2026 American Express Saturday tee times: Round 3 pairings

The 2026 American Express continues on Saturday, January 24, with the third round in La Quinta, Calif. You can find full American Express tee times for Saturday’s third round at the bottom of this post.

Featured tee time for Round 3

If anyone in the American Express field wants to make a run and win this weekend, they are going to have to beat World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to do so.

Starting the second round one off the lead, Scheffler carded another handful of birdies on Friday to end up on the top of the leaderboard at the halfway point.

Because the American Experss is played across three different courses, there is no 36-hole cut. Instead, every player gets to play all three courses once. After Saturday’s third round is complete, a 54-hole cut will be made to reduce the field for Sunday’s final round.

Scheffler will play the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West for Round 3, teeing off at 1:31 p.m. ET on Saturday with Justin Rose.

You can watch Saturday’s third round of the 2026 American Express from 4-7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will offer exclusive early streaming coverage from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET on Saturday, in addition to featured group and hole coverage.

Check out the complete Round 3 tee times for the American Express below.

2026 American Express tee times for Saturday: Round 3 (ET)

La Quinta Country Club – Tee No. 1

11:30 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs

11:41 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk

11:52 a.m. – Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu

12:03 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk

12:14 p.m. – Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry

12:25 p.m. – Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas

12:36 p.m. – Dan Brown, Zach Bauchou

12:47 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim

12:58 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes

1:09 p.m. – Pierceson Coody, Jordan Smith

1:20 p.m. – Matti Schmid, David Lipsky

1:31 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon

1:42 p.m. – Emilio Gonzalez, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

La Quinta Country Club – Tee No. 10

11:30 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Eric Cole

11:41 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre

11:52 a.m. – Justin Lower, Sam Ryder

12:03 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

12:14 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:25 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin

12:36 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Davis Chatfield

12:47 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard

12:58 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee

1:09 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata

1:20 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace

1:31 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley

1:42 p.m. – John Parry, Isaiah Salinda

Pete Dye Stadium Course – Tee No. 1

11:30 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria

11:41 a.m. – Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia

11:52 a.m. – Blades Brown, David Ford

12:03 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas

12:14 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson

12:25 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

12:36 p.m. – Luke Clanton, Keita Nakajima

12:47 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens

12:58 p.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Harris English

1:09 p.m. – Haotong Li, Christo Lamprecht

1:20 p.m. – Adam Long, Kevin Streelman

1:31 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

1:42 p.m. – Tony Finau, Max Greyserman