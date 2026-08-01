WNBA Predictions and Moneyline Picks for Friday, July 31

Strap in for a dogfight in the nation’s capital as Paige Bueckers and the Wings travel to D.C. to take on the Mystics, making Dallas a premier target in tonight’s WNBA moneyline card.

Photo By – Reuters Connect. Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots the ball against Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) during the first half at College Park Center.

Top moneyline value leads Friday night’s three-game WNBA card, headlined by a physical clash between the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics.

While Washington has proven dangerous at home, our best bet favors Dallas’ superior efficiency and depth to set the pace and pull off a hard-fought road victory.

Let’s dig right into our best WNBA picks & moneyline plays for July 31.

WNBA moneyline picks for July 31

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Expert WNBA moneyline picks for July 31

Storm vs Dream: Atlanta Dream (85% probability)

The slump is officially in the rear-view mirror, and the Atlanta Dream are waking up right on cue for the second-half push. They might be giving bettors a heart attack with a string of cardiac-arrest nail-biters, but a win is a win—and the momentum is real.

Fresh off a gritty 82-81 thriller over Dallas, Atlanta hosts the Seattle Storm with serious series-clinching confidence after already handling the Storm 89-78 at home earlier this month.

With rest, home court, and superior transition play on their side, expect the Dream’s suffocating defense to lock down a weary, cross-country Storm squad late.

Wings vs Mystics: Dallas Wings (59% probability)

Controlling the pace is critical for the Dallas Wings in this one.

The Washington Mystics aren’t a team to sleep on — especially after impressive upsets over Golden State and Las Vegas before the All-Star break — but the Wings hold clear advantages in efficiency, elite perimeter scoring, and rebounding depth.

Having already dismantled the Mystics’ defense once this season, Dallas has the offensive firepower to outpace Washington on the road.

Fever vs Fire: Indiana Fever (72% probability)

The Indiana Fever offense is firing on all cylinders, making them a prime target as they look to extend their win streak to five on Friday against the Portland Fire.

Portland’s expansion unit plays hard at home, but they lack the defensive personnel to contain Indiana’s transition game over 40 minutes. With Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell trading off dominant scoring nights, the Fever are operating at peak efficiency.

Expect Indiana’s lethal backcourt to push the pace, overwhelm Portland’s perimeter defense, and dictate this game from the opening tip.

Today’s WNBA moneyline combo

Atlanta Dream moneyline Dallas Wings moneyline Indiana Fever moneyline

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Not intended for use in MA.

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