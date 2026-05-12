Bears Rookie WR Squirrel White Retires From NFL After Minicamp

The Chicago Bears have announced that one of their rookie wide receivers is retiring from the NFL at age 25 following their two-day rookie minicamp.

According to the team’s transaction wire, the Bears placed former Florida State wide receiver Squirrel White — whom they signed as an undrafted free agent last week — on the reserve/retired list on Monday, May 11. He will no longer count toward the team’s 90-man offseason roster total, but the Bears will retain the rights to his NFL contract.

White signed a UDFA contract with the Bears on May 8 and participated in the first day of their rookie minicamp over the weekend, but The Chicago Tribune’s Sean Hammond reported that he left practice with the team’s training staff before the second workout.

At 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, White seemed like a long shot to make the Bears’ 53-man roster after catching just five passes for 52 yards during his injury-hampered season with the Seminoles in 2025. He caught 131 passes for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns in his previous three seasons at Tennessee and showed punt return upside at both schools.

Instead, White will call it quits on his NFL career before it properly begins.

Bears Offset Squirrel White’s Exit With 2 WR Signings

White is no longer in the mix for one of the depth roles in the Bears’ 2026 receiving rotation, but the team didn’t waste time adding more bodies to the position group.

In addition to placing White on the retired list, the Bears also announced Monday that they signed veteran Scotty Miller and undrafted rookie Kyron Hudson (Penn State) to their 90-man roster after both participated in their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Miller is a seven-season NFL veteran with 99 career receptions who supplies the Bears with more speed and experience in their bottom-roster competition behind top starters Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. Meanwhile, Hudson is a physical and big-bodied rookie coming off a quiet final collegiate season at Penn State, catching just 23 passes.

The Bears have quality depth in their receiver room behind their starters after adding veteran Kalif Raymond and third-round rookie Zavion Thomas during the offseason. They also welcome back Jahdae Walker, who made the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2025 and found his way onto the field as part of the rotation before the end of the year.

With that in mind, Miller and Hudson are both likely competing for the sixth receiver spot on the Bears’ initial 53-man roster, if the team elects to keep that many wideouts. Even still, their signings add more depth to the competition pool for training camp.