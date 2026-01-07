WTA Brisbane Day 4 Predictions Including Anisimova vs Birrell

Former finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich will be in action on the fourth day of the WTA 250 in Brisbane, amongst several exciting matches on the cards. We analyze four of in this piece and predict who will advance to the next round.

WTA Brisbane Day 4 Predictions

Clara Tauson vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Head–to–Head: Tauson 1 – 0 Sasnovich

After years of flying under the radar, former runner-up Aliakandra Sasnovich has already exceeded expectations in Brisbane with three solid consecutive wins and will be looking to continue her fine form at this event. It remains to be seen if she will have enough to stop the Dane, who often enjoys the Australian swing and has a ton of points to defend. Depending on the version of her that turns up, Tauson should comfortably douse the Belarusian’s resistance.

Mirra Andreeva vs Olivia Gadecki

Head–to–Head: Andreeva 1 – 0 Gadecki

Olivia Gadecki has been in solid form at her home event, carrying momentum from a notable win over Ann Li in her opening match and demonstrating resilience on hard courts. Despite that confidence boost, upsetting Mirra Andreeva will be a big ask, even though it won’t be surprising if she nicks a set.

Prediction: Andreeva in 3

Marta Kostyuk vs Yulia Putintseva

Head–to–Head: First Meeting

Marta Kostyuk and Yulia Putintseva face off in what should be a competitive second‑round encounter. Their first meeting, more so, adds an element of unpredictability. Kostyuk’s consistent movement and depth from the backcourt have troubled higher‑ranked opponents previously, and she’ll likely look to dictate points early to keep the Kazakh player on the defensive.

Putintseva, however, remains a seasoned competitor with a gritty style that can frustrate opponents, particularly on hard courts where she has had solid results throughout her career. Still, the Ukrainian has the weapons to get over the line.

Prediction: Kostyuk in 3

Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell

Head–to–Head: Anisimova 1 – 0 Birrell

Kimberly Birrell has shown grit and the ability to compete, particularly when playing on home soil, as she showed in her dispatch of Rebecca Sramkova in the opener. However, her overall match‑play suggests she will need exceptional serving and error‑free play to defeat World #3 Anisimova, who won their lone encounter in Flushing Meadows last year and arrives in Brisbane on the back of the best season of her career.

Prediction: Anisimova in 2

