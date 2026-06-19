World Cup 2026 red card, yellow card, suspension rules explained

June 15, 2026, 7:02 a.m. ET

Suspensions often play a prominent role when it comes to major tournaments in soccer.

The 2026 World Cup will be no different, but there are a few rule changes this time around that are worth watching.

Here is your primer on cards and suspensions at the 2026 World Cup:

What is a yellow card in soccer?

A yellow card is a warning. A rough foul, time wasting, arguing with officials or other infractions can draw a yellow card. A player does not leave the game after getting yellow card. The card, however, stays on their record and a second one can have more severe consequences.

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Coaches, substitutes and other bench personnel can also be given yellow cards.

How do yellow card accumulations lead to suspensions?

A player who gets a second yellow in the same game is immediately sent off, and his team finishes the match with 10 men. A suspension kicks in for the following match, no matter the round. The team will start the next game with a full 11 men, but that specific player is banned from the game.

How FIFA is changing yellow card rules for the 2026 World Cup

This year’s World Cup expanded from 32 teams to 48, which added an extra round of games. That created a problem. Players had to survive more matches before reaching the semifinals, which meant more chances to pick up a yellow card and trigger a suspension, even if they had done nothing seriously wrong.

FIFA introduced a new system to try and fix that.

The rulebook now wipes the slate clean twice during the tournament instead of once. Any player carrying a yellow card out of the group stage starts the knockout round fresh. The same reset happens after the quarterfinals, so nobody heads into the semifinals with a yellow card hanging over their head.

But, if a player collects two yellow cards before either of those cutoffs, he will still serve a one-game suspension in the next game.

What is a red card and what happens when a player gets one?

A red card means the player is done for the day. His team cannot bring anyone in to replace him. So, for the rest of that game, his team plays with 10 men. He also sits out the team’s next match automatically, no matter what round it is.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee then reviews the situation and can add more games to the suspension or issue a fine if the offense was serious enough.

A player can get a red card in two ways. He can earn it outright for something serious like a dangerous foul, violent conduct, spitting, biting, offensive language or denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Or, he can get two yellow cards in the same game, which automatically triggers a red and sends him off the field.

Two new red card rules at the 2026 World Cup

FIFA added two brand-new reasons a player can be sent off this summer, both inspired by ugly incidents in recent months.

The first targets players who cover their mouths during confrontations. The rule was triggered by a February Champions League match in which Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth with his jersey while directing abuse at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, making it impossible for officials to verify what was said. FIFA responded by giving referees the authority to issue a red card to any player who covers his mouth during a confrontation.

The second new rule targets walkoffs. If a player deliberately leaves the field to protest a referee’s call, he can now be sent off. The rule also covers coaches or team officials who encourage players to walk off. It was prompted by a January Africa Cup of Nations final in which Senegal’s players left the field for nearly 15 minutes to protest a penalty call.

Can video replay systems overturn red cards?

Yes. Soccer’s video review system, known as VAR (video assistant referee), allows officials to take a second look when a referee may have made a clear mistake on a red card. Play stops, the VAR team reviews the footage and the referee can go to a screen on the side of the field to watch the replay and change the call.

New for 2026 is that now VAR can also step in when a player is wrongly sent off for a second yellow card. If the red card stands on the field, teams can still appeal to FIFA’s disciplinary committee after the match to try to get the suspension wiped from a player’s record.

Do yellow cards or suspensions carry over from qualifying?

No. Every player starts the 2026 World Cup with a clean slate. Yellow cards picked up during qualifying do not follow a player into the tournament.

Red card suspensions are a different story. If a player was banned for violent conduct or a serious offense during qualifying, that ban can carry into the World Cup.

A yellow card warning is forgiven. A serious red card is not.