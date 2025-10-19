49ers’ Mac Jones to start for injured Brock Purdy; George Kittle back

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers will welcome tight end George Kittle back from his hamstring injury Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons, but quarterback Brock Purdy’s return from a toe ailment will have to wait at least another week.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan ruled Purdy out Friday with receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) also unavailable against the Falcons.

That comes after Purdy returned to practice this week for the first time since aggravating the injury in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Purdy was limited in all three practices but didn’t make enough progress to step back into the starting lineup, leaving Mac Jones to make his fifth start of the season with Adrian Martinez as the backup.

“[Purdy] was able to get out there and throw more,” Shanahan said. “I thought it was definitely a step further ahead than it was last week, so going the right direction.”

Jones has largely fared well in Purdy’s stead, averaging what would be a league-high 313 passing yards per game in his four starts to go with six touchdowns and three interceptions for a QBR of 53.0.

While Purdy has worked his way back from the toe injury, Jones also has been dealing with health issues. He was questionable last week with knee and oblique soreness, but he was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and is set to go against Atlanta.

Shanahan said Friday that when Purdy is healthy, he will jump back into the starting lineup, though the team has previously considered having him available as an emergency backup before he returns to 100 percent.

“If Brock is good to go, I picture him starting,” Shanahan said. “We’ll always do what’s best for him and best for the team depending on what that situation is that week.”

Kittle, meanwhile, progressed enough to be listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice and has no injury designation for the game. That clears the path for him to return after missing the past five games on injured reserve with what he is described as a torn (but not off the bone) hamstring.

Shanahan added that Kittle, who said Thursday that he “fully” plans to play against the Falcons, will not only be active but should have no limitations on his level of participation.

“George has rehabbed really well,” Shanahan said. “He came back 100 percent and had a good week of practice, so we’ll space it out throughout the game, but no pitch count.”

The Niners also plan to activate defensive tackle Kevin Givens from injured reserve with Shanahan saying he will “most likely” play against the Falcons. For Kittle and Givens to come back, the 49ers must make corresponding roster moves.

San Francisco cleared one of those spaces Friday when it placed wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling on IR with a calf injury. The 49ers are expected to do the same with Warner, who had surgery on his dislocated and fractured ankle Tuesday. Those roster moves are expected to happen by Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere on the injury report, the 49ers have some uncertainty at cornerback with Renardo Green (neck) and rookie Upton Stout (ankle) listed as questionable. They are two of the team’s top three corners, and the Niners will have to patch things together alongside fellow starter Deommodore Lenoir with Darrell Luter Jr. the likely replacement for Green and Chase Lucas for Stout if either or both can’t play.