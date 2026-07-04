2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Top picks for matches on Friday include Argentina-Cape Verde

The final day of Round of 32 matches at the 2026 World Cup is Friday, July 3, and defending champions Argentina and Lionel Messi will be stars of the show. La Albiceleste face upstarts Cabo Verde at 6 p.m. ET as one of the three knockout-round games. Egypt vs. Australia started things off at 2 p.m. ET, and Colombia vs. Ghana will put the finishing touch on this round at 9:30 p.m. ET. Argentina are massive -800 money-line favorites in the latest Argentina vs. Cape Verde odds from FanDuel, with the Blue Sharks +2200 underdogs and a 90-minute draw priced at +700.

SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas have given their analysis for Friday’s game, and we’ve taken that into account when putting together a parlay with odds from FanDuel. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Friday

Egypt to qualify for the next round vs. Australia (-160)

Argentina-Cape Verde Under 3.5 goals (-188)

Colombia-Ghana both teams to score: No (-168)

FanDuel parlay price: +297

Egypt to qualify for the next round vs. Australia

Australia were able to stun Turkiye for a 2-0 win but did not score a goal in either of their other group stage games. Meanwhile, Egypt put together strong performances across their three matches and found the back of the net at least once each time. Mohamed Salah is the best player on the pitch, and while I expect Australia to hold their own for some time, Egypt will ultimately prevail.

Argentina-Cape Verde Under 3.5 goals

There’s a good argument to be made to take Under 2.5 goals, but I’d recommend adding the extra goal to the total here. Cape Verde have been overlooked in this entire World Cup, and all they’ve done is stay in matches. They haven’t lost a match yet and they aren’t simply going to roll over just because Lionel Messi is on the pitch. I expect Argentina to win, but I can see this being a frustrating contest for La Albiceleste for about an hour or so. Eventually, Messi and Co. will break through this Cape Verde back line but I’d take the Under on 3.5 goals.

Colombia-Ghana both teams to score: No

This particular wager has hit in two of Colombia’s three group stage games, and they only allowed one goal to Uzbekistan. Ghana have scored two goals across their three group stage games, but they really should’ve done better against both England and Panama. Colombia’s back line has been one of the most underrated units over the last few years and I think they clamp down once again in the Round of 32.