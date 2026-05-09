WTA Rome Best Bets Including Joint vs Golubic

The WTA Rome tournament moves into the second round on Thursday. The first round whittled down the field from 96 to 64. Now we begin to see the seeded players take the court after getting a first-round bye. When this situation exists, the main question facing tennis bettors is whether the first-round winners will benefit from rhythm and momentum, or if the players getting byes will benefit from added rest and recovery. First-round players got to play on the Rome courts, feeling the conditions, while players with byes might be a little tentative. Will those small advantages outweigh the fact that seeded players are higher ranked? It’s going to be a fascinating second round in Rome. LWOS has our best bets for three matches. Post your best bets and thoughts in the comments.

WTA Rome

Joint – Golubic: Time 6:30 EST

H2H: 2-0

Maya Joint has played one match since February 15, none since the first week of March. She has missed the last two months on tour due to a lower back injury. This match marks her return to the tour. Viktorija Golubic scored a first-round win in Rome over Federica Urgesi, dominating her Italian opponent 6-1, 6-1. Joint is ranked nearly 55 spots above Golubic, but obviously, Joint’s lack of match play will be discussed a lot going into this contest.

Best Bet to Make

It’s not a guarantee that a player coming off a multi-month layoff will be rusty. Barbora Krejcikova came off a long break and looked good in her first match in Rome, earlier this week. There are exceptions. However, it’s usually the case that when a player is forced to sit for a long time due to injury, the coordination and rhythm are lacking in the first match back on tour. Confidence might be reduced, too. Joint is the better player, but she might not be the better player on this day. You’ll get a great price for the Golubic moneyline.

That being said, betting on Golubic winning is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: Golubic winning @2.01 @Betsson

Maria – Cirstea: Time 6:30 EST

H2H: 1-5

Tatjana Maria is coming off a very good performance in the first round of Rome. She defeated Magda Linette in straight sets. Maria has had a solid spring clay season, making the semifinals of the Rouen tournament in April. Interestingly, Sorana-Mihaela Cirstea also made the semis in Rouen but could not play her semifinal match due to an injury concern. She won one match in Madrid before losing to Coco Gauff.

Best Bet to Make

Cirstea might not be 100-percent fit, keeping in mind that she had to withdraw from Rouen before the semifinals. Maria had a good Rouen tournament and just played a quality match against Linette. Cirstea is very likely to win this match, but a straight-set win by Cirstea won’t offer a very good price. This is a game spread match, and Maria is probably going to keep the match reasonably close. If she loses by five games, she will cash a ticket.

That being said, betting on Maria +5.5 games is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: Maria +5.5 games @2.05 @10Bet

Zakharova – Noskova: Time 6:30 EST

H2H: 1-1

Anastasia Zakharova comes into this match having defeated Dayana Yastremska in the first round of Rome, winning in three sets. That victory snapped a four-match losing streak for Zakharova, who will try to use that Yastremska match as a catapult for her season, which has not taken off. Linda Noskova made the quarterfinals of Madrid, a run which included a victory over Coco Gauff. Noskova is a top-15 player who is trying to build her ranking and take her career to a higher level.

Best Bet to Make

Noskova is clearly a better player, and she is also the more in-form player. A lot of matches are complicated, and many can be difficult to bet on. It can be hard to figure out the right play or category. This is not one of them. Noskova should be able to win cleanly and convincingly, and that should be the only line on this match.

That being said, betting on Noskova -5.5 games is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: Noskova -5.5 games @1.83 @Bet365

Main Photo Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports