow into its best.

Still, whereas veteran legends such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić have already featured in North America this summer, the world still awaits for Neymar’s highly-anticipated 2026 World Cup debut. He won’t even be on the bench when the Seleção take the pitch at Lincoln Financial Field.

Haiti is likely the weakest rival Brazil will face this summer, so even without Neymar, collecting its first win is expected.

Why Neymar Is Out of Brazil’s Second World Cup Game

Neymar is back in training but he’s not yet match-fit. | Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

The 34-year-old attacker is still recovering from a grade two calf injury that’s kept him out for a month. The original diagnosis indicated he’d return in two to three weeks, but it’s taking a bit longer than initially expected.

Neymar featured on Brazil’s bench against Morocco, but the Brazilian soccer federation released a statement on Thursday sharing new information on the No. 10’s status.

“He [Neymar] will remain in New Jersey to optimize the final phase of his recovery process, making use of the excellent facilities at The Ridge Hotel and the Columbia Park Training Center,” Brazil said, via ESPN.

Ancelotti previously stated that Neymar is pushing hard to expedite his recovery, but reports suggest he is also in serious doubt for Brazil’s final match of the group stage against Scotland on June 24.

There is optimism that Neymar will be healthy come the knockout rounds, which Brazil is expected to qualify for without much trouble, especially if it defeats Haiti. Therefore, it is looking increasingly likely that Neymar will make his long-awaited appearance for the Seleção just as the nation’s quest for a sixth World Cup title enters its climax.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC