World Cup 2026: England camp hit by tornado warning as Scotland reacts to first victory in 36 years – as it happened | World Cup 2026

By / June 14, 2026
Prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri have charged two Texas men with one felony count ⁠each of receiving stolen property after the theft of equipment belonging to England’s national ⁠team.

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The two men’s bond was set at $75,000 and they remained held at the ⁠Jackson County Detention Center as of Sunday morning.

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“Jackson County will not ​tolerate any criminal activity ‌that targets World ‌Cup visitors, including the international teams that have travelled here to compete,” ‌the Jackson County prosecutor, Melesa Johnson, said. “We thank the Kansas City Police Department and our on-call attorneys for their quick work in filing charges immediately.“

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The men are alleged to have stolen about $18,000 worth of gear during the team’s relocation from a ‌training site in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to its World Cup base camp in Kansas City.

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The ​items were not part of the essentials needed for game day. KCUR, a radio station in Kansas City, reported the stolen gear included signed jerseys, clothing, football boots and two stuffed animals – lions to reflect the ⁠team’s name, Three Lions. Reuters

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The Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry into the United ⁠States to ⁠officiate ​at the World Cup, will be paid his full ⁠tournament fee. The Trump administration said the United States had denied ⁠Artan entry for the World Cup ​because of ‌his links to “suspected ‌members of terror organisations”. A source ‌familiar with the matter said even though Artan will take no part in the World Cup, Fifa has committed to paying his salary.

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Artan, ‌Africa’s referee of the year in 2025, was to ​become the first Somali to officiate at football’s global showpiece, but was turned away by the US Customs and ⁠Border Protection. He returned home to ​a ​hero’s welcome while the ​European football body Uefa appointed ​him ‌to officiate ​the Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in August. Reuters

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Meanwhile, the England camp was hit with a tornado warning on Saturday evening. Players and staff were instructed to take shelter with fears of 80mph winds. The England hotel and training ground were unaffected by the strong winds and heavy rain.

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It has been reported that Thomas Tuchel and his squad will train as normal today.

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Hello and welcome to World Cup matchday four! There has been plenty of action over the last 24 hours or so as Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw, Scotland won their first World Cup game in 36 years and Australia cruised to a 2-0 win over Turkey.

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Meanwhile, England had some of their training equipment stolen while travelling to their base in Kansas City.

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As always, we’ll be bringing you the latest reaction and updates throughout the day and look ahead to every matchday four fixture. Join us!

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Key events

That is all from me today so I will steer you towards our MBM of Germany v Curaçao with Daniel Harris. Kick-off: 12pm local/1pm EDT/6pm BST/3am AEST at Houston Stadium.

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