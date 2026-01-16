Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers Have Candlelit N.Y.C Date Night

NEED TO KNOW Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers shared a romantic date night out in New York City on Monday, Jan. 12

Ayers marked the occasion by posting a video at 4 Charles Prime Rib in New York City’s Greenwich Village to her Instagram Stories

The outing comes days after the duo went Instagram official, sharing a series of loved-up photos on Instagram on Jan. 9

Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers love a romantic night out!

On Monday, Jan. 12, the New York Giants quarterback, 22, and the influencer, also 22, spent a loved-up evening at 4 Charles Prime Rib in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood. Ayers marked the evening by sharing a video on her Instagram Stories of a waiter cutting a burger in half while her boyfriend smiled in the background across the table.

The sweet outing together comes days after the duo went public with their relationship when Ayers shared a PDA-filled photo dump to Instagram on Jan. 9.

“rumor has it…” Ayers cheekily captioned the post, in which she tagged Dart and included photos of the two staring into each other’s eyes, hugging on the football field, posing in their Halloween costumes and locking lips on many occasions.

Jaxson Dart.

Marissa Ayers/Instagram



Dart, who just wrapped his rookie season in the NFL, and Ayers, who maintains a combined following of over 2 million across Instagram and TikTok, first sparked dating rumors in October when they were reportedly spotted together at a Halloween party.

Speculation continued to grow in the coming months when Ayers attended a Giants game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium, even snapping a photo alongside Dart’s mom during the occasion. On Dec. 14, the influencer responded to a TikTok comment asking if she had moved to N.Y.C., “No but …. 😏”

And on Dec. 17, the sports gambling company Betr shared a post to its official Instagram account, which called Ayers — who was a ring girl during Jake Paul’s boxing showdown against Anthony Joshua — Dart’s “girlfriend,” a label they both appeared to approve of by liking the post.

After joining the Giants as a first-round draft pick out of Ole Miss in April, Dart made a name for himself on the field — proving himself to be an apt runner and completing several impressive passes — even with an injury-riddled team that ended the season with only four wins.

Marissa Ayers and Jaxson Dart.

Marissa Ayers/Instagram



Ayers, who graduated from the University of Alabama last year, has expanded her following in the last year after a viral moment working as a ring girl in July during the Taylor-Serrano match at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which aired on Netflix. The content creator originally hails from Georgia, and she’s known online for a wide variety of lifestyle content, including “get ready with me” and “day in the life” videos.