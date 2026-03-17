Zendaya Wears a Minimalist One-Shoulder Gown for Surprise 2026 Oscar Appearance

2 min read

THE RUNDOWN

Zendaya returned to the Oscars yesterday evening as a surprise presenter, wearing a brown one-shoulder gown by Louis Vuitton and statement earrings.

She presented the Best Director award with her The Drama co-star Robert Pattinson.

Zendaya is beginning her press tour for their film ahead of its April 3 release.

Zendaya returned to the Academy Awards yesterday evening as a surprise presenter alongside her The Drama co-star Robert Pattinson. The pair presented the Best Director award, with Zendaya choosing a minimalist one-shoulder brown gown from Louis Vuitton. She accessorized with Cindy Chao The Art Jewel’s diamond branch earrings earrings and ring along with a Rolex watch for her appearance.

Roger Kisby/The Academy//Getty Images

Roger Kisby/The Academy//Getty Images

Roger Kisby/The Academy//Getty Images

Handout//Getty Images

John Shearer/98th Oscars//Getty Images

Kevin Winter//Getty Images

Kevin Winter//Getty Images

Kevin Winter//Getty Images

Zendaya doesn’t have any projects eligible for this year’s Oscars, though next year’s awards season could be a different story with her buzzy upcoming releases.

She and her partner, Tom Holland, were seen out earlier this week in different places. Zendaya attended Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show on March 10, while Holland was photographed out in Miami on March 11.

However, during Oscar weekend, both were in the area. Zendaya hosted an event in Las Vegas that Saturday, while Holland attended theWME Pre-Oscar Party the same evening.

Marc Piasecki // Getty Images Zendaya at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this week.

Zendaya is beginning her press tour for The Drama, which comes out on April 3. She spoke to Interview about how she is still finding the right balance between what she shares publicly about her life and what she keeps private.

She told her co-star Pattinson, “Something I admire about you is you keep so much of your life to yourself, which is a beautiful thing, especially having a family [with his partner, Suki Waterhouse]. I’m learning how to balance those things. At the end of the day, you’re a public figure; there’s nothing you can do, but some things are meant for yourself and for your loved ones, and then also allowing for that space between the anonymity of you, so that you can play someone else and they won’t necessarily always put you in—I mean, we just talked about being eloquent. Here I am stumbling over my words, trying to explain what I’m trying to say. But I do try to have privacy, not just for characters [so audiences see me as them rather than myself], but for me in real life. I try to be honest to who I am when I am in public, but I also try to keep things for myself.”