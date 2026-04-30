Extended War Dents Hopes for Housing Market Rebound

Just as the United States housing market was showing signs of a cautious rebound for the spring buying season, the extended conflict in Iran has blunted the recovery in all but select markets, according to several economists and real estate agents around the country.

“First, it has unquestionably increased interest rates, including mortgage rates, by pushing up inflation and the inflation premium that feeds into interest rates on longer-term borrowing,” said Brad Case, the chief residential economist at Homes.com. “Second, it has probably increased uncertainty among potential buyers, and even sellers, since most sellers will then become buyers. Many buyers, especially first-time home buyers, have the option to wait until the bigger picture looks more certain — which could be next spring’s home buying season.”

Dag Eliason, an agent at Hilton & Hyland in Beverly Hills, said that when the war began two months ago, he saw buyers abruptly withdraw offers, with some even pulling out of escrow. The spring sales pause has meant that homes that sat through the winter were not cleared, causing a bottleneck. “All of a sudden we’re up to a median of 80 days on the market,” said Mr. Eliason. “That’s the longest for properties to sit here in five years.”

Last winter, after the Palisades and Altadena fires threw the Los Angeles market into disarray, Howard Lorey, executive vice president at Nourmand & Associates in Beverly Hills, expected to see a strong rebound in 2026. But like Mr. Eliason, he instead saw an immediate pause on purchases when the conflict in Iran began. Mr. Lorey said the Federal Reserve Board’s decision to hold interest rates steady in the face of supply disruptions and higher energy prices “had an immediate ripple effect on buyer behavior.”