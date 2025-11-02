2025 Melbourne Cup Field – complete guide – jockeys, trainers, tips, odds and form

Spring has sprung, and the air is warm and thick with the scent of the Flemington roses. It is the first Tuesday in November, which means it is time to run the Melbourne Cup around the famous 3200 metre course.

We have all the details you need to pick a winner in the big one.

TAB fixed odds correct as of 8pm AEDT, 2nd November, 2025 (please visit tab.com.au for the latest).

1. AL RIFFA – TAB Odds:

$9 Form: 10x3x42211 Career: 17: 5-6-1

Career Win%: 29 Place%: 71

This raider has been in good form in Ireland, but saddles up for the Cup untested in Australian conditions. Expertly trained, with form jockey Mark Zahra aboard it is expected to be one of the chances, but I’ve seen this movie before.

2. BUCKAROO (GB) – TAB Odds:

$9 Form: 9x970x3232 Career: 31: 5-6-6

Career Win%: 16 Place%: 55

Last start it finished a nose second in the Cox Plate over the 2040 metres at Moonee Valley and before that finished second last in the Caulfield Stakes. With Craig Williams aboard, this is one of the threats, although it only managed ninth last year.

3. ARAPAHO – TAB Odds:

$51 Form: 5241×36408 Career: 49: 10-6-4

Career Win%: 20 Place%: 41

Last start it finished eighth in the Bendigo Cup and before that 15th in The Metrop at Randwick. Its only redeeming statistic is that it has won previously over this distance. Wouldn’t mind a bit of rain.

4. VAUBAN – TAB Odds:

$26 Form: 0x130x3650 Career: 32: 11-5-4

Career Win%: 34 Place%: 63

Finished 13th in the Caulfield Cup last start after being fifth in The Metrop at Randwick over 2400 metres. Has Blake Shinn aboard and jumps from gate No. 2, but we’ve already seen it flop twice in the Cup, finishing 11th last year.

5. CHEVALIER ROSE – TAB Odds:

$31 Form: x11x070x0x Career: 35: 5-5-2

Career Win%: 14 Place%: 34

This Japanese raider brings with it some dodgy form and climbs straight off the plane after a spell, expecting to compete in the Melbourne Cup. At its very best, on a dry track, it could well be expected to complete the course.

6. PRESAGE NOCTURNE – TAB Odds:

$8.50 Form: 71x4x13x34 Career: 18: 6-5-3

Career Win%: 33 Place%: 78

One of the favourites to win, it looked very promising in finishing fourth in the Caulfield Cup. Its overseas form suggests that it will eat up the 3200 metres. Should be there or there abouts and proving a nightmare for the race callers.

7. MIDDLE EARTH – TAB Odds:

$41 Form: x159x50903 Career: 18: 5-3-2

Career Win%: 28 Place%: 56

Finished third in the JRA Cup at Moonee Valley over 2040 metres last start and before that was 11th in the Caulfield Cup. A query at the Cup distance, all you Lord of the Rings fans should probably just save your money.

8. MEYDAAN – TAB Odds:

$17 Form: 7×52005239 Career: 17: 3-2-2

Career Win%: 18 Place%: 41

This lightly-raced son of Frankel finished ninth in the Caulfield Cup. It has been drawn wide in barrier 22, but with master jockey James McDonald on board, should be given every chance to finish in the running.

9. ABSURDE – TAB Odds:

$23 Form: x33132x3x7 Career: 29: 7-7-6

Career Win%: 24 Place%: 69

Going around Flemington again, wearing the same number as last year, but hoping for a slightly better result than fifth. Last start it ran seventh in the Caulfield Cup, resuming after a spell. We know it can stay, and could be there at the finish.

10. FLATTEN THE CURVE – TAB Odds: $21 Form: 1x1144111x Career: 54: 11-10-5

Career Win%: 20 Place%: 48

This French raider was at least in winning form before journeying to Australia. Still, it would have been nice to see it run somewhere other than the Werribee quarantine station. Carries the brilliantly named German jockey, Thore Hammer-Hansen.

11. LAND LEGEND – TAB Odds: $61 Form: x768x39500 Career: 24: 4-2-2

Career Win%: 17 Place%: 33

Last up it beat nothing home in the Caulfield Cup and before that finished last in the Turnbull. If consistency is your thing, than this horse is for you, remembering that Knight’s Choice was in awful form last year and still won.

12. SMOKIN’ ROMANS – TAB Odds:

$61 Form: 0310×72948 Career: 53: 11-9-3

Career Win%: 21 Place%: 43

Last start it finished eighth in the Moonee Valley Cup and before that fourth in the Herbert Power over 2400 metres at Caulfield. The 9-year-old is expected to struggle over the 3200 metres. Ben Melham will likely watch his wife disappear into the distance.

13. CHANGINGOFTHEGUARD – TAB Odds:

$61 Form: 2×82106 Career: 18: 4-3-3

Career Win%: 22 Place%: 56

Last start it plodded home in sixth place in the Geelong Cup, before that it finished last in The Metrop at Randwick. One to put your money on if you enjoy phrases being turned into a single word, it has little else going for it.

14. HALF YOURS – TAB Odds:

$7 Form: F211215141 Career: 15: 7-3-0

Career Win%: 47 Place%: 57

The Caulfield Cup winner is the early favourite to win this year’s Melbourne Cup. Jamie Melham became the first woman to ride the winner of a Caulfield Cup and she will be keen to collect the double and marital bragging rights.

15. MORE FELONS – TAB Odds:

$41 Form: 50x12x0944 Career: 24: 6-3-0

Career Win%: 25 Place%: 28

Last start it ran fourth in the St Leger at Randwick over 2600 metres, and before that finished fourth again in The Metrop at the same track. Could be out of its class in the Melbourne Cup, but should enjoy the run.

16. ONESMOOTHOPERATOR – TAB Odds:

$23 Form: 5x840x1 Career: 51: 6-11-7

Career Win%: 12 Place%: 47

Won the Moonee Valley Cup last start over 2500 metres, and was well-backed to win this race last year before finishing 12th. It doesn’t seem to enjoy winning too often, but could surprise and finish near the pointy end.

17. FURTHUR – TAB Odds:

$23 Form: 72×152516 Career: 8: 2-2-0

Career Win%: 25 Place%: 50

This lightly-raced Irish stayer will climb into the barriers to have its first ever race start in Australia, on the back of a 52-day spell. I’m no trainer, but every year we see imports come here untried and go home disappointed.

18. PARCHMENT PARTY – TAB Odds:

$51 Form: 922331111x Career: 22: 8-2-2

Career Win%: 36 Place%: 55

This lightly-raced US stayer is also trying its luck in the Melbourne Cup without a previous start in Australia. It brings with it an added issue, back home it was only winning on the dirt tracks. It will need a very severe drought before the start.

19. ATHABASCAN – TAB Odds: $81 Form: 82959×0002 Career: 39: 4-6-4

Career Win%: 10 Place%: 36

Ran second in the Moonee Valley Cup over 2500 metres last start behind Onesmoothoperator. In the start before that, it was disappointing in The Metrop at Randwick. The connections should make the most of the big day.

20. GOODY TWO SHOES – TAB Odds:

$41 Form: 331111113x Career: 26: 13-0-7

Career Win%: 50 Place%: 77

This Irish former hurdler has an incredible strike rate, but once again comes to Australia for its very first start in our toughest race, on the back of a 94-day spell. This preparation might surprise, but it will take a very special horse.

21. RIVER OF STARS – TAB Odds:

$17 Form: 42x73x7802 Career: 22: 4-6-5

Career Win%: 18 Place%: 68

Ran second in the Caulfield Cup last start, only half a length behind the winner. Before that it was disappointing in the Turnbull over 2000 metres. Should handle the extra distance and could surprise at a good price.

22. ROYAL SUPREMACY – TAB Odds:

$34 Form: 32×0011215 Career: 17: 6-4-3

Career Win%: 33 Place%: 76

Ran fifth in the Caulfield Cup, just two and half lengths behind the winner. Before that it won The Metrop at Randwick over 2400 metres. There are some doubts about it being able to run the 3200 metres.

23. TORRANZINO – TAB Odds:

$34 Form: 4212×80821 Career: 33: 6-7-2

Career Win%: 18 Place%: 45

Won the Geelong Cup last start, which is generally a very good form-line race. Before Geelong, it ran second in the Bart Cummings at Flemington. Lightly weighted, it would probably prefer a bit of rain on the big day.

24. VALIANT KING

– TAB Odds: $8 Form: 0x0693x013 Career: 20: 2-4-2

Career Win%: 10 Place%: 40

We often see good performances out of the lightly-weighted horses and Valiant King looks set to continue that tradition. Stormed home from the back of the field to finish third in the Caulfield Cup, it should at least be in your trifectas.