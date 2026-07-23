2026 3M Open Thursday TV coverage: How to watch Round 1

The 2026 3M Open kicks off Thursday morning with the first round at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament on Thursday, including full 3M Open TV coverage, streaming details and complete Round 1 tee times.

How to watch 3M Open on Thursday

Max Homa is in the midst of a return to PGA Tour relevance. A six-time Tour winner, the popular pro has fallen off track the last couple years. In 2025, he failed to make the FedEx Cup playoffs and finished outside the top 100, earning only partial Tour status for 2026.

But this year he’s looking much more like his old self. He finished T9 at the Masters in April, which moved him from 98th to 50th in FedEx Cup standings. A brief rough stretch saw him fall back to 70th. But a recent string of solid results, including a solo second at the John Deere Classic and a T28 at the Open Championship have Homa back inside the top 50 and in playoff contention.

This week he’ll try to keep his hot hand going beginning on Thursday at TPC Twin Cities.

Homa will tee off for the opening round on Thursday at 8:18 a.m. ET alongside Jake Knapp and Corey Conners.

You can watch the first round of the 3M Open on TV via Golf Channel beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will provide exclusive early streaming coverage starting at 7:45 a.m. ET, as well as featured group and featured hole coverage. The GOLF App will carry a simulcast of Golf Channel’s Thursday TV coverage.

Below you will find everything you need to know to watch the first round of the 2026 3M Open.

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How to watch on TV Thursday

Golf Channel will provide first-round TV coverage of the 2026 3M Open from 4-7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

How to stream online Thursday

You can stream the first round of the 2026 3M Open via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will offer streaming coverage starting at 7:45 a.m. ET on Thursday in addition to featured group and hole coverage. You can also stream a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s TV coverage on the GOLF App.

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2026 3M Open Round 1 tee times (ET)

Tee No. 1

7:45 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Max Greyserman, Rasmus Højgaard

7:56 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Tyler Duncan, Jordan Smith

8:07 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Brehm, Mark Hubbard

8:18 a.m. – Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk

8:29 a.m. – William Mouw, Karl Vilips, Joe Highsmith

8:40 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

8:51 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Michael Brennan, Matt Kuchar

9:02 a.m. – Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Roy

9:13 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Chandler Phillips, Danny Walker

9:24 a.m. – A.J. Ewart, Jeffrey Kang, Marcelo Rozo

9:35 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Nicholas Lindheim, Jeevan Sihota

9:46 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Trace Crowe, Brannon Fahrny

1:00 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Ben Kohles, Hank Lebioda

1:11 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Pierceson Coody, Ben Silverman

1:22 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Zac Blair, Takumi Kanaya

1:33 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Billy Horschel, Jackson Koivun

1:44 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau

1:55 p.m. – Tom Kim, Charley Hoffman, Casey Jarvis

2:06 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Ben Martin, Max McGreevy

2:17 p.m. – Seamus Power, Fabián Gómez, David Lipsky

2:28 p.m. – Johnny Keefer, Gordon Sargent, Luke Clanton

2:39 p.m. – Jackson Suber, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Preston Stout (a)

2:50 p.m. – Kristoffer Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Christo Lamprecht

3:01 p.m. – Kensei Hirata, Neal Shipley, Muzzy Donohue