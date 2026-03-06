2026 NFL free agency: Biggest needs, predictions for 32 teams

As the echoes of Super Bowl LX fade into the distance, the roar of free agency is growing louder, with legal tampering beginning Monday and the window opening for teams to sign free agents Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Who will be on the move? Malik Willis, Tyler Linderbaum, Mike Evans and Jaelan Phillips are among the bigger names available.

There have already been plenty of trades, including the Bears sending DJ Moore to the Bills, the Chiefs trading Trent McDuffie to the Rams and the Lions dealing David Montgomery to the Texans.

Here’s a team-by-team look at the biggest needs for each team, which free agents are most likely to move and predictions from each of the NFL Nation reporters.

Biggest need: Pass rushers/outside linebacker. Their need changed after the Bills acquired DJ Moore, but they could further bolster their wide receivers group this offseason. Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa are free agents. A significant part of the Bills’ revamped defense will be getting after the quarterback.

FA most likely on the move: DT DaQuan Jones. The veteran started for four seasons under former Bills coach Sean McDermott. New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will bring in a revamped scheme, and younger talent will be emphasized. Jones, 34, has dealt with injuries and hinted on social media in January that he might not return to the Bills.

What do you expect to happen: Add depth free agents on inexpensive contracts. The Bills made a big splash by trading for Moore, and though more moves will come, some of the most important will be in identifying veterans who will sign team-friendly deals. It’s a formula the team has used to find eventual starters in the past. One area to watch is interior offensive line. — Alaina Getzenberg

From left: Malik Willis, Tyler Linderbaum, Mike Evans and Jaelan Phillips are among the big names to watch during free agency.

Biggest need: Edge rusher. Obviously, the Dolphins also need a quarterback, but they have Quinn Ewers and Tua Tagovailoa until they decide to release or trade Tagovailoa. But coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan admit that Miami is “light” at the edge-rusher position, with Chop Robinson the only player in the position group with notable NFL experience. With eight draft picks this year, including five in the first three rounds, the Dolphins are a good bet to add a pass rusher early.

FA most likely on the move: Zach Wilson. The former No. 2 pick signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason but was leapfrogged by Ewers when Tagovailoa was benched with three games remaining in the season. Wilson is only 26, and the arm talent is obvious; his most likely outcome is to land somewhere as a backup once again.

What do you expect to happen: Move on from Tagovailoa. Over the past month, Miami has been noncommittal about its former franchise quarterback, with Sullivan saying multiple times that “everything is on the table” with him. The dead cap hit will be severe if Miami can’t find a trade partner, but the team’s decision-makers sound ready to wipe the slate clean this offseason. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Biggest need: Edge. With K’Lavon Chaisson (10.5 sacks, including playoffs) scheduled for free agency, and veteran Harold Landry III recovering from a Week 6 knee injury, the Patriots have identified this position as one of their priorities. Anfernee Jennings, Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson are top backups.

FA most likely on the move: TE Austin Hooper. The veteran entering his 11th NFL season was reliable during the past two years in New England, but with Hunter Henry, 31, as TE1, the Patriots likely want to get younger behind him.

What do you expect to happen: Prioritize signing cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a big-money extension. This is the first time Gonzalez, a 2025 Pro Bowler and 2024 second-team All-Pro, is eligible for such a deal. — Mike Reiss

Biggest need: Bridge quarterback. The Jets might be the most desperate team in the league. Looking to replace Justin Fields (likely cut) and Tyrod Taylor (free agent), they will scour all options. The players to watch are Kyler Murray, Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Jarrett Stidham and maybe Malik Willis, though that feels like a long shot.

FA most likely on the move: LB Quincy Williams. He had a nice run in New York, making first-team All-Pro in 2023, but his star faded last season, and he’s not a great fit in the new 3-4 front. He could look to reunite with brother Quinnen on the Cowboys. RB Breece Hall would’ve drawn heavy interest, but he received the franchise tag hours ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

What do you expect to happen: Go heavy on defense. There are six, maybe seven, starting jobs to fill. Look for the Jets to pursue veteran-leader types with strong intangibles. Possibilities include LB Alex Anzalone, LB Demario Davis and S Kevin Byard III. The Jets will also be in the guard market. — Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Biggest need: Edge rusher. Last year, the Ravens recorded 30 sacks, their fewest in 15 years. Last season also marked the first time since 1996 that Baltimore didn’t have an edge rusher with more than 4.5 sacks. Plus, their two most experienced outside linebackers — Kyle Van Noy and Dre’Mont Jones — are free agents. Could Baltimore reunite Khalil Mack with new Ravens coach Jesse Minter?

FA most likely on the move: TE Isaiah Likely. The Ravens attempted to sign Likely to a contract extension last year, and they haven’t ruled out bringing him back. But Likely has flashed enough over the years to draw an offer that should put him among the top-10 highest-paid tight ends — which would be an average of $12 million per season — and get a long-awaited chance to become a team’s No. 1 tight end target. His 195 career targets rank 26th in the NFL since 2022. The chances of Likely’s return were reduced when Baltimore signed Mark Andrews to a three-year extension in December.

What do you expect to happen: Sign a guard. The buzz around the combine was that the Ravens would be involved in the interior offensive line market. Last season, Baltimore’s starting guards Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees were the weak links of the offensive line. They struggled to protect Lamar Jackson, and both ranked 31st in pass block win rate among guards. — Jamison Hensley

Biggest need: Safety. The Bengals will need a starter after the likely departure of Geno Stone, who is wrapping up a two-year deal. Cincinnati feels very strongly about Jordan Battle and his potential. Pairing a quality safety alongside Battle will be a key to improving the defense.

FA most likely on the move: CB Cam Taylor-Britt. The former second-round pick had a rough ending to a rocky career. But if he comes back fully healthy from his Lisfranc injury, a change of scenery could do wonders to restart his career. At his peak, he was Cincinnati’s CB1. The right fit could be what he needs.

What do you expect to happen: Add a veteran linebacker. Cincinnati is very high on Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, the team’s starting linebackers from last season. They’re no longer rookies, but they still need a veteran who can spell them at times and also provide some needed depth to that unit. — Ben Baby

Biggest need: Offensive line. Name a position, and the Browns have a need there. With four Week 1 offensive line starters hitting free agency, Cleveland’s trenches are headed for a rebuild. New coach Todd Monken has said success on offense starts up front, so expect the Browns to focus their major resources there.

FA most likely on the move: CB Martin Emerson Jr. The 2022 third-round pick appeared to be on a Pro Bowl track before he struggled in 2024 and had an Achilles injury that cost him the 2025 season. General manager Andrew Berry acknowledged that Emerson’s future in Cleveland is “unsettled.” With Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell entrenched as starters, Emerson could look for a new opportunity elsewhere to bounce back from his injury.

What do you expect to happen: Add multiple starters on the offensive line. The Browns took their first step toward that massive rebuild of their offensive line, agreeing to terms with the Houston Texans on a trade for tackle Tytus Howard. Cleveland’s next move in free agency could be addressing the interior offensive line, with players such as the Baltimore Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum, Washington Commanders’ Chris Paul and Los Angeles Chargers’ Zion Johnson among possible targets. — Daniel Oyefusi

The Steelers are expected to re-sign Aaron Rodgers, who said he hasn’t yet made up his mind. Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Biggest need: Secondary. The Steelers need safety and cornerback depth, and though they’re most likely to fortify those positions in the draft, they could get a jump start in free agency. A year ago, they prioritized the secondary by signing cornerbacks Darius Slay and Brandin Echols and safety Juan Thornhill, and trading for Jalen Ramsey. Though Slay and Thornhill were released midseason, Echols was a solid and versatile contributor. Though Ramsey was inconsistent, he’s likely to remain in Pittsburgh for another season, but the Steelers still need running mates for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety DeShon Elliott. The Steelers, though, aren’t likely to spend big, so that could take them out of the running for top-tier free agents.

FA most likely on the move: G Isaac Seumalo. The veteran guard was a mainstay on the line in three seasons in Pittsburgh, but he’s likely to command strong offers in free agency. The Steelers also have depth at the position in guard and jumbo tight end Spencer Anderson, who started in place of Seumalo when the 10-year lineman missed games because of multiple injuries.

What do you expect to happen: Re-sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers have made it clear that they want the veteran back after a largely successful 2025 season. The decision is in Rodgers’ hands, but the organization remains hopeful that he’ll be back, not only to start again, but also to continue mentoring and developing 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard. — Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Biggest need: Offensive line. The Texans traded away their best offensive lineman, Tytus Howard, to the Cleveland Browns. They also might get outbid for right guard Ed Ingram and want to upgrade at center. So, this free agency period is about adding quality linemen on affordable deals who fit what the Texans desire offensively, which is being physical in the run game.

FA most likely on the move: LB Christian Harris had a roller-coaster run with the Texans. The 2022 third-round pick went from promising starter who had a pick-six in a playoff game to break the score open in 2023 to afterthought who was relegated to a special teams role in 2025. He suffered a calf injury that derailed his 2024 season, but whoever signs him will get a young player who could make an impact with his physical gifts.

What do you expect to happen: Sign a bunch of linemen, potentially replacing offensive linemen at center, left guard, right guard and right tackle. Expect them to go after players who will command lucrative and team-friendly deals, and hope some can turn into Ingram, who broke out in his lone season with Houston. — DJ Bien-Aime

Biggest need: Edge rush. The Colts have gone through much trial and error in attempting to fill this need through the draft, but their best past successes have come in free agency. With Kwity Paye and others likely hitting free agency, look for the Colts to consider a veteran signing here to pair with Laiatu Latu.

FA most likely on the move: S Nick Cross. The Colts’ signing of veteran free agent Cam Bynum last offseason, combined with the return of injured 2025 rookie DBs Justin Walley and Hunter Wohler, makes them much less likely to spend big on a box safety. The needs in the front seven (defensive line and linebacker) mean the Colts are more likely to spend resources there instead.

What do you expect to happen: Though much of the focus to this point has rightly been on the Colts’ handling of QB Daniel Jones and WR Alec Pierce, multiple sources have indicated that the Colts are prepared to retool their defense through targeted, value signings. The unit’s underwhelming play down the stretch in 2025 prompted a reevaluation. — Stephen Holder

Biggest need: Defensive line. The Jaguars led the NFL in run defense in 2025, but their pass rush was an issue. They were second in QB pressures (222), but 27th in sacks (32). The inconsistent interior rush was more of an issue than the edges, but the Jaguars need to address both spots.

FA most likely on the move: LB Devin Lloyd. Lloyd had a career year in 2025 after three disappointing seasons, tying for the team lead with five interceptions to go along with 81 tackles and a career-high 10 QB hits (he had eight in his first three seasons). He likely will demand a bigger contract than the Jaguars are willing to pay, so it would be surprising if he were back.

What do you expect to happen: Sign a veteran defensive lineman and running back. The Jaguars won’t be as active as they were a year ago, when they signed nine players in the first week of free agency, but those two positions are big needs, especially if they don’t re-sign running back Travis Etienne Jr. — Michael DiRocco

Biggest need: Cornerback is easily the biggest need for the Titans. L’Jarius Sneed is the only returning starter on the outside, and injuries have limited him to 10 games in two seasons. Two of the three starters in the season finale weren’t in any team’s training camp last August. Second-year corner Marcus Harris will play the nickel spot. Don’t be surprised if the Titans sign two cornerbacks.

FA most likely on the move: OLB Arden Key. Tennessee traded for Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson and will likely select one or two pass rushers in the draft. The Titans will add those players to a rotation that already includes returning players Jaylen Harrell and Oluwafemi Oladejo. Key is more of a fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

What do you expect to happen: Sign a veteran center. Injuries kept Lloyd Cushenberry III from playing out the four-year, $50 million deal he signed in 2023. Now, the Titans will look to add a veteran center who can call out the Mike linebacker and set the protection so second-year quarterback Cam Ward doesn’t have that responsibility. It’s all about making things easier for Ward. — Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Biggest need: Inside linebacker. Though much of the team’s fans want playmakers on offense, the need is at inside linebacker. Alex Singleton, the Broncos’ leading tackler and a team captain, is poised to be an unrestricted free agent, as is Justin Strnad, who started eight games last season and played 16. Toss in that Dre Greenlaw, who signed as a free agent last March, played in only eight games because of thigh injuries as well as a one-game suspension, and the position is the biggest hole on the depth chart. The Broncos met with inside linebackers at the combine, but they’ll have to take a long look in free agency as they try to re-sign Singleton and Strnad.

FA most likely on the move: Defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers. The Broncos want him back, given that he was one of the league’s most effective inside pass rushers for a defense that has set the franchise record in sacks in back-to-back seasons. But the impending free agent, who has 14.5 sacks over the past two seasons, has seen the Broncos re-sign front-seven players Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach during the past two years without also getting a new deal. He will have the opportunity to find that bigger payday elsewhere.

What do you expect to happen: Broncos coach Sean Payton was so frustrated after reviewing the offense that he has already made the team’s most significant move of the offseason, surrendering full-time playcalling duties to newly promoted offensive coordinator Davis Webb. Expect Payton to push for offseason moves to improve the offense’s big-play impact, especially at tight end and running back. Denver’s tight ends had only three touchdown receptions last season, and none averaged more than 9.2 yards per catch. And the Broncos’ leading rusher — J.K. Dobbins — is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Even though he didn’t play after Nov. 6 because of a foot injury, Dobbins led the team in big-play runs (10 or more yards) with 21, seven more than the next-best running back. — Jeff Legwold

Biggest need: Running back. The biggest hole on the roster is arguably at that position. The Chiefs need a starter, and they want to be more explosive in their running attack. That upgrade should help quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will be returning after a torn ACL, the most significant injury of his nine-year career.

FA most likely on the move: Safety Bryan Cook had the best season of his four-year career in 2025, recording a career-high six pass breakups and 85 tackles. He has improved throughout his career, and he offers versatility to his next team, whether as a safety who could be the lone deep defender or as a split safety who could disguise the secondary’s coverage.

What do you expect to happen: In past years, general manager Brett Veach has prioritized strengthening the offensive and defensive lines in free agency. This year, Veach will likely try to make another push to acquire a quality defensive lineman, someone who can provide a boost to the pass rush alongside Chris Jones and George Karlaftis. –Nate Taylor

Biggest need: Offensive line. The Raiders ranked 22nd in run block and pass block win rate in 2025. Quarterback Geno Smith was sacked 55 times, while running back Ashton Jeanty rarely had space to work with. If Las Vegas wants potential top pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza to have a solid rookie season and Jeanty to take a leap in Year 2, they must invest in improving the interior line and adding a right tackle who can compete with starter DJ Glaze, who struggled last season.

FA most likely on the move: LB Devin White. The veteran was third in the league in tackles with 174. He also struggled in coverage and had his fair share of missed tackles. White, Elandon Roberts and Jamal Adams will be free agents. Expect the Raiders to go in another direction to fill that need, whether through free agency or the draft.

What do you expect to happen: Sign an interior lineman. Anticipate the Raiders to add at least two interior linemen in free agency. Players such as guard Zion Johnson and center Connor McGovern are players to watch. Pairing one of them with left tackle Kolton Miller and right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson puts the Raiders in a better position than they were last season. — Ryan McFadden

Biggest need: Interior offensive line. The Chargers’ biggest weakness for the past two seasons has been their interior offensive line, and with Mekhi Becton released and left guard Zion Johnson about to hit free agency, Los Angeles might have new starters at all three positions next season.

FA most likely on the move: OLB Odafe Oweh. The Chargers want to bring Oweh back, but the reality is that he is 27 years old, playing one of the league’s premium positions and a team might pay him a number the Chargers aren’t willing to match. Oweh said he would like to return to Los Angeles, but money could change his future.

What do you expect to happen: Make a push for center Tyler Linderbaum. It’s against general manager Joe Hortiz’s philosophy to make big swings in free agency because he believes in building through the draft. But Hortiz evaluated Linderbaum as part of the Ravens’ staff when the team drafted him in 2022, and Linderbaum would fill a position of need. — Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Biggest need: Help on defense. Pick any spot but defensive tackle. They need help at pass rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety. And it could be multiple pass rushers, linebackers and corners, but they could add some of that help through the draft. Owner and GM Jerry Jones said if the Cowboys were to “bust the budget,” it would be on defense.

FA most likely on the move: LB Kenneth Murray Jr. He led the Cowboys in tackles in 2025 and started 16 of 17 games. But he didn’t make enough impact plays, and too often he was out of position. Maybe some of that was due to moving to middle linebacker, but the Cowboys want an upgrade.

What do you expect to happen: They will sign one marquee free agent. That might not be much for some teams or for the fan base, but the Cowboys have played at the top of the market since 2012, when they signed Brandon Carr. The most likely bet would be at linebacker and pass rusher. Maybe safety. — Todd Archer

Biggest need: Offensive line. The linemen on the right side are free agents. So, the Giants need a right guard and right tackle heading into free agency. They’ve also at least contemplated upgrading at center, with former Raven Tyler Linderbaum. Protecting Jaxson Dart and becoming more physical up front are priorities for the John Harbaugh Giants.

FA most likely on the move: WR Wan’Dale Robinson. It’s not that the Giants wouldn’t prefer to keep their slot receiver. They think he’s a good player. But re-signing him will be expensive after he led all wideouts with 622 yards out of the slot last season. Is that a good use of the Giants’ resources to sign him to a long-term deal?

What do you expect to happen: Address inside linebacker in free agency or via trade and potentially in the draft. The Giants cut starting middle linebacker and defensive captain Bobby Okereke before free agency. Micah McFadden is a free agent coming off a right foot injury. McFadden could re-sign, but the Giants will still likely add a veteran in free agency and might take Ohio State’s Sonny Styles with the fifth pick. Not impossible. — Jordan Raanan

Biggest need: Tight end. There’s a real possibility that Dallas Goedert cashes in on his 11-touchdown season after taking a pay cut to remain in Philly in ’25 on a one-year deal. Given that Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are also free agents, the Eagles will need to pour resources into supplementing the tight end group.

FA most likely on the move: LB Nakobe Dean. He is a difference-maker when healthy and is a respected leader, but Dean could command $10 million or more per season, and that is probably too costly because of their other talented linebackers. With Zack Baun and last year’s first-round pick Jihaad Campbell set for primary roles, Dean will likely have to realize his value elsewhere.

What do you expect to happen: Make a push to re-sign OLB Jaelan Phillips. Acquired from the Dolphins at the November trade deadline for a third-round pick, Phillips proved to be a fit both for Vic Fangio’s scheme and in the locker room. He is still young (26), plays a premium position and is effective against the run and pass. The front office will invest significant money into that kind of player. — Tim McManus

Biggest need: Defense. The focus will be at edge rusher– they lack depth and need more speed/athleticism. But they also need more corners — they have just two experienced ones under contract. Also on the list are linebackers and perhaps a safety. When you rank 27th in scoring and last in yards, the needs are plentiful.

FA most likely on the move: LG Chris Paul. He’s one of many, including receiver Deebo Samuel. But Paul is a mild surprise because he’s young and coming off his best season. However, they’ll let him test free agency, and if he fails to land an expected deal, Washington would welcome him back on a one-year contract. However, the Commanders also have Brandon Coleman, a third-round pick in 2024 who opened last season at left guard before being benched in part because of durability issues.

What do you expect to happen: Sign an edge rusher. It’s atop the priority list. The Commanders could use a young rusher, whether Jaelan Phillips or someone of that caliber. They crave depth at this spot after having their top three edge defenders suffer season-ending injuries last season, notably Dorance Armstrong. He had 5.5 sacks in six full games and was the only consistent disruptor. — John Keim

NFC NORTH

Biggest need: The trenches. This answer was supposed to focus on a top-tier pass rusher, whether via free agency (such as Trey Hendrickson) or a trade (Maxx Crosby). But the surprise retirement of center Drew Dalman means the Bears have major needs on the offensive line after also needing to figure out their plans at left tackle with Ozzy Trapilo, who was out most of the 2025 season because of a ruptured patellar tendon.

FA most likely on the move: Jaquan Brisker. Bears GM Ryan Poles said the team would like to retain safety Kevin Byard III, a potential move that likely means Brisker will test free agency for his second contract. The 2026 safety market doesn’t have top-tier talent, but it is a solid, deep group that could bring down Brisker’s asking price. He might stay in Chicago if he can’t find what he’s looking for, but with so many needs elsewhere, the Bears might not be able to retain both starters.

What do you expect to happen: Sign a veteran center. Dalman’s retirement is a significant blow to the Bears’ O-line, which has aimed to stop the revolving door at center that has occurred for years. Tyler Linderbaum is the most coveted free agent safety, and that signing would be costly, but players such as Lloyd Cushenberry III, Tyler Biadasz and Connor McGovern would fill a major void and establish consistency among a unit that became the Bears’ strength in 2025. — Courtney Cronin

Biggest need: Running back. After trading veteran David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, the Lions need a reliable backup for Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs. The Montgomery move freed up roughly $3.5 million in cap space, but Detroit could strongly benefit from adding another solid back at the right price. Montgomery possessed a power-back style that contrasted Gibbs’ explosive approach.

FA most likely on the move: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad. The 30-year-old experienced a breakout 2025 season, when he logged a career-best 11 sacks and 20 QB hits while playing alongside Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. However, Muhammad’s strong year will likely demand a higher salary, which could exceed Detroit’s budget because a few key guys are eligible for contract extensions this offseason.

What do you expect to happen: Retool the offensive line. Detroit’s offensive line was not up to par this past season — ranking 31st in pass block win rate (55.5 percent) and 20th in run block win rate (70.6 percent). The Lions recently released veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, saving $5.6 million against the salary cap, which should open the door for an OL makeover under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. — Eric Woodyard

Biggest need: Cornerback: For all the talk about not having a No. 1 receiver, not having a lockdown No. 1 cornerback is more problematic. Though Keisean Nixon ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in pass breakups last season, he ranked 51st in passer rating allowed among the 61 cornerbacks targeted at least 50 times, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Fellow starting cornerback Carrington Valentine ranked 60th. Meanwhile, Nate Hobbs was in and out of the lineup because of injuries and poor performance, and he might not be on the roster for the 2026 season.

FA most likely on the move: Malik Willis: Even GM Brian Gutekunst acknowledged that it will be impossible to keep him. Willis’ two seasons as the Packers’ backup quarterback earned him a chance to start for another team. He’s expected to receive offers that average more than $20 million per year. It’s also highly unlikely that the Packers can afford receiver Romeo Doubs and left tackle Rasheed Walker.

What do you expect to happen: Help the defensive line. Micah Parsons won’t be ready for the start of the regular season, Rashan Gary could be a salary cap cut, and Lukas Van Ness hasn’t been productive enough. And that’s just at the edge position. They also need reinforcements on the inside at defensive tackle. — Rob Demovsky

Biggest need: One way or another, the Vikings seem almost certain to have a new starting center. Ryan Kelly missed nine games last season because of three concussions, and it will be difficult to count on him. Backup Michael Jurgens started three games, but the Vikings also used guard/tackle Blake Brandel as an emergency starter. It’s possible that Jurgens or Brandel could take over, but the draft isn’t likely to yield an immediate starter.

FA most likely on the move: The Vikings have loved watching the development of receiver Jalen Nailor, a sixth-round pick in 2022 who caught 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons. But they’re already paying Justin Jefferson $35 million per season, and they want to budget enough at the position to retain Jordan Addison on either a contract extension or an eventual fifth-year option. Nailor is likely out of their budget.

What do you expect to happen: They’ll acquire a veteran quarterback. The only question is whether that player will replace J.J. McCarthy as the starter, compete with McCarthy for the job or serve as a robust backup. All three options are possibilities. — Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Re-signing Tyler Allgeier will be too expensive for the Falcons, and he has earned a bigger role elsewhere. AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Biggest need: Bridge quarterback or more. No one is sure when Michael Penix Jr. will be back from the torn left ACL he suffered last November. The Falcons will cut Kirk Cousins and will need someone to take backup quarterback reps this spring. And they might want someone who can compete with Penix for the starting role.

FA most likely on the move: RB Tyler Allgeier. Bijan Robinson and Allgeier are best friends and a heck of a complement to one another at running back. But Allgeier and the Falcons have been aware for some time that the duo will likely split up, with Allgeier hitting free agency. He’ll be too expensive and deserves a shot at a bigger role elsewhere.

What do you expect to happen: Increase depth of both lines. New general manager Ian Cunningham was clear during his introductory news conference that he wants to build the Falcons through the trenches, a philosophy he learned in previous stops in Baltimore and Philadelphia. That should occur in the draft, but don’t be surprised if the Falcons look for value in free agency, especially at interior defensive line. — Marc Raimondi

Biggest need: Inside and outside linebacker. Carolina invested heavily in edge rushers last year in free agency and the draft, and yet still ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks and QB pressures. Whether to invest heavily in free agency is the big question. The Panthers’ lack of an inside linebacker who was adept at dropping into coverage was a detriment in 2025, making it a huge need.

FA most likely on the move: RB Rico Dowdle. He wasn’t happy with his decline in reps late in a season in which he led Carolina in rushing (1,076 yards). It is unlikely that Dowdle returns because Chuba Hubbard is locked in with a significant four-year deal that he signed in 2024, and 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is expected back from an ACL injury.

What do you expect to happen: Sign a potential starter to play left tackle. Ikem Ekwonu had surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon that he suffered in a January playoff game, putting his 2026 season in jeopardy. Carolina will re-sign swing tackle Yosh Nijman and/or sign a free agent capable of holding down the position. — David Newton

Biggest need: Interior offensive line. Saints coach Kellen Moore identified the run game as one of the areas the team needs to improve, and that upgrade begins with the offensive line. The Saints have an open spot at left guard, and it would make sense to target that position in free agency, not only to help the run but protect quarterback Tyler Shough as well.

FA most likely on the move: CB Alontae Taylor. The Saints have moved on from their high-priced corners in recent years, trading Marshon Lattimore and letting Paulson Adebo leave in free agency. They’re more likely to move a player on their roster to the nickel spot that Taylor occupied or sign a player to a team-friendly deal if Taylor’s market is more than they want to pay.

What do you expect to happen: Re-sign only one of their big four free agents. The Saints seem set to lose Taylor, and defensive end Cameron Jordan will become a free agent next week. Though a Jordan reunion isn’t out of the question, it’s looking more likely that the Saints might retain only one of their free agents. Linebacker Demario Davis will likely draw interest, but the Saints have already told him they want him back, making him more likely to return than Jordan. — Katherine Terrell

Biggest need: The Bucs have swung and missed multiple times at edge rusher in the draft, and they didn’t get the revival out of Haason Reddick they had hoped for when they signed him to a one-year, $14 million deal last year. Off-the-ball linebacker is a huge need as well, as Lavonte David and Deion Jones are set to become unrestricted free agents.

FA most likely on the move: As soon as the regular season ended, running back Rachaad White posted a goodbye on Instagram, saying, “Uno out. Thank yaw forever for da past 4 years.” White has assumed multiple roles in the Bucs’ offense — from a feature back until the arrival of Bucky Irving, to a change-of-pace/third-down back, and he has been their best pass protector. His greatest contribution has been in the passing game, where his 1,450 receiving yards are the sixth most in the league among running backs since 2022.

What do you expect to happen: Sources told ESPN that the Bucs will be aggressive in trying to retain six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans. It doesn’t mean that they will land him, though. His return would have sentimental value, but he is coming off the first major injury of his career (broken clavicle) and is turning 33 this summer. He wants to compete for another championship and cement his legacy in the league, so he’s thinking about things such as targets and records. — Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Biggest need: Right tackle. With the Jonah Williams era over in Arizona, the Cardinals need to solidify the opposite edge of the offensive line across from Paris Johnson Jr. this offseason. They’ll try during free agency, but if they don’t land a tackle, it’ll become an instant priority for next month’s draft. With a new quarterback coming to Arizona at some point this offseason, bolstering the offensive line, and especially that right tackle position, which has been a revolving door during the past two seasons, is critical to Arizona getting back on track.

FA most likely on the move: WR Zay Jones. He had a small role for the Cardinals in the past two seasons and is coming off an Achilles injury that caused him to miss nine games, so a return is quite unlikely as Arizona overhauls its offense under new coach Mike LaFleur. Jones was a mentor for Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson but caught only 12 passes on 18 targets for 183 yards.

What do you expect to happen: Rebuild the offensive line. Right tackle will be a priority in free agency, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Arizona adds — or at least tries to add — four new players on the line, basically everything except left tackle. The Cardinals’ run game struggled last year, in part because their top two running backs were injured by Week 4 and in part because the offensive line was banged up and not as efficient. — Josh Weinfuss

Biggest need: Cornerback. Historically, the Rams have not prioritized the position with splash moves in free agency, but the group is the team’s biggest need. Los Angeles has four cornerbacks entering free agency, but is more likely to add to the group via a trade or in the draft.

FA most likely on the move: WR Tutu Atwell. The speedy receiver re-signed with the Rams a year ago to join a retooled group of receivers behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. But during the season — in part because of injury — the Rams’ offense relied more heavily on 13 personnel (three tight ends) than Sean McVay’s typical 11 personnel (three receivers).

What do you expect to happen: Prioritize their extension-eligible players over splashy free agent signings. The Rams had a very strong 2023 draft class, which means Nacua, outside linebacker Byron Young, defensive end Kobie Turner and guard Steve Avila are extension-eligible. Though the Rams will enter free agency with cap space, expect them to save most of it to keep their existing players. — Sarah Barshop

Biggest need: Defensive line. There’s a strong argument for wide receiver, too, but GM John Lynch emphasized the top priority at the combine. “We’ve always prided ourselves on our defensive front and getting after people,” Lynch said. “You’ve got to put the quarterback down, and so that’s something that we want to address, and we will address.” End Nick Bosa is coming off a torn ACL, and though the Niners have promising youngsters in end Mykel Williams and tackles Alfred Collins and C.J. West, they desperately need to upgrade a pass rush that finished with a league-low 20 sacks and 24.9% pressure rate. Help on the edge and the interior is needed, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Niners divert resources to both.

FA most likely on the move: WR Jauan Jennings. The Niners would like to keep Jennings, but the two sides didn’t come close to figuring out a long-term deal last summer, and Jennings didn’t have a big enough season to budge them. In what figures to be a competitive market for productive receivers, Jennings is likely to get a more lucrative deal elsewhere, making a return difficult to envision.

What do you expect to happen: Sign OT Trent Williams to a reworked contract. The Niners and Williams have again struggled to find common ground on a deal that would lower his nearly $39 million cap figure for 2026. But the 49ers don’t have an obvious replacement in-house and could still carry Williams on the roster at that number without feeling much of a cap crunch. If they traded him, they’d have to eat more than $34 million in dead money with a cap savings of less than $5 million. Williams’ age (he’ll be 38 in July) makes this tricky, but there is no good football or financial reason for the Niners to move on from him, which is why they’ll figure it out. — Nick Wagoner

Biggest need: The Seahawks don’t have any glaring needs yet, so their goal will be to keep as many of their free agents as possible. But Super Bowl rosters inevitably lose players. The Seahawks will need to add a running back if they can’t re-sign Kenneth Walker III, and they might need help at cornerback as well. Riq Woolen is expected to sign elsewhere, and Josh Jobe is also headed toward free agency. The Seahawks haven’t had much success with that position in free agency, so if they re-sign Jobe, they might look to supplement in the draft.

FA most likely on the move: Woolen is the easy call. With a mini-benching in 2024, a demotion to the No. 3 corner in 2025 and the Seahawks open to trading him at the deadline in November, the writing has clearly been on the wall. Woolen has a rare blend of size and speed, and at his best, he’s one of the game’s better ball-hawking cornerbacks. That should be enough to get him a lucrative contract from another team — and a middle-round compensatory pick for Seattle in 2027.

What do you expect to happen: Not overpay for an offensive lineman — or anyone else. The Seahawks had their big free agent spending spree last offseason, then they signed Sam Darnold ($33.5M average), wide receiver Cooper Kupp ($15M) and outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence ($10.83M). They’re in good shape cap-wise — with roughly $58 million, according to OverTheCap.com — and haven’t had to cut anyone to get there. But they will have to set a significant amount of cash aside for receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the hope they can sign two of their young stars to extensions this offseason. As for their O-line, they could be looking to upgrade right guard after Anthony Bradford’s up-and-down season. But they won’t break precedent and overspend on a guard to replace a player who was good enough to help them win a Super Bowl. — Brady Henderson