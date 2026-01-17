Wintry mix chances arrive Friday ahead of Saturday’s First Warn for hazardous cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Snow Squall Warning issued for Johnson County, Kansas; Miami County, Kansas; Cass County, Missouri; and Jackson County, Missouri until 5:45 p.m.

Quick bursts of snow are possible as we hit the roads to get home from work or out to evening plans. With briefly heavy snow showers and strong wind gusts to 40mph, visibility may rapidly deteriorate for the evening commute. It is possible to see a quick burst of snow showers to spit out a dusting to 0.5″ of snowfall accumulation.

This afternoon brings a 40% chance for wintry mix to start, which then grows to a 60% chance during the evening commute.

When possible, try to delay your travel ever so slightly until snow chances decrease. If you do encounter lowered visibility or snow showers on the road, then slow down and try to pull over to a safe area as soon as you can. Isolated slick spots are possible where the heaviest snow bands set up.

After we clear this snow and wintry mix potential, temperatures begin to fall dramatically through the evening, so expect those in the 20s for any evening plans. That’ll lead us into Saturday morning, where we find bitter cold settling in.

SATURDAY: A FIRST WARN is in place Saturday as sub-freezing temperatures and hazardous wind chills take over the forecast. Morning lows will be in the teens, with the Kansas City metro looking at 14 degrees to start the day. That’s also when we’ll find wind chills near 0 degrees. While Saturday will bring ample sunshine, wind chills will be in the single digits all day long. Afternoon high temperatures will only max out around 20 degrees, making Saturday the coldest day of the year so far. Most areas will remain in the teens for high temperatures. Make sure that you are staying inside when possible, but if you have to go outdoors then wear multiple, loose layers, hats, mittens, and warm socks and shoes.

SAT WIND CHILLS (KCTV)

SUNDAY: This weekend’s cold snap makes its grand finale Sunday morning, with low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills in the -5 to 0 degree range. Thankfully, sunshine will bring a quick warm up and places afternoon temperatures in the low 40s. Don’t get too comfortable, though. Another cold front Sunday night brings another dramatic cool down into the work week.

MONDAY: Winter settles back in on Monday as we start the day in the teens and round out the afternoon in the mid 20s. The difference on Monday is that wind are looking weaker, so wind chills won’t be as drastic or hazardous. Still, you’ll need that winter coat with you and multiple layers to stay safe and comfortable through the cold snap.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Afternoons in the 40s rush back on Tuesday, and that’s how we’re looking to round out the next work week. Sunshine will stick with us day after day, bringing us much-needed relief after a frigid weekend.

