‘Every Year After’ and 8 More Shows to Watch on TV This Week

Between streaming and cable, viewers have a seemingly endless variety of things to watch. Here is a selection of TV shows and specials that are airing or streaming this week, June 8-14. Details and times are subject to change.
Lakeside romance, psychological horror and a questionable relationship
What would you do if your ex-boyfriend turned best friend started dating your daughter? That is what the new British comedy series “Alice and Steve” aims to answer. Nicola Walker plays Alice, Jemaine Clement is Steve, and Alice’s 26-year-old daughter, Izzy, is played by Yali Topol Margalith. Of course, when Alice finds out the news, what ensues is a chaotic yet emotional story that explores friendship, relationships and the inherent tension between generations. Begins streaming Monday on Hulu.
This has been a big year for BookTok readers seeing some of their favorite characters brought to life in television adaptations. There was “Off Campus,” “People We Meet on Vacation” and now “Every Year After,” based on the Canadian author Carley Fortune’s book “Every Summer After.” The story follows Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), who become neighbors as young adults when Percy’s family gets a summer cottage in the idyllic Canadian town of Barry’s Bay. The series jumps between their younger years — when they were becoming friends, maturing and developing feelings for each other — and the modern day, when they are reunited after an estrangement. The series also stars Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek (Sam’s older brother), Abigail Cowen as Percy’s former best friend, Delilah, and Aurora Perrineau as her current friend Chantal. All eight episodes of the series will air at the same time. Begins streaming Wednesday on Prime Video.
Also based on a book, this time Jordan Tannahill’s novel, the new series “The Listeners” follows Claire (Rebecca Hall), an English teacher who starts hearing a low hum all the time that no one else can hear. The sound gives her migraines and insomnia, interferes with her relationships and makes things seem hopeless. That is, until she discovers that one of her students, Kyle (Ollie West), can also hear it. They try to figure out whether the noise is a sign of a more powerful gift or a long-running threat to their sanity. Friday at 9 p.m. on Starz.
Yachts and international cuisine
Antoni Porowski is officially done filming as the culinary expert on “Queer Eye” and is on to his next adventure. On the four-part series “Best of the World With Antoni Porowski,” he travels to four cities — London, Paris, New York and Mexico City — to explore their historical and cultural landmarks and try out some specialty foods. All episodes will be available to watch at the same time. Begins streaming Monday on Disney+ and Hulu.
Unlike other iterations of the “Below Deck” franchise, the past couple of seasons of “Below Deck Mediterranean” have been continuing the story line of a few specific crew members: the chief stew Aesha Scott, the boatswain Nathan Gallagher and the deckhand Joe Bradley — and, of course, Capt. Sandy Yawn. This year on a yacht based in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Gallagher will not only have to manage his duties onboard but also navigate being a new first-time parent to the son he shares with the former “Below Deck” crew member Gael Cameron. Monday at 8 p.m. on Bravo and streaming the next day on Peacock.
Extinct animals and harsh terrain
The premise of “Outlast” is simple: 16 contestants are let loose into an unforgiving and harsh climate with the goal of tolerating the discomfort longer than everyone else for a $1 million prize. For the third season of the show, the setting is less frigid and more humid — last year it took place in Alaska, this time the Panamanian jungle. The season will air in two parts, with six episodes dropping this week and the rest on June 17. Begins streaming Wednesday on Netflix.
The new documentary series “Surviving Earth” takes viewers back in time to 450 million years ago to explore particularly significant geological eras with a focus on extinct animals (think dinosaurs and saber-toothed cats) and extinction events. The stories are told through newly created C.G.I. imagery, thanks to increased scientific comprehension. Each of the eight episodes will focus on one topic, including the collapse of Carboniferous forests, the Late Ordovician extinction and the Great American Biotic Interchange. Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.
Dribble and skate
We have reached the N.B.A. Finals, with the New York Knicks (in the championship series for the first time since 1999) facing the San Antonio Spurs. Game 3 will take place Monday, Game 4 on Wednesday and Game 5, if necessary, on Saturday. All games begin at 8:30 p.m. and air on ABC.
Over on the ice, the Stanley Cup Finals have the Vegas Golden Knights fighting the Carolina Hurricanes for the trophy. Game 4 is Tuesday; Games 5 and 6, if needed, would air on Thursday and Sunday. All games begin at 8 p.m. and air on ABC.