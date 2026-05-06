2026 SEC softball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

By / May 7, 2026

The 2026 SEC softball tournament continues Wednesday, May 6, as teams play for an automatic bid to the 2026 NCAA softball tournament. Kentucky will host the 15-team single-elimination contest at John Cropp Stadium until a champion is crowned on Saturday, May 9.

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Texas A&M and Oklahoma were declared co-champions in 2025 after inclement weather prevented the championship game from being played at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Since no game was played, the automatic bid was given to the Sooners, who were the regular season champs. 

Before the action gets started and the NCAA tournament selection show airs on Sunday, May 10, here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 SEC softball tournament. 

2026 SEC softball tournament bracket

Check out the bracket for the 2026 SEC softball tournament.

2026 SEC softball tournament bracket

2026 SEC softball tournament schedule, scores

All times listed in ET. Times are subject to change. 

  • Second round: Wednesday, May 6
    • No. 14 Auburn 11, No. 6 Texas A&M 8 
    • Game 5 | No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Mississippi State | 35 mins following Game 4 | SEC Network
    • Game 6 | No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Ole Miss | 35 mins following Game 5 | SEC Network
    • Game 7 | No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Georgia | 35 mins following Game 6 | SEC Network
  • Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7
    • Game 8 | No. 3 Florida vs. No. 14 Auburn | 11 a.m. | SEC Network
    • Game 9 | No. 2 Alabama vs. winner of Game 5 | 35 mins following Game 8 | SEC Network
    • Game 10 | No. 4 Texas vs. winner of Game 6 | 35 mins following Game 9 | SEC Network
    • Game 11 | No. 1 Oklahoma vs. winner of Game 7 | 35 mins following Game 10 | SEC Network
  • Semifinals: Friday, May 8
    • Game 12 | winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 9 | 5 p.m. | ESPN
    • Game 13 | winner of Game 10 vs. winner of Game 11 | 35 mins following Game 12 | ESPN
  • Championship final: Saturday, May 9
    • Game 14 | winner of Game 12 vs. winner of Game 13 | 5 p.m. | ESPN

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  • First round: Tuesday, May 5
    • No. 14 Auburn 6, No. 11 Missouri 2
    • No. 10 Mississippi State 4, No. 15 Kentucky 3
    • No. 13 Ole Miss 2, No. 12 South Carolina 0

SEC softball tournament championship history

Alabama holds the most SEC titles (6) since the inception of the tournament in 1997. What once started as a six-team, double elimination event has developed throughout the years and most recently expanded to a 15-team tournament in 2025 after welcoming Oklahoma and Texas to the conference. 

YEAR CHAMPION
1997 South Carolina
1998 Alabama
1999 LSU
2000 South Carolina
2001 LSU
2002 LSU
2003 Alabama
2004 LSU
2005 Alabama
2006 Tennessee
2007 LSU
2008 Florida
2009 Florida
2010 Alabama
2011 Tennessee
2012 Alabama
2013 Florida
2014 Georgia
2015 Auburn
2016 Auburn
2017 Ole Miss
2018 Florida
2019 Florida
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 Alabama
2022  Arkansas
2023 Tennessee
2024 Florida
2025 Oklahoma, Texas A&M

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