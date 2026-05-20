F-15s, F-35, MQ-9 Reaper Drones: US Report Says 42 Aircraft Lost In Iran War

Washington:

At least 42 United States military aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, have been lost or damaged during the war in Iran, according to an official report. The losses may increase due to multiple factors, including classification, ongoing combat activity, and attribution, said the report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS).

Recently, the Pentagon declared that the cost of military operations against Iran under Operation Epic Fury has already climbed to nearly $29 billion.

“A lot of that increase comes from having a refined estimate on repair or replacement costs for equipment,” said Pentagon finance chief Jules Hurst III during the May 12 hearing.

List Of Aircraft Damaged

The aircraft losses and damages include four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, one F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, one A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft, one E-3 Sentry airborne early warning-and-control system aircraft (AWACS), two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search-and-rescue helicopter, 24 MQ-9 Reaper medium-altitude long-endurance uncrewed aircraft and one MQ-4C Triton high-altitude long-endurance uncrewed aircraft.

How the US Reacted The Number

The US Department of Defence has not published a comprehensive assessment of combat losses so far. The CRS, which provides policy and legal analysis to the US Congress and committees, compiled the losses by perusing news reports and statements by the Department of Defence and the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The war in Iran began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iranian targets, killing several prominent figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s Warning

Iran’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, posted the CRS report on X, saying that the US said Iran had gained knowledge from two months of combat action before the ceasefire in April. He warned that Tehran will use its learning and will deliver “many more surprises” against the US forces if Trump resumes military action against the Islamic Republic.

“Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions. Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35. With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises,” he said.



