Zaynukov: Long wait for UFC debut ‘a test to keep from being arrogant’

After months of waiting, it’s finally “John Pork” fight week!

Everyone’s favorite viral fighter Magomed Zaynukov is set to make his official promotional debut at UFC Abu Dhabi where he faces fellow newcomer Damian Rzepecki on the main card of Saturday’s Fight Night event. Zaynukov came into the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series, scoring an impressive decision win over Lucas Caldas.

That performance isn’t why Zaynukov has become something of a sensation, though. All the extra attention comes via two unfortunate events: someone making a meme joking that his nickname is “John Pork,” and Zaynukov attacking Dillon Danis in the crowd at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden.

The “John Pork” thing has raised his profile, but it’s clearly an annoyance to Zaynukov, whose real nickname is “Chanko” after his hometown in Dagestan.

“It started back in 2009 when I was beginning my Muay Thai career,” he explained to Anatomy Of A Fight. “At the Dagestan Muay Thai Championships, my coach Ibrahim Khedirov started calling me ‘Chanko.’ I trained under him for nearly 12 years, and the name just stuck. From then on, everyone called me Chanko. Some people even thought it was my real name. Now when people hear ‘Chanko’ they know it’s me.”

As for the Dillon Danis brawl, New York City mayor Eric Adams declared “The NYPD is already conducting a full investigation, and everyone responsible will be held accountable.” No further statements were made, but questions have been raised about Zaynukov’s ability to re-enter America.

“After my last fight almost a year has passed,” Zaynukov said. “I’ve been waiting for this fight for a very long time. Inshallah, it’s time to make our return in Abu Dhabi. We are ready to conquer Abu Dhabi.”

“We all understand that everything we’ve been given is a test,” he said later. “Maybe it’s a test to keep us from becoming arrogant. Our elders always remind us that no matter how popular you become or how big a star you are, you must stay humble. We follow the example set by Khabib, our elders, and Islam Makhachev. We try to remain as humble as fighters and carry ourselves with dignity and respect wherever we go.”

“After my Conteder Series fight, I was told not to chase the hype. The hype should come on its own, and you should remain humble.”