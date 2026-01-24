2026 American Express Saturday tee times: Round 3 pairings

The 2026 American Express continues on Saturday, January 24, with the third round in La Quinta, Calif. You can find full American Express tee times for Saturday’s third round at the bottom of this post.
Featured tee time for Round 3
If anyone in the American Express field wants to make a run and win this weekend, they are going to have to beat World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to do so.
Starting the second round one off the lead, Scheffler carded another handful of birdies on Friday to end up on the top of the leaderboard at the halfway point.
Because the American Experss is played across three different courses, there is no 36-hole cut. Instead, every player gets to play all three courses once. After Saturday’s third round is complete, a 54-hole cut will be made to reduce the field for Sunday’s final round.
Scheffler will play the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West for Round 3, teeing off at 1:31 p.m. ET on Saturday with Justin Rose.
You can watch Saturday’s third round of the 2026 American Express from 4-7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will offer exclusive early streaming coverage from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET on Saturday, in addition to featured group and hole coverage.
Check out the complete Round 3 tee times for the American Express below.
2026 American Express tee times for Saturday: Round 3 (ET)
La Quinta Country Club – Tee No. 1
11:30 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs
11:41 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Kirk
11:52 a.m. – Hank Lebioda, Dylan Wu
12:03 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk
12:14 p.m. – Chandler Phillips, Andrew Landry
12:25 p.m. – Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas
12:36 p.m. – Dan Brown, Zach Bauchou
12:47 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim
12:58 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes
1:09 p.m. – Pierceson Coody, Jordan Smith
1:20 p.m. – Matti Schmid, David Lipsky
1:31 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Matthieu Pavon
1:42 p.m. – Emilio Gonzalez, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
La Quinta Country Club – Tee No. 10
11:30 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Eric Cole
11:41 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre
11:52 a.m. – Justin Lower, Sam Ryder
12:03 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
12:14 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard
12:25 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin
12:36 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Davis Chatfield
12:47 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Mark Hubbard
12:58 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee
1:09 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Kensei Hirata
1:20 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace
1:31 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley
1:42 p.m. – John Parry, Isaiah Salinda
Pete Dye Stadium Course – Tee No. 1
11:30 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria
11:41 a.m. – Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia
11:52 a.m. – Blades Brown, David Ford
12:03 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas
12:14 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson
12:25 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
12:36 p.m. – Luke Clanton, Keita Nakajima
12:47 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
12:58 p.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Harris English
1:09 p.m. – Haotong Li, Christo Lamprecht
1:20 p.m. – Adam Long, Kevin Streelman
1:31 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
1:42 p.m. – Tony Finau, Max Greyserman
Pete Dye Stadium Course – Tee No. 10
11:30 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett
11:41 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Karl Vilips
11:52 a.m. – Adrien Saddier, Gordon Sargent
12:03 p.m. – William Mouw, Matt McCarty
12:14 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Max McGreevy
12:25 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor
12:36 p.m. – S.T. Lee, Chandler Blanchet
12:47 p.m. – Johnny Keefer, Michael Thorbjornsen
12:58 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
1:09 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Suber
1:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Erik van Rooyen
1:31 p.m. – Cam Davis, Andrew Novak
1:42 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Frankie Capan III
Nicklaus Tournament Course – Tee No. 1
11:30 a.m. – Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy
11:41 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland
11:52 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Neal Shipley
12:03 p.m. – Jason Day, Alex Noren
12:14 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker
12:25 p.m. – Brian Harman, Max Homa
12:36 p.m. – A.J. Ewart, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
12:47 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers
12:58 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter
1:09 p.m. – Pontus Nyholm, Jeffrey Kang
1:20 p.m. – Seamus Power, Taylor Moore
1:31 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Michael Brennan
1:42 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo
Nicklaus Tournament Course – Tee No. 10
11:30 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler
11:41 a.m. – Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
11:52 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Danny Walker
12:03 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Carson Young
12:14 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Patton Kizzire
12:25 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Brian Campbell
12:36 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Jimmy Stanger
12:47 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Mac Meissner
12:58 p.m. – Tom Kim, Lee Hodges
1:09 p.m. – John VanDerLaan, Zecheng Dou
1:20 p.m. – Rico Hoey, Ryo Hisatsune
1:31 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston
1:42 p.m. – Chan Kim, Michael Block