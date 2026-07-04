Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants game discussion: Logan Webb vs. Ryan Feltner

The Colorado Rockies (35-53) open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants (36-50) tonight at Coors Field.

Colorado is still in last place, but the Rockies enter just two games behind the floundering Giants, adding a little division-floor intrigue to the weekend.

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The Rockies also enter with some momentum after splitting a four-game series with the Miami Marlins. Miami took the first two games to close June with 20 wins for the month — the winningest month in their franchise history — before Colorado answered by taking the final two to open July undefeated.

Ryan Feltner gets the ball for Colorado. The right-hander enters at 2-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 11 starts. Feltner posted a 4.00 ERA across five June starts and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four outings, including his June 28 start against the Minnesota Twins, when he allowed two runs over six innings with no walks.

His six-pitch arsenal has been anchored by his slider, changeup, and sweeper, all of which have produced positive run value this season. His four-seam fastball and curveball have been more hittable, which puts more weight on how he gets through the lineup. Feltner is not overpowering hitters right now, so sequencing and execution will matter.

Ace right-hander Logan Webb will start for San Francisco and enters on a roll. Across five June starts, Webb went 3-1 with a 0.71 ERA, allowing just three earned runs over 38 innings while striking out 29 and walking four — leading to National League Pitcher of the Month honors. On the year, Webb is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA through 14 starts, and he has already faced Colorado once this season, allowing one run over 4 ⅓ innings on May 29 in a game the Rockies eventually won 8-6.

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Webb is not built around premium velocity — his four-seam fastball sits around 92.5 mph — but he controls contact with a sinker-heavy mix. He throws his sinker 32.2% of the time, and it has produced +11 run value this season. The changeup sits next at 24.5%, followed by the sweeper at 19.7%. He also enters with a 53.1% ground-ball rate.

San Francisco’s bullpen gives Colorado its best opening, entering with a 4.36 ERA, 4.45 FIP, 4.76 xFIP and negative collective WAR.

First-year Giant Luis Arraez remains a tough out, entering with a 126 wRC+ and a 3.6% strikeout rate. Casey Schmitt has supplied some power with 16 home runs and a .489 slugging percentage, while Jung Hoo Lee has been one of San Francisco’s steadier bats with a 124 wRC+ and a 9.2% strikeout rate.

T.J. Rumfield has been productive all year and now has back-to-back National League Rookie of the Month honors to show for it. Rumfield enters the series with a .293/.373/.487 line, 12 home runs, 46 RBI, and a 125 wRC+. Mickey Moniak has also been hot over his past three games, going 7-for-13 with three home runs and eight RBI, while Hunter Goodman continues to chase the MLB home run lead with 27 home runs, second only to Kyle Schwarber.

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If the Rockies can stay close against Webb and force the game into San Francisco’s bullpen, Coors Field might leave room for a little LoDo Magic.

First Pitch: 6:10 MT

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150

Giants SB Nation Site: McCovey Chronicles

Lineups:

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