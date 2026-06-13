‘Every Year After’ and 8 More Shows to Watch on TV This Week

Between streaming and cable, viewers have a seemingly endless variety of things to watch. Here is a selection of TV shows and specials that are airing or streaming this week, June 8-14. Details and times are subject to change.

Lakeside romance, psychological horror and a questionable relationship

What would you do if your ex-boyfriend turned best friend started dating your daughter? That is what the new British comedy series “Alice and Steve” aims to answer. Nicola Walker plays Alice, Jemaine Clement is Steve, and Alice’s 26-year-old daughter, Izzy, is played by Yali Topol Margalith. Of course, when Alice finds out the news, what ensues is a chaotic yet emotional story that explores friendship, relationships and the inherent tension between generations. Begins streaming Monday on Hulu.

This has been a big year for BookTok readers seeing some of their favorite characters brought to life in television adaptations. There was “Off Campus,” “People We Meet on Vacation” and now “Every Year After,” based on the Canadian author Carley Fortune’s book “Every Summer After.” The story follows Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), who become neighbors as young adults when Percy’s family gets a summer cottage in the idyllic Canadian town of Barry’s Bay. The series jumps between their younger years — when they were becoming friends, maturing and developing feelings for each other — and the modern day, when they are reunited after an estrangement. The series also stars Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek (Sam’s older brother), Abigail Cowen as Percy’s former best friend, Delilah, and Aurora Perrineau as her current friend Chantal. All eight episodes of the series will air at the same time. Begins streaming Wednesday on Prime Video.