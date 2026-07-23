Powerball players outraged over lottery’s historic expansion abroad: ‘Rigged anyway’

Powerball players in the US vowed that they were “done” playing the popular lotto game after it reached the shores of the UK amid its international expansion, accusing officials of corruption.

Jackpot hopefuls say they will play their state lottery games rather than test their luck at winning the massive prize, which now stands at over $600 million following Wednesday’s drawing.

Wednesday’s draw marked the first time that players in the UK could take part for $5.35 (£4) per line.





Powerball, the popular lotto game, has reached the shores of the UK. Shutterstock

Powerball officials touted that the game’s expansion across the Atlantic would bring in “faster-growing jackpots” with more players buying into the game.

Even though UK-based players have to pay more for a ticket, the Powerball expansion has not been welcomed by all.

“I won’t buy anymore,” Irene Saladrigas wrote on Facebook.

“This system is so corrupted. A full investigation should be done,” San Diego resident Roy Stevenson blasted online.

“Won’t be playing it and I guess casinos here we come,” Marjia Jones said in protest.

“WHAT, I’m done buying!” Terri Curtis fumed.

“I’m done. It’s rigged anyway,” said Brian Nallick as he railed against the overseas expansion.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million – and players believe they will have a higher chance of winning state lotto games now the potential pool of winners has been widened.

“Guess they really don’t want me to play Powerball anymore,” Jesus Martinez, of Irving, Texas, said. “Texas lotto here I come.”







The odds of an American gambler winning the jackpot do not change despite the wider pool of players. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Texas lotto for the win!” Antonio DeLeon chimed in.

“That’s bs, all Americans should stop playing, and just play your state lotteries,” Jay Williams said online.

Fury has mounted – even though Powerball bosses have stressed nothing changes for American players.

One line still costs $2 and jackpot winners can decide how they want to receive their prize.

Powerball winners in the US can either receive their prize as a lump sum or via installments over 30 years.

In the UK, jackpot winners will receive their prize over 30 years, and if the winner dies during this time, the money will then go to their estate.

Powerball jackpots in the UK and US are not directly comparable, lotto bosses say.

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The jackpots in the US are listed pre-tax, while in the UK, the prize is listed in pounds sterling post-tax.

On Saturday, players in the UK will have a chance of winning a £322 million jackpot – which is around $430.5 million.

The lower prizes are also structured differently.

UK players can win an estimated $15 (£11.90) by matching the Powerball alone, compared to $4 in the US.

UK gamblers can win an estimated $1470 (£1,100) for matching four main numbers – compared to the base $100 prize in the US.

National Lottery bosses – the company which operates Powerball in the UK – have warned that non-fixed prizes may fluctuate depending on ticket sales.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November 2022 – and it was claimed by Californian player Edwin Castro.