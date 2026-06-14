World Cup 2026: England camp hit by tornado warning as Scotland reacts to first victory in 36 years – as it happened | World Cup 2026

Prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri have charged two Texas men with one felony count ⁠each of receiving stolen property after the theft of equipment belonging to England’s national ⁠team. “,”elementId”:”460825da-7e4a-4054-abfa-1f094453d2cd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The two men’s bond was set at $75,000 and they remained held at the ⁠Jackson County Detention Center as of Sunday morning. “,”elementId”:”babaa3e8-5cd6-45d0-8e60-46b74e0386d0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” “Jackson County will not ​tolerate any criminal activity ‌that targets World ‌Cup visitors, including the international teams that have travelled here to compete,” ‌the Jackson County prosecutor, Melesa Johnson, said. “We thank the Kansas City Police Department and our on-call attorneys for their quick work in filing charges immediately.“ “,”elementId”:”cd839b5c-6dea-4b05-9299-a8432bbb0a74″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The men are alleged to have stolen about $18,000 worth of gear during the team’s relocation from a ‌training site in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to its World Cup base camp in Kansas City. “,”elementId”:”ea7f4d2b-5976-4d15-9410-08ac3a75d337″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The ​items were not part of the essentials needed for game day. KCUR, a radio station in Kansas City, reported the stolen gear included signed jerseys, clothing, football boots and two stuffed animals – lions to reflect the ⁠team’s name, Three Lions. Reuters “,”elementId”:”85c5dac9-0b1f-455d-b695-25b8547ef625″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781449308000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”11.01 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781450338000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.18 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781449520000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”11.05 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”11.05″,”title”:”Two men charged for stolen England training gear”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Jun 2026 11.29 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Jun 2026 03.00 EDT”},{“id”:”6a2eaf708f08b3c2b5d2eed2″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry into the United ⁠States to ⁠officiate ​at the World Cup, will be paid his full ⁠tournament fee. The Trump administration said the United States had denied ⁠Artan entry for the World Cup ​because of ‌his links to “suspected ‌members of terror organisations”. A source ‌familiar with the matter said even though Artan will take no part in the World Cup, Fifa has committed to paying his salary. “,”elementId”:”a6eec98e-00c2-464d-96ae-1c646904c603″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Artan, ‌Africa’s referee of the year in 2025, was to ​become the first Somali to officiate at football’s global showpiece, but was turned away by the US Customs and ⁠Border Protection. He returned home to ​a ​hero’s welcome while the ​European football body Uefa appointed ​him ‌to officiate ​the Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in August. Reuters “,”elementId”:”fbcc4cde-9a63-42ec-b0c9-1ffc210c3172″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781444464000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”09.41 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781445265000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”09.54 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781444675000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”09.44 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”09.44″,”title”:”Somali referee Artan denied US entry for World Cup will receive full Fifa fee”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Jun 2026 11.29 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Jun 2026 03.00 EDT”},{“id”:”6a2e66028f0880a9000365a1″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Meanwhile, the England camp was hit with a tornado warning on Saturday evening. Players and staff were instructed to take shelter with fears of 80mph winds. The England hotel and training ground were unaffected by the strong winds and heavy rain. “,”elementId”:”c8e19561-8be9-401b-a7b0-1530987cc1aa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” It has been reported that Thomas Tuchel and his squad will train as normal today. “,”elementId”:”30677b8e-5ad3-447e-82f0-c5f3f3446b0a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781425666000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”04.27 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781431883000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”06.11 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781426137000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.35 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.35″,”title”:”England camp hit by tornado warning”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Jun 2026 11.29 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Jun 2026 03.00 EDT”},{“id”:”6a29387b8f080a615eb1b47d”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Hello and welcome to World Cup matchday four! There has been plenty of action over the last 24 hours or so as Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw, Scotland won their first World Cup game in 36 years and Australia cruised to a 2-0 win over Turkey. “,”elementId”:”b99b615b-29ff-41c9-afd5-057fabcc0e6f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Meanwhile, England had some of their training equipment stolen while travelling to their base in Kansas City. “,”elementId”:”939775e4-b9f2-4c32-be21-3ac3b53d37e5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” As always, we’ll be bringing you the latest reaction and updates throughout the day and look ahead to every matchday four fixture. Join us! “,”elementId”:”c795188a-bb10-4ead-bb40-2fde7ecf2026″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781420417000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.00 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781420349000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.59 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781420417000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”03.00 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”03.00″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Jun 2026 11.29 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Jun 2026 03.00 EDT”}],”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1781456158607}”> Key events

That is all from me today so I will steer you towards our MBM of Germany v Curaçao with Daniel Harris. Kick-off: 12pm local/1pm EDT/6pm BST/3am AEST at Houston Stadium. Share

Two men charged for stolen England training gear Prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri have charged two Texas men with one felony count ⁠each of receiving stolen property after the theft of equipment belonging to England’s national ⁠team. The two men’s bond was set at $75,000 and they remained held at the ⁠Jackson County Detention Center as of Sunday morning. “Jackson County will not ​tolerate any criminal activity ‌that targets World ‌Cup visitors, including the international teams that have travelled here to compete,” ‌the Jackson County prosecutor, Melesa Johnson, said. “We thank the Kansas City Police Department and our on-call attorneys for their quick work in filing charges immediately.“ The men are alleged to have stolen about $18,000 worth of gear during the team’s relocation from a ‌training site in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to its World Cup base camp in Kansas City. The ​items were not part of the essentials needed for game day. KCUR, a radio station in Kansas City, reported the stolen gear included signed jerseys, clothing, football boots and two stuffed animals – lions to reflect the ⁠team’s name, Three Lions. Reuters Share Updated at 11.18 EDT

Some of your comments from BTL and emails: I’m a bit surprised at the apparent shock at Brazil’s performance against Morocco. Morocco are a legitimately very good team and Brazil just aren’t up to the standard of previous sides. In the end they were lucky to get away with a point but I don’t understand why anybody is surprised by how the game panned out. Casemiro, Guimaraes, Tiago – all capable of being very good on their day but not exactly world beaters. I had this down as a Morocco win and I wouldn’t be massively shocked if one of Scotland or Haiti managed to nick something off them. Morocco are a better team then Brazil and I expect them to top the group and do well again. But I was a bit shocked at just how bad Brazil were in the first half, they were an absolute shambles, hoofing simple balls out of play or directly to a Moroccan player. Vinicius Jr’s brilliant goal out of nothing settled them a little but it wasn’t unti the half time subs that they got into the game at all. Even then it was just a matter of being more solid, less incompetent, and hoping Vinicius Jr or Raphina would create some magic. They don’t seem to have any idea of how to play, no patterns, no rhythm and many of the players seem paralysed by the weight of history and expectation. I expected better with Ancelotti tbh. They have enough good players to play much better. In the end, it was a decent point for Brazil and I think Morocco will regret not taking advantage of their early superiority. Was particularly impressed by Bouadi who I haven’t seen much of to date. I also like that his voluminous hair makes him easy to spot. Haiti were better than I expected and I thought they deserved something from that game. Scotland not good at all but they got the win and that’s all that matters really. Didn’t see much of Australia v Turkiye, seems like they had a plan and it worked. Morocco were a tough first test for Brazil (incredible sentence to type out) and maybe I am a bit cynical, but it is hard to see them growing into the tournament. Poor in qualifiers, poor now. Maybe just a poor side? Great defending by the Aussies, showing that possession stats mean very little, it’s what you do with the ball when you have it. Now that our first game is out of the way tonight, for me, is all about Japan. My Japanese wife and former traveller around the world following them is expecting defeat. I’m expecting victory. We saw them at Hampden and Wembley and they look incredibly well organised, quick and accurate. I think of Weghorst, Gakpo and Van Dyke and the Japanese running rings around them. My wife thinks of the Dutch as giants and her compatriots whimpering in their wake. And via email: “So looking forward to the Netherlands – Japan game which I also think will be very enjoyable. The only tricky part is that I’m Swedish and since Sweden plays Tunisia at 4am, I have a big dilemma. After NED – JPN, should I stay up and watch Côte d’Ivoire v Ecuador and just skip Monday, or should I try to get about four hours of sleep, get up at 4am and watch Sweden and try to have some semblance of a normal life the next day?” – Thomas Decisions, decisions. I’d personally do Côte d’Ivoire v Ecuador and skip Monday (don’t tell any of my managers) but I think you, as a Swede, should try to catch the match against Tunisia. Then again, Tunisia are known for playing some of the most boring football in Africa. Sabri Lamouchi, their head coach, has brought some new attacking ideas but I do still think they will play a bit safe against Graham Potter’s side. Share

Germany: Some team news from the four-time champions before they kick off against Curaçao in just under three hours – Manuel Neuer will start in goal for Germany in his fifth World Cup. “All the players are fit and Manu will start,” said the Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Sunday’s game in Houston against the World Cup debutants will be the 40-year-old goalkeeper’s first appearance for Germany for nearly two years. Neuer won the last of his 124 international caps in a Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat by Spain. Nagelsmann brought him out of international retirement after he helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title and reach the Champions League semi-finals this season. The 2014 World Cup-winner has had to nurse a calf injury in the buildup to the 2026 tournament and played no part in the 4-0 friendly win against Finland and the 2-0 victory against the USA. Nagelsmann compared the meeting of his side againsy the team from the tiny Caribbean island to a domestic club match. “This is a German Cup situation. David v Goliath. “They are all well-trained and can go into the tournament without pressure. That always makes an opponent dangerous. You never win a match just because you’re favourites. We will win a match only if we produce a perfect performance. We’re going to try to show our best level.” Is Neuer starting the right call? Let me know in the comments below the line. Share

Somali referee Artan denied US entry for World Cup will receive full Fifa fee The Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry into the United ⁠States to ⁠officiate ​at the World Cup, will be paid his full ⁠tournament fee. The Trump administration said the United States had denied ⁠Artan entry for the World Cup ​because of ‌his links to “suspected ‌members of terror organisations”. A source ‌familiar with the matter said even though Artan will take no part in the World Cup, Fifa has committed to paying his salary. Artan, ‌Africa’s referee of the year in 2025, was to ​become the first Somali to officiate at football’s global showpiece, but was turned away by the US Customs and ⁠Border Protection. He returned home to ​a ​hero’s welcome while the ​European football body Uefa appointed ​him ‌to officiate ​the Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in August. Reuters Share Updated at 09.54 EDT

Turkey: As for everyone’s favourite hipster dark horse (though will this loss turn the tide?), the head coach, Vincenzo Montella, rued his side’s slow start but said they still have time to recover from the humbling defeat. Returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2002, Turkey dominated possession and camped out around the Australian box but were unable to break down the resolute green and gold wall. “We are extremely saddened,” Montella said. “We know there is still time to recover in the group stage. We know that in the beginning, the team has been a little bit slow. They’re very tall, so it’s very difficult sometimes.” Turkey are above their next opponents Paraguay on goal difference only, and need to win in San Francisco on 19 June to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout phase alive. While the captain Hakan Calhanoglu’s pre-match comments that Turkey were more talented than Australia ruffled some feathers, Montella was gracious in defeat. “They have been very good.” Share

Australia: Someone inform Nestory Irankunda that he has had a lifetime offer. Rafqa Touma was in Melbourne to soak up all the joy and heartbreak from Australia and Turkey fans. ‘Irankunda have my children’: Australian World Cup fans erupt as Socceroos defeat Turkey – video Plus Jack Snape, Martin Pegan and Sam Lewis analyse the win and predict what may be next for the Soceroos. Socceroos defeat Turkey: is this the team’s greatest World Cup win in 20 years? – video Share

Thanks Daniel and hello all. It is just past 11pm in Sydney, which in my view means the party should just be getting started. Especially since, with their win over Turkey, Australia are now the unofficial football world champions – the informal way of calculating the world’s best team, using a knockout format. How have Australia won it? Let me break it down. Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They held the title for just under a year before losing to Uruguay during World Cup qualifications. From there it went – Cot D’Ivoire, Sierra Leone (Fifa raking of 125, lowest UFWC ever at the time), Liberia (Fifa ranking of 149th, new record for lowest UFWC), Algeria, Sweden, Kosovo, Turkey. Australia’s title defence comes in their next group game against the United States on 19 June. Share

Righto, my watch is over; Yara El-Shaboury is here to hang for the next bit. So I’ll leave you in her capable hands and see you shortly for Germany v Curaçao. Share

Back to our next game, I’m sad to say that we’ll not be seeing Curaçao’s delightful away kit in the group stages, as none of Germany, Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire play in blue. But a delight it remains. Share

“Aussies really did park the bus,” says my Scottish, naturalised Aussie mate. “Was like a training exercise but they were decent on the break. Scotland were dismal.” Are these two sporting cultures diametric opposites? Share

What a result this is for Australia. Like Scotland, they lost on every metric bar the one that counts, and will now fully expect to qualify for the last 32 – also in Group D are Paraguay and USA. Share

We’re bringing you a banger from Edgbaston this afternoon: Share

Talking of Scotland, the headline on Sky earlier was “Magical McGinn”. Er, did you see the goal, lads? Share

One for Scotland fans: if they were to lose their second and third games, what are the chances they still qualify for the last 32? With a goal difference of: -1: 87.5% -2: 69.4% -3: 47.3% -4: 29.2% -5: 20.5% I do wonder if they’ll come to regret not beating Haiti more convincingly, but ultimately they lost the shots, possession and xG, so any kind of win is acceptable. If they do lose to Morocco and Brazil, though, they’ll probably need at least of the games to be close. Share

Jacob Steinberg double quotation mark Hello from Kansas City, where those of us following England are dealing with the wild mid-west weather. We went to England training yesterday afternoon and had our World Cup fever replaced by heatstroke. It was incredibly hot and humid at Swope Soccer Village – and in the evening the sun was replaced by an astonishing storm. The sirens warning residents to stay inside were going off for over an hour. I was in a local bar watching the Scotland game and the NBA but both feeds were taken over by non-stop weather updates. Turns out the weather guy is a big celebrity here. We had to hunker down as the wind and rain raged outside. A tornado eventually touched ground 20 miles from where we were. Apparently they don’t actually get into Kansas City, which explains why it’s still standing after all these years. Photograph: Jacob Steinberg Photograph: Jacob Steinberg I can’t lie, I’m a little envious of this – I’d love to experience some outrageous weather. I’ll have to find some for our next date night… Share

Our first game today – depending on where in the world you are – is Germany v Curaćao. I’m really looking forward to seeing how Julian Nagelsmann’s team do – he’s got some lovely players, especially in midfield, but I wonder if his method of management, quite heavy on instructions, is what international football requires given how relatively little time there is to inculcate them. I also fear there’s a lack of goals up front – I don’t see them as potential winners – but they’re good enough to beat anyone on a good day. Share

As luck would have it, Black Sherif has a song called YAYA, “yaya” meaning to chill in Twi. My wife and I were lucky enough to interview Blacko for the Guardian not that long ago. I fear that with the date night I set a standard I can’t maintain, but what can you do. Share

Not strictly World Cup-related, but Yaya Touré is the new head coach of … Slovan Bratislava, not words I expected to type when I woke up this morning. Top of the Morning matter! Share Updated at 08.24 EDT

Now on to my favourite player footage so far: Black Sherif, my the my the greatest recording artist in the world, has been to visit the Ghana team. It’s fair to say they’re fans, and even more excited than he is. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onua TV (@onuatv) “,”alt”:”blacko and the ghana teams sing”,”index”:1,”isTracking”:true,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”Instagram”,”sourceDomain”:”instagram.com”,”isPinnedPost”:false}”> Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram . We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’. The track they’re singing is called Top of the Morning: And it’s from Iron Boy, Blacko’s sophomore album – for my money, the best 2025 has to offer, and by far. Share

First of all, check out what else we’ve got going on: Share

Thanks Emilia and safe everyone. I trust there’s a spring in all our steps? I’m here to hang for the next hour so let’s see what’s what we start considering our next set of games. Share

Right, time to hand this blog over to Daniel Harris now as he continues the countdown to kick-off. Share

Amazing reference. Love it! “Harry I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore!”. Share

I’m keen to know, what is something that has stood out to you at the World Cup so far? I stumbled across the profile of a Boston resident on social media yesterday. His name is Mike and he has fully embraced Scottish football and the fans staying in his neighbourhood. He even made them sausage sandwiches before the game yesterday! Fans have grown to love him and one even offered him a ticket to a game. That is what the World Cup is all about! Share

The match between Netherlands and Japan later today has potential to be the game of the tournament so far. I’ll definitely be watching that one. I’m also really looking forward to Germany v Curaçao – and not just because it’s a nice early evening match for us here in the UK. Curaçao fans will create an incredible atmosphere in Houston. What a moment it will be for them against the four-time champions. Share

I can only imagine what the atmosphere was like in New York last night. Not only is football fever sweeping the nation, but thousands were out on the streets after the Knicks won the NBA Finals. What a time to be in the city! A Knicks fan waves a Knicks flag during celebration after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the series. Photograph: Ron Adar/Shutterstock Share Updated at 07.26 EDT

Thanks Billy! On that Qatar v Switzerland game, I thought Qatar absolutely deserved the point. Switzerland wasted far too many chances and paid the price for it in the end. I’ll admit, when watching the match I thought Remo Freuler was marginally offside. Obviously, the officials thought otherwise. Who knows what could’ve happened if Switzerland did not convert that penalty… Share Updated at 07.12 EDT

Emillia Hawkins is back on deck, so I’ll hand over to her. Keep your comments coming. Share

Another of yesterday’s talking points was (apologies in advance) the use of VAR in the Switzerland v Qatar game. Fifa said a “technical outage” prevented VAR graphics from being shown during the 1-1 draw. There was confusion for supporters inside the stadium in California and watching on TV after no images or animations were made available to show that Switzerland’s Remo Freuler was onside moments before winning a penalty in the first half. ITV pundit Gary Neville described the governing body as a “dictatorship” and suggested that failing to demonstrate to viewers why play had been allowed to continue undermined trust in the process. Fifa said: “During the Qatar vs Switzerland match in the San Francisco Bay Area, a brief technical outage prevented the onside animation graphic from being generated ahead of the penalty awarded to Switzerland in the 14th minute. The issue was quickly resolved. “The workflow of the VAR was not affected by this issue and followed the normal procedure in checking the on-field decision. The lines used by the VAR to check the position of the relevant players did not show the attacking player to be in an offside position in either of the two situations immediately before the penalty decision.” PA Media Share

It’s Curaçao’s big day today. A first World Cup game for the tournament’s smallest ever nation by land and population – against Germany, no less. Arthur Renard has been speaking to members of the playing squad and backroom staff in this rather fun and often moving piece. double quotation mark Curaçao’s openness became clear when Fifa asked them what requirements they had for their World Cup stay. “We don’t have any,” replied team coordinator Wouter Jansen. He was told a separate entrance could be arranged at the hotel and room keys prepared in advance. “I said: ‘All of that isn’t necessary,’” Jansen says. “We’re just used to walking in through the reception in the lobby and if we have to wait a bit, that’s no problem. We’re used to hotels where the rooms still need to be prepared. And nobody complains. That took them a bit by surprise.” But what about security, Fifa then asked. “Security?” Jansen responded. “We really don’t need security; we’re more than happy to give out an autograph.” Curaçao sprung another surprise when Fifa inquired about when open training sessions for media and fans should be planned. “Honestly, everyone is welcome with us,” Jansen replied. “And the public can even come on to the pitch after training.” Kick-off in Houston, Texas is midday local time, 6pm BST and 3am on Australia’s east coast. Share Updated at 06.50 EDT

Brazil got off to a slow start, shall we say, against Morocco. How ponderous were Brazil. That midfield has all the dynamism of treacle. The starting midfield pairing of Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães was not great … but swapping Casemiro and Fabinho at half-time didn’t seem to make much difference. Carlo Ancelotti looks very short of options in that area – Atalanta’s Ederson was left on the bench. Morocco meanwhile are pretty blessed in midfield – I thought Ayyoub Bouaddi was excellent alongside Neil El Aynaoui. The 18-year-old is currently studying for a maths and physics degree. Ayyoub Bouaddi profile. Share Updated at 06.38 EDT

Quite delighted at the success of the Australian youngsters. Full credit to Tony Popovic for backing youth, especially replacing his captain and goalkeeper with young Patrick Beach (8 saves) and picking 20 year old Nestory Irankunda to score the first goal. The win will have given them some confidence, which they’ll need playing the

US next week in Seattle. Australia has many beautiful beaches and one was on the pitch today!

Well played Australia! Tony Popovic’s gambles on youth paid off for the Socceroos against Turkey but he wasn’t surprised: double quotation mark They may be shocks for a lot of people, but not shocks within our playing group or staff because we’re all working together every day and we can see the quality of these young boys. Their ceiling, they’re nowhere near it because they’re a young group with no experience at a World Cup, very limited experience playing for their national team. Their ceiling should come in four or eight years really, most of these boys. Excellent Beach. Photograph: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/AP Australia fans – have your expectations for the tournament changed after game one? Share

Thanks Emillia. A word on Haiti, I think. They impressed me, like the rest of the North American nations so far, with plenty of attacking dynamism. Never mind Scotland’s 28-year absence, that was their first World Cup match for 52 years. Their fans had a real presence too. Pride for Haiti. Photograph: Martin Meissner/AP Haiti bring the noise. Photograph: Charlie Krupa/AP Here’s what their manager, Sebastian Migne, had to say: double quotation mark We are definitely disappointed, we were trying to win. I am very proud, we played good football and put up a good showing. In the last 30 yards we lacked spontaneity and there were also some poor decision-making at times. We rose to the challenge, which is why we are frustrated that we came up slightly short. We hope we can use that to continue to play well. They almost certainly won’t make it out of the group now but it’s going to be a fun ride – it’s Brazil next in Philadelphia. Share

And with that, I’m going to grab a quick break now. Billy Munday is here to take over. Share

Given that three teams in most groups will qualify for the knockouts, Scotland are in a great position already. They will take plenty of confidence from that win and, as Steve Clarke has already suggested, it should take some pressure off going into the next two group stage games. Anything can happen! Scotland are bagpiping their way into the knockout stages. When you get to that stage, as my brother likes to say, anything can happen. Brazil are not looking so hot. Scotland could win this group, which would mean a kind draw in the knockouts. There can be only one. Share

Jonathan Wilson “In the past two decades Japanese and South Korean players have become increasingly familiar in European leagues, but Japan are still to make it beyond the last 16 of a World Cup, something their manager, Hajime Moriyasu, has admitted has become a mental block. In 2010, after outplaying Cameroon and Denmark in the group, they allowed themselves to be dragged into a stalemate of ferocious tedium by Paraguay, losing on penalties. They tossed away a two-goal lead against Belgium at that stage in 2018 and then, in 2022, having beaten Spain and Germany in the group, ran into Croatia with predictable consequences. “But this year, perhaps, is different. As Japan start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Arlington on Sunday, it feels genuinely possible that they are not merely the best Japan side in history, but the best Asian side to play at a World Cup. Moriyasu has been in the job since 2018 and, as such, is the longest-serving Japan national manager ever. He has been bullish about Japan’s chances, talking openly of winning the competition…” Share

So, what’s happening today? We have four games to look forward to on matchday four, with Germany and the Netherlands among the teams involved. Germany v Curaçao (6pm BST)

Netherlands v Japan (9pm BST)

Ivory Coast v Ecuador (12am BST)

Sweden v Tunisia (3am BST) Share

Thousands of Scotland fans gathered at the Ovo Hydro arena in Glasgow in the middle of the night to watch the match live. Incredible scenes! Scotland fans react watching the Scotland v Haiti match at The Hydro. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Scotland fans at The Hydro in Glasgow. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Share

I imagine there will be thousands of very tired Scotland fans today… At least there is an extra bank holiday to look forward to! That was a lot, lot tougher than we thought it would be. But we have won a match at a world cup for the first time since I was 6, so who cares! We do need to play a hell of a lot better in the next two games though. Oddly enough the counter-attack might suit us; we will likely go back to 4-5-1, we never seem to do well when expected to be on the front foot. We are at the world cup, we have won a game, this is the time for unbridled optimism and complicated calculations. Enjoy a very tired sunday! Saw the australia highlights. Very, very well done to them. Share

It may have only been a 1-0 win, but it was still huge for the nation. That 2am wake-up for Scotland fans was surely worth it! We won. It was 1-0. Wouldn’t it have been nice had it been 2-0? Or 3-0? Of course. But 1-0 is there to be enjoyed, a hex put to sleep & the next game to look forward to. Share

England stars arrived in Kansas City yesterday to begin final preparations for their World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday. They were welcomed with a huge reception from hundreds of fans. Share

England camp hit by tornado warning Meanwhile, the England camp was hit with a tornado warning on Saturday evening. Players and staff were instructed to take shelter with fears of 80mph winds. The England hotel and training ground were unaffected by the strong winds and heavy rain. It has been reported that Thomas Tuchel and his squad will train as normal today. Share Updated at 06.11 EDT

The latest episode of World Cup Daily has just dropped. Be sure to give it a listen as Max Rushden, Barry Glendenning, Alex Abnos, Jeff Rueter, Jack Snape and Ewan Murray discuss the latest action from the United States, Canada and Mexico. Share

How Group D stands after the opening games… Share

Group D also continued today, with Australia earning a 2-0 win over Turkey in Vancouver. You can recap the action below. Share

How things stand in Group C… Share

Also in Group C, Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw at New York New Jersey Stadium. Share

As always, feel free to leave a comment below the line with any reaction from the latest games. You can also throw in some predictions for today’s fixtures. Or, you can email in at matchday.live@theguardian.com Share

Scotland fans, you might want to take a look at this… Share

Steve Clarke suggested the pressure on Scotland has eased following their win over Haiti. The manager said: “I am absolutely delighted with my players. Resilience, character had to be on the pitch tonight. There is no relief. Everyone told us it was a must-win game and we won. When you win a must-win game, you have to be happy with yourselves.” On the upcoming group stage fixtures against Morocco and Brazil, he added: “We go into them with less pressure than everybody put on to us going into this game. If we defend as well as we did here, hopefully play a little bit better with the ball and create more, we will be OK. It’s not about raising the performance, it is about a different approach against a different opponent. “Towards the end, you know you are 1-0 up and have something to hang on to so that is what you do. The players deserve a lot of credit. I thought Haiti were terrific at denying us time and space, which made it difficult. So the other characteristics that get you three points come out. That is why we are sitting here with three points and Haiti are empty handed.” Steve Clarke after the match between Scotland and Haiti. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images Share

Scotland kicked off their World Cup campaign with a crucial 1-0 win over Haiti thanks to a first-half goal from John McGinn. Ewan Murray was at Boston Stadium to watch the action unfold… Share

Latest results Brazil 1-1 Morocco

Haiti 0-1 Scotland

Australia 2-0 Turkey Share