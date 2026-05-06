2026 SEC softball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2026 SEC softball tournament continues Wednesday, May 6, as teams play for an automatic bid to the 2026 NCAA softball tournament. Kentucky will host the 15-team single-elimination contest at John Cropp Stadium until a champion is crowned on Saturday, May 9.

👀 LOOK AHEAD: 2026 NCAA DI softball tournament: Bracket, schedule for the WCWS

Texas A&M and Oklahoma were declared co-champions in 2025 after inclement weather prevented the championship game from being played at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Since no game was played, the automatic bid was given to the Sooners, who were the regular season champs.

Before the action gets started and the NCAA tournament selection show airs on Sunday, May 10, here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 SEC softball tournament.

2026 SEC softball tournament bracket

Check out the bracket for the 2026 SEC softball tournament.

2026 SEC softball tournament schedule, scores

All times listed in ET. Times are subject to change.

Second round: Wednesday, May 6 No. 14 Auburn 11, No. 6 Texas A&M 8 Game 5 | No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Mississippi State | 35 mins following Game 4 | SEC Network Game 6 | No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Ole Miss | 35 mins following Game 5 | SEC Network Game 7 | No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Georgia | 35 mins following Game 6 | SEC Network

Wednesday, May 6 Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7 Game 8 | No. 3 Florida vs. No. 14 Auburn | 11 a.m. | SEC Network Game 9 | No. 2 Alabama vs. winner of Game 5 | 35 mins following Game 8 | SEC Network Game 10 | No. 4 Texas vs. winner of Game 6 | 35 mins following Game 9 | SEC Network Game 11 | No. 1 Oklahoma vs. winner of Game 7 | 35 mins following Game 10 | SEC Network

Thursday, May 7 Semifinals: Friday, May 8 Game 12 | winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 9 | 5 p.m. | ESPN Game 13 | winner of Game 10 vs. winner of Game 11 | 35 mins following Game 12 | ESPN

Friday, May 8 Championship final: Saturday, May 9 Game 14 | winner of Game 12 vs. winner of Game 13 | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, May 9

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First round: Tuesday, May 5 No. 14 Auburn 6, No. 11 Missouri 2 No. 10 Mississippi State 4, No. 15 Kentucky 3 No. 13 Ole Miss 2, No. 12 South Carolina 0

Tuesday, May 5

SEC softball tournament championship history

Alabama holds the most SEC titles (6) since the inception of the tournament in 1997. What once started as a six-team, double elimination event has developed throughout the years and most recently expanded to a 15-team tournament in 2025 after welcoming Oklahoma and Texas to the conference.