2 schools back on list to close as part of JCPS budget cut proposal

As JCPS faces a $188 million deficit, two schools are once again being recommended to close. During a presentation on Wednesday night, Superintendent Brian Yearwood said King and Zachary Taylor elementary schools will be slated to close to help make up for the shortfall, if his plan is approved by the Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday night. He recommended the schools close under a previous closure and relocation plan this past fall, but it was paused after community pushback. The district first suggested King Elementary should close because of the school’s enrollment and costs, and instead, recommended students merge with Maupin Elementary. The district also recommended that Zachary Taylor should close because enrollment is under 50% of the school’s capacity. Vyctoria Amsler, a Zachary Taylor parent, called it frustrating. She has a child in a moderate to severe disability classroom. “So I’ve called other schools. Not every school has them,” she said. “Some will have one spot open, no spots open. And so it’s like, we have to plan accordingly, and how long are you going to make us wait before you tell us? Either way.””I get it. The budget is wrecked. But like, is this going to make a huge difference?” she questioned. On Wednesday, JCPS Board member James Craig said he wanted a transition plan for students at Zachary Taylor before voting on Tuesday. “How will they be moved into their new buildings? How will they succeed? How will they warm to their new environments? What are we going to do after the fact to make sure that they don’t fall through the cracks?” he said. On Thursday, JCPS Board member Gail Logan-Strange also voiced her concerns over King closing, citing its walkability in the Shawnee neighborhood. “I live in the area, and I see parents and children walking to school. That’s invaluable,” she said. The school is at 70% capacity, and the average cost per student is more than $10,000 above the JCPS average for elementary schools, according to the district. But Logan-Strange highlighted that King is a part of a choice zone. “And so the choice zone was designed to be a small school, small class sizes,” she said. “And of course, when you have smaller class sizes, it’s going to cost you more to educate those children.”Logan-Strange says in a conversation with Yearwood, she expressed that she would like there to be additional schools that kids could choose between going to, versus all students going to Maupin. In the district’s original plan, they also recommended moving the Georgia Chaffee Teenage Parent Program (TAPP) and closing Liberty High School.But now, under the new recommendation, TAPP will stay at its current location, and Liberty High School will relocate to Gheens.Logan-Strange said despite her concerns, she has faith in Yearwood. ‘The overall plan, we can pick it apart,” she said. “The bottom line is we have to come up with $188 million ultimately.””If this plan can work to turn the academics around once we get the finances straight, then the plan is a good plan,” she added. All of this is pending board approval.

