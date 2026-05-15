2026 PGA Championship: News, how to watch, more from Aronimink

The 2026 PGA Championship gets underway this week at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, having won by five strokes last year to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.
Rory McIlroy enters the week after winning the year’s first major — the Masters. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam with a win.
From rankings to all of the news to how to watch it all, we have the 2026 PGA Championship covered from start to finish.
Tee times for the first and second rounds
How to watch
Stream all of ESPN’s coverage here
May 12 & 13 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
Tuesday and Wednesday at the PGA Championship, 12-3 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Jon Rahm holes out from the fairway for eagle
Jon Rahm gets a nice bounce to get it to fall for an eagle from 101 yards out at the PGA Championship.
May 15 (Friday)
Main Feed Coverage, 6:45 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Featured Group 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Featured Group 2, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Featured Group 3, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Featured Group 4, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Featured holes, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Round 2 coverage, 12-8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
May 16-17 (Saturday & Sunday)
Main Feed Coverage, 8-10 a.m. ET (ESPN App)
Featured Group 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Featured Group 2, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Featured Group 3, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Featured Group 4, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Featured holes, 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
Third round (Saturday) and final round (Sunday), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. ET (CBS)
*Featured Groups (on ESPN+):
–Gary Woodland | Jason Day | Sam Burns (7:34 a.m. ET Thu. | 12:59 p.m. ET Fri)
–Bryson DeChambeau | Ludvig Aberg | Rickie Fowler (8:18 a.m. ET Thu. | 1:43 p.m. ET Fri.)
–Xander Schauffele | Brooks Koepka | Tyrrell Hatton (8:29 a.m. ET Thu. | 1:54 p.m. ET Fri.)
–Rory McIlroy | Jordan Spieth | Jon Rahm (8:40 a.m. ET Thu. | 2:05 p.m. ET Fri.)
–Viktor Hovland | Collin Morikawa | Shane Lowry (1:32 p.m. ET Thu. | 8:07 a.m. ET Fri.)
–Chris Gotterup | Robert MacIntyre | Tommy Fleetwood (1:43 p.m. ET Thu. | 8:18 a.m. ET Fri.)
–Cameron Young | Keegan Bradley | Justin Thomas (1:54 p.m. ET Thu. | 8:29 a.m. ET Fri.)
–Scottie Scheffler | Matt Fitzpatrick | Justin Rose (2:05 p.m. ET Thur. | 8:40 a.m. ET Fri.)
What are Scheffler’s, McIlroy’s chances of winning the PGA Championship?
Marty Smith provides updates on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy ahead of the PGA Championship.
PGA Championship news
Scottie Scheffler part of 7-way tie for lead at PGA Championship. Read
Jon Rahm apologizes as divot from angry swing hits volunteer. Read
Rory McIlroy fires 74 at PGA, curses waywardness off tee. Read
Higgo cards a 69 despite 2-stroke penalty at PGA Championship. Read
Rory toe takes step in right direction at PGA. Read
Scottie Scheffler tops PGA odds; Cameron Young climbs to top 5. Read
Jim Furyk seeks long-term blueprint for U.S. Ryder Cup team. Read
Cameron Young using ball that conforms to future rollback changes. Read
McIlroy cuts PGA Championship practice round short due to blister. Read
Back problems creating trust issues for Collin Morikawa at PGA. Read
Rory McIlroy amid LIV crisis: ‘Glad I was wrong’ on PGA Tour-PIF deal. Read
Jordan Spieth looks to get game together at PGA Championship. Read
Phil Mickelson out, Max Homa in for PGA Championship. Read
Rory McIlroy: ‘More motivated’ than ever after Masters win. Read
Looking ahead to the rest of the 2026 PGA Championship
How impressive was Scottie Scheffler? Can Rory McIlroy bounce back? We break down what the first round means for the rest of the PGA Championship. Read
2026 PGA Championship: Experts’ picks and betting tips
Who do our golf experts think will win? Where does our betting expert believe there is value? We break down the favorites and much more. READ
Top PGA Championship storylines: Scottie or Rory, Spieth’s slam chances and sleeper contenders
Is Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy the favorite? Can Jordan Spieth complete the career Grand Slam? We break down what to watch at the 2026 PGA Championship. Read
PGA Championship tiers: Ranking favorites, contenders, hopefuls and everyone else
Can Scottie Scheffler repeat? Will Rory McIlroy make it two straight majors? We break down the PGA Championship field from the favorites to the players just looking to make the cut. READ
2025 PGA Championship: Win shows Scottie Scheffler on top of the golf world
Jon Rahm made it close for a while on Sunday, but Scheffler’s inevitability hung in the Charlotte air all day until he eventually pulled away to win the Wanamaker Trophy. READ
Scottie Scheffler dominates en route to PGA Championship win
Scottie Scheffler finishes 12 under par to secure his third career major title.
2025 PGA Championship: Scheffler wins for third major title
Scottie Scheffler, whose three-shot lead was erased during the final round, held steady to win the PGA Championship by five shots as Jon Rahm stumbled down the stretch. READ