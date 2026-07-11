2026 Genesis Scottish Open Saturday TV coverage: Round 3

The third round of the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open begins Saturday morning at the Renaissance Club in Scotland. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament on Saturday, including full Genesis Scottish Open TV coverage, streaming details and complete Round 3 tee times.

How to watch Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday

During his pre-tournament press conference at the Renaissance Club, Rory McIlroy sang the praises of golf’s National Opens, as he has done in the past.

Now this weekend the six-time major champion has a chance to add another National Open title to his career total.

McIlroy followed up an opening-round 65 with a 66 in Friday’s second round. That left him at nine under and in a three-way tie for the lead as he vies for his second career Scottish Open victory.

If he were to pull it off, it would be great timing. Next week McIlroy will have a chance to win his second Open Championship title and seventh career major at Royal Birkdale.

You can watch the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open on TV via CBS and Golf Channel, with Golf Channel opening the coverage on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET followed by CBS’s broadcast at 12 p.m. ET. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will provide exclusive early streaming coverage starting at 6:30 a.m. ET, as well as featured group and featured hole coverage. The GOLF App will carry a simulcast of Golf Channel’s Saturday TV coverage. You can stream CBS’s coverage on Paramount+.

Below you will find everything you need to know to watch the third round of the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Get ESPN+ With an ESPN+ subscription, you gain access to PGA Tour Live, where you can stream the best PGA Tour events live from wherever you want. View Product

How to watch on TV Saturday

CBS and Golf Channel will provide third-round TV coverage of the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Golf Channel begins the coverage from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET. CBS’s broadcast runs from 12-3 p.m. ET.

How to stream online Saturday

You can stream the third round of the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will offer streaming coverage starting at 6:30 a.m. ET on Saturday in addition to featured group and hole coverage. You can also stream a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s TV coverage on the GOLF App and CBS’s coverage via Paramount+.

NEWSLETTER Sign up for GOLF’s Top Stories Newsletter! Get the latest golf news and our most-read stories delivered to your inbox daily! SIGN UP NOW

2026 Genesis Scottish Open Round 3 tee times (ET)

Tee No. 1

4:10 a.m. – Yuto Katsuragawa

4:18 a.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Viktor Hovland

4:28 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott

4:38 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Jesper Svensson

4:48 a.m. – Shaun Norris, Adrien Saddier

4:58 a.m. – Scott Jamieson, Mac Meissner

5:13 a.m. – Davis Riley, Nico Echavarria

5:23 a.m. – Rasmus Højgaard, Jacques Kruyswijk

5:33 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Max Greyserman

5:43 a.m. – Eric Cole, Brian Harman

5:53 a.m. – Tom McKibbin, Nacho Elvira

6:03 a.m. – Michael Brennan, Alejandro Del Rey

6:18 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Francesco Molinari

6:28 a.m. – Laurie Canter, Mikael Lindberg

6:38 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim

6:48 a.m. – Corey Conners, Nick Taylor

6:58 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Andrew Novak

7:08 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Johnny Keefer

7:23 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Casey Jarvis

7:33 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

7:43 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Andrew Putnam

7:53 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Calum Hill

8:03 a.m. – Andy Sullivan, Hennie Du Plessis

8:13 a.m. – Cam Davis, Ricky Castillo

8:29 a.m. – Oliver Lindell, Marcus Armitage

8:40 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Patrick Reed

8:51 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Guido Migliozzi

9:02 a.m. – Darius Van Driel, Wyndham Clark

9:13 a.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Michael Thorbjornsen

9:24 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Danny Willett

9:40 a.m. – Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Keita Nakajima

9:51 a.m. – Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup

10:02 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Joost Luiten

10:13 a.m. – Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Min Woo Lee

10:24 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

10:35 a.m. – Tom Kim, Jordan Smith