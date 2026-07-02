Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Solo-Vehicle Crash on County Road 101A Near Davis – Sacramento Injury Attorneys Blog

Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Solo-Vehicle Crash on County Road 101A Near Davis

A woman sustained major injuries in a solo-vehicle crash on County Road 101A near Davis on Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2026, just north of Davis, according to the Davis Fire Department.

Vehicle Struck Tree Along County Road 101A

The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. along County Road 101A.

According to Battalion Chief of the Davis Fire Department, the vehicle struck a tree at full speed, leaving the driver trapped inside the wreckage.

Firefighters Rescue Trapped Driver

Emergency crews responded quickly and worked to extricate the woman by removing the roof of the vehicle. Once freed, she was transported to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.

A minor who had been properly secured in a child safety seat was also involved in the crash. The child was out of the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived and was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigation Underway

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Authorities have not released the identities of the injured individuals or indicated what may have caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Child Safety Seats Can Reduce Injury Risks

Properly installed child safety seats significantly reduce the risk of serious injury during motor vehicle crashes. While collisions can still result in injuries, correctly restrained children often experience far better outcomes than those who are unrestrained or improperly secured.

Check out this video with accident attorney Ed Smith to discover how to select the best injury lawyer for your claim:

Understanding Vehicle Defect and Passenger Injury Claims

When a serious motor vehicle collision occurs, liability isn’t always limited to the drivers involved. If a manufacturing or design flaws such as faulty brakes, a defective airbag, or a tire blowout, contributed to the crash, the vehicle’s manufacturer or parts supplier may be held accountable through a product liability claim.

Additionally, passengers riding in a vehicle at the time of an accident are uniquely positioned; because they rarely share fault for a collision, they generally have a strong case to pursue full compensation for their injuries, regardless of whether the driver or a vehicle defect caused the crash. An experienced personal injury attorney can investigate the incident, preserve important evidence, determine liability, and help injured victims pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and future care needs.

Contact the Law Offices of Ed Smith

The Law Offices of Ed Smith has represented Northern California injury victims for decades following serious automobile accidents. Our experienced legal team is dedicated to helping injured individuals and their families understand their rights and pursue the compensation they deserve.

For free, friendly advice, call (916) 921-6400 or (800) 404-5400, or visit AutoAccident.com to learn more about your legal options. 🚗⚖️🚑