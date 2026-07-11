Lakers land starting forward in potential trade package with Mavericks

P.J. Washington could emerge as a realistic Plan B if the Lakers miss on Jonathan Kuminga, with a potential framework sending Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and a 2031 Wizards second-round pick to Dallas.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a starting-caliber wing could push them toward a familiar name for Luka Doncic.

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington was mentioned as a hypothetical Lakers trade target on Jovan Buha’s podcast, giving Los Angeles another possible route if their pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga does not materialize.

So, BasketNews examined a potential Lakers’ trade package to acquire Washington and make another deal with the Mavs.

A realistic trade framework could look like this:

Los Angeles Lakers receive:

Dallas Mavericks receive:

Jarred Vanderbilt

Dalton Knecht

2031 Wizards second-round pick

Why does the money work

Washington is set to make $19.8 million in 2026-27, while Vanderbilt is on a $12.4 million salary and Knecht is on a rookie-scale deal worth around $4.2 million for the same season.

That puts the outgoing Lakers’ salary close enough to make this a logical matching framework, depending on the final structure and apron situation.

Lakers have been searching for a starting wing

The Lakers have already made several roster moves around Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Los Angeles secured its starting center by landing Walker Kessler on a massive four-year, $130 million deal.

The LA team also added Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, and Kevon Looney, who give the Lakers another experienced frontcourt option behind Kessler.

However, the forward spot remains the team’s main area to address.

That makes Washington an interesting trade alternative.

Credit AP – Scanpix

Lakers’ trade assets include Wizards picks from Ayton deal

The Lakers’ available trade assets include movable contracts such as Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, Jaden Hardy, Adou Thiero, and Bronny James.

Los Angeles also has several draft assets available, including 2031 and 2032 second-round picks from the Washington Wizards

Those picks came from the Deandre Ayton trade, when the Lakers sent Ayton to Washington and acquired additional second-round draft capital.

In this proposed Washington framework, the Lakers would use one of those Wizards picks as a sweetener while keeping their more valuable 2032 first-round pick swap out of the deal.

Why P.J. Washington fits Lakers’ “Dallas 2.0” plan

Washington also fits the type of roster Los Angeles has reportedly wanted to build around Doncic.

The Lakers have wanted to create a “Dallas 2.0””roster around Doncic by targeting defensive-minded, 3-and-D role players similar to those who helped the Mavericks reach the 2024 NBA Finals.

“Look out for more 3-and-D type of players that fit the Dorian Finney-Smith, P.J. Washington type of mold,” Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated previously said. “They just really want to make Dallas 2.0. I think they feel they can succeed with a backcourt of Luka and Austin Reaves, even though there are defensive challenges there.”

That Mavericks team was built around strong complementary pieces, including Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Derrick Jones Jr., Washington, Josh Green, Dante Exum, and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Washington already played with Doncic in Dallas, so the Lakers would not be guessing as much about his fit.

Why the Lakers would make the trade

For the Lakers, the logic is clear.

Washington would give them a starting-caliber forward who fits next to Doncic, Reaves, Kessler, Sexton, and Grimes. He can defend multiple positions, rebound, hit open threes, and bring playoff experience.

Last season, Washington averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over 56 games (53 starts) for Dallas. He also shot 32.5% from three, but he is a 35.4% three-point shooter over his 446-game career.

The Lakers would lose Knecht, but he has already been used in serious trade talks before. Knecht was previously included in the Lakers’ trade for center Mark Williams, though that deal was later rescinded.

In this scenario, Los Angeles would be turning Vanderbilt’s contract, Knecht’s upside, and one second-round pick into a more established two-way forward.

Credit Getty Images via AFP – Scanpix

Why Dallas would consider it

For Dallas, the main argument would be roster balance.

The Mavericks have a crowded forward and big-man rotation.

Their depth chart includes several frontcourt options, including Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin, Tarik Biberovic, Sergio de Larrea, Santi Aldama, Morez Johnson, Tyler Smith, Tobi Lawal, Dwight Powell, and Moussa Cisse.

That gives Dallas an overload in the forward and big-man positions.

Still, the Mavs would have a strong case to ask for additional draft compensation.

While Knecht would be the main upside piece in the deal, he has not yet fully proven himself as a high-level NBA player.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, would give Dallas a solid defensive forward, but he is not a major offensive piece and would not replace Washington’s two-way value on his own.

Because of that, Dallas could push the Lakers to include an additional second-round pick, or even the 2032 first-round pick swap, to make the deal more attractive. In that scenario, the Lakers would have to decide how much they are willing to pay.

The Lakers Just Got Fooled

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