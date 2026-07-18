Yellowstone bison that attacked grandfather will not be euthanized

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The bison in Yellowstone National Park that seriously injured a man in a viral attack last week will not be euthanized after park officials confirmed the wild animal will remain in the park despite the shocking encounter.

Yellowstone officials said that “no management action” will be taken against the bull, according to TMZ.

The decision comes after the bison charged Carl Isom-McDaniel, leaving the grandfather with multiple broken bones that required surgery, Fox News Digital previously reported.

YELLOWSTONE BISON ATTACK WITNESS BELIEVES MAN SAVED HIS GRANDSON BY TAKING BRUNT OF ATTACK

The frightening video, captured by wildlife photographer Mike MacLeod, spread widely online after the bison tossed McDaniel into the air before standing over him.

MacLeod previously told Fox News Digital he feared the animal was about to gore the injured grandfather and stopped filming to help drive it away.

“Once I saw the victim in the air, I stopped filming and ran with some other men to haze the bison away and to render aid,” MacLeod said.

The photographer also said neither McDaniel nor his grandson appeared to provoke the animal.

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The bull had already charged a group of teenagers before the grandfather and his grandson unknowingly encountered it while walking through the campground.

MacLeod said the pair attempted to leave after noticing the bison become active, but the animal ultimately focused its attention on them.

“For some reason [the bison] had it in his head he was going to attack those two,” MacLeod said.

Since the attack, McDaniel has undergone surgery and is recovering from his injuries. MacLeod told Fox News Digital the grandfather’s first concern after the attack was his grandson.

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“I got to him right away, and the first thing he asked is, ‘How is my grandson?'” MacLeod recalled.

McDaniel later learned his grandson escaped without injury and was grateful the teenager was not harmed.

Yellowstone National Park advises visitors to remain at least 25 yards away from bison, which can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run as fast as 30 mph.

Bull bison can become especially aggressive during the annual mating season.

Since the attack, many Yellowstone visitors have flocked to Reddit to share reactions to the incident.

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“I live near the park, and honestly, we’ve seen enough tourists do [just] about everything under the sun to bison, but this is one of the few times we’ve all looked at it, and we’re in shock at how the bison just went at the guy,” one Reddit user said.

“I was wishing one of the cars driving by would have opened a door for him [the grandfather] to get in the vehicle while he was trying to escape,” another commented.

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“This is honestly pretty sad. Usually, when you see this happen, it’s some idiot tourists trying to get a selfie or something. That bison just woke up and chose violence. Hope grandpa is OK,” a third said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Yellowstone National Park for comment.

Jessica Mekles of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.