2026 PGA Championship: News, how to watch, more from Aronimink

The 2026 PGA Championship gets underway this week at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, having won by five strokes last year to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

Rory McIlroy enters the week after winning the year’s first major — the Masters. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam with a win.

From rankings to all of the news to how to watch it all, we have the 2026 PGA Championship covered from start to finish.

Tee times for the first and second rounds

Scottie Scheffler plays during a practice round of the PGA Championship. James Lang-Imagn Images

How to watch

Stream all of ESPN’s coverage here

May 12 & 13 (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Tuesday and Wednesday at the PGA Championship, 12-3 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

play 0:22 Jon Rahm holes out from the fairway for eagle Jon Rahm gets a nice bounce to get it to fall for an eagle from 101 yards out at the PGA Championship.

May 15 (Friday)

Main Feed Coverage, 6:45 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 2, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 3, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 4, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured holes, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Round 2 coverage, 12-8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

May 16-17 (Saturday & Sunday)

Main Feed Coverage, 8-10 a.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 2, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 3, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 4, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured holes, 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Third round (Saturday) and final round (Sunday), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

*Featured Groups (on ESPN+):

–Gary Woodland | Jason Day | Sam Burns (7:34 a.m. ET Thu. | 12:59 p.m. ET Fri)

–Bryson DeChambeau | Ludvig Aberg | Rickie Fowler (8:18 a.m. ET Thu. | 1:43 p.m. ET Fri.)

–Xander Schauffele | Brooks Koepka | Tyrrell Hatton (8:29 a.m. ET Thu. | 1:54 p.m. ET Fri.)

–Rory McIlroy | Jordan Spieth | Jon Rahm (8:40 a.m. ET Thu. | 2:05 p.m. ET Fri.)

–Viktor Hovland | Collin Morikawa | Shane Lowry (1:32 p.m. ET Thu. | 8:07 a.m. ET Fri.)

–Chris Gotterup | Robert MacIntyre | Tommy Fleetwood (1:43 p.m. ET Thu. | 8:18 a.m. ET Fri.)

–Cameron Young | Keegan Bradley | Justin Thomas (1:54 p.m. ET Thu. | 8:29 a.m. ET Fri.)

–Scottie Scheffler | Matt Fitzpatrick | Justin Rose (2:05 p.m. ET Thur. | 8:40 a.m. ET Fri.)

play 2:25 What are Scheffler’s, McIlroy’s chances of winning the PGA Championship? Marty Smith provides updates on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy ahead of the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship news

Scottie Scheffler part of 7-way tie for lead at PGA Championship. Read

Jon Rahm apologizes as divot from angry swing hits volunteer. Read

Rory McIlroy fires 74 at PGA, curses waywardness off tee. Read

Higgo cards a 69 despite 2-stroke penalty at PGA Championship. Read

Rory toe takes step in right direction at PGA. Read

Scottie Scheffler tops PGA odds; Cameron Young climbs to top 5. Read

Jim Furyk seeks long-term blueprint for U.S. Ryder Cup team. Read

Cameron Young using ball that conforms to future rollback changes. Read

McIlroy cuts PGA Championship practice round short due to blister. Read

Back problems creating trust issues for Collin Morikawa at PGA. Read

Rory McIlroy amid LIV crisis: ‘Glad I was wrong’ on PGA Tour-PIF deal. Read

Jordan Spieth looks to get game together at PGA Championship. Read

Phil Mickelson out, Max Homa in for PGA Championship. Read

Rory McIlroy: ‘More motivated’ than ever after Masters win. Read

Looking ahead to the rest of the 2026 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is looking for his second PGA Championship title. James Lang-Imagn Images

How impressive was Scottie Scheffler? Can Rory McIlroy bounce back? We break down what the first round means for the rest of the PGA Championship. Read

2026 PGA Championship: Experts’ picks and betting tips

Cameron Young is the No. 3-ranked player in the world. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Who do our golf experts think will win? Where does our betting expert believe there is value? We break down the favorites and much more. READ

Top PGA Championship storylines: Scottie or Rory, Spieth’s slam chances and sleeper contenders

Jordan Spieth talks to the media on Monday ahead of the PGA Championship. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Is Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy the favorite? Can Jordan Spieth complete the career Grand Slam? We break down what to watch at the 2026 PGA Championship. Read

PGA Championship tiers: Ranking favorites, contenders, hopefuls and everyone else

ESPN

Can Scottie Scheffler repeat? Will Rory McIlroy make it two straight majors? We break down the PGA Championship field from the favorites to the players just looking to make the cut. READ

2025 PGA Championship: Win shows Scottie Scheffler on top of the golf world

Jon Rahm made it close for a while on Sunday, but Scheffler’s inevitability hung in the Charlotte air all day until he eventually pulled away to win the Wanamaker Trophy. READ

play 0:49 Scottie Scheffler dominates en route to PGA Championship win Scottie Scheffler finishes 12 under par to secure his third career major title.

2025 PGA Championship: Scheffler wins for third major title

Scottie Scheffler, whose three-shot lead was erased during the final round, held steady to win the PGA Championship by five shots as Jon Rahm stumbled down the stretch. READ