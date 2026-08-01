WWE stars Randy Orton, Kevin Owens expected to return soon

The WWE roster could be getting a big boost after SummerSlam.

In the new issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are both expected to return “very soon.” Orton’s return could potentially come in the next week, with Meltzer speculating that Orton could resume his feud with Cody Rhodes or start a program with CM Punk. An Undisputed WWE Championship match between Punk and Rhodes is headlining night one of SummerSlam this Saturday.

Meltzer wrote:

Orton and Owens are both expected to be returning very soon, Orton perhaps in the next week. Owens has dropped weight after a lengthy and frustratingly long recovery from neck surgery. Orton was one of those guys who claimed he wasn’t injured and just taking the summer off, but in fact he was injured. He was actually scheduled to beat Rhodes at Mania unless they felt his back was going to not allow it. When they realized that was the case, all kinds of plans were changed. The door was clearly left open to Rhodes vs. Orton at Mania, so I could see Orton screwing Rhodes or Punk to keep the other out of the WWE title picture because there is no reason for him to return now unless it’s to work with one of those two, and Rhodes being the more likely one would think.

The last time we saw Orton compete in the ring was his loss to Rhodes at WrestleMania 42 this April. It was even mentioned during the match that Orton was dealing with a back injury, though Orton later posted a tweet claiming that he was just milking the situation and enjoying his summer off before returning and going after the 15th World Championship of his career.

Kevin Owens’ neck injury —

Owens has been sidelined much longer, having missed the last two WrestleManias due to a neck injury that required surgery. Giving him something to do during his time off, Owens appeared as a coach on season three of the A&E competition series WWE LFG. He’s also shown up a couple of times in WWE digital videos recently, including a video with Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch and a Club WWE show with Kit Wilson.

March 2025 — now more than 16 months ago — was Owens’ most recent match.

Subscribers can access the full new issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter here.



Joseph Currier

Joseph Currier is the lead editor of F4WOnline.com, directing daily news coverage and writing articles on professional wrestling. He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, obtaining a journalism degree in 2016. Joseph joined F4W during his time at UMass and has now been writing about the industry for nearly a decade. In addition to his work with F4W, Joseph has previously contributed to Sports Illustrated’s wrestling coverage. He lives in Massachusetts and is a diehard fan of the Boston sports teams and Liverpool Football Club.

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