5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (April 7-13)

This week’s new arrivals across the best streaming services have been confirmed. While it’s not the most stacked seven days of fresh arrivals I’ve seen so far in 2026, there’s still a strong handful of new additions on some of the most popular platforms, including Netflix and HBO Max.

Netflix’s new shark-infested survival thriller “Thrash” is likely to grab plenty of attention this week. The movie stars “Bridgerton” alumna Phoebe Dynevor and focuses on a coastal town battling a raging storm, which sweeps ocean predators into this previously peaceful community. Other new movies this week include a blood-pumping sports biopic on HBO Max, while Peacock has an Amsterdam-set drama in which a long-term couple must endure new challenges.

I’ve rounded up all the most noteworthy new movies across streaming services down below, so you can spend less time scrolling and more time streaming this week. And don’t forget to also check out this article’s sibling, which covers all the top new TV shows you can watch this week.

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‘The Bride!’ (PVOD)

THE BRIDE! | Official Trailer – YouTube

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This week’s new options on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) aren’t exactly great. The major new additions are “The Bride!” and “Psycho Killer.” I don’t think either is worth the rental (or purchase) fee. Still, the former at least has a 70% viewer score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that some watchers found something to enjoy in this comedic spin on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”

Starring Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal and Penélope Cruz, “The Bride!” is set in 1930s Chicago, and sees a murdered young woman (Buckley) brought back to life to be a companion for Frankenstein’s iconic monster (Bale). The two embark on a cross-country trip with the authorities on their tail. Just don’t say I didn’t warn you about its inconsistent tone and less-than-stellar attempts at comedy.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) now

‘Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert’ (PVOD)

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Official Trailer – In Theaters Worldwide February 27 – YouTube



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During the production of his 2022 Elvis biopic, director Baz Luhrmann unearthed unseen footage of the “King of Rock n Roll” performing during his prime. The footage was ultimately not used in Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated movie and required extensive restoration.

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Three years later, it’s been brought together into a new documentary, “Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert,” which Luhrmann describes as neither a traditional doc nor a concert film, but instead its own beast. A movie that captures Elvis’ on-stage magnetism while also offering insight into Presley’s off-stage life.

The final result is a must-watch for Elvis fans, and has been described as “one of the most exciting concert films you’ve ever seen” by Variety. It’s a real celebration of the King’s showmanship, which made him one of the 20th century’s biggest stars. If you never got to see Elvis performing in the flesh, then “Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert” is perhaps the next best thing.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) now



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‘Midwinter Break’ (Peacock)

MIDWINTER BREAK – Official Trailer [HD] – Only In Theaters February 20 – YouTube



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“Midwinter Break’s” streaming release might come a little out of season, but if you need an emotionally impactful drama this week, then it’s the clear first choice pick. Critics had some problems with the movie’s ruminations on love and spirituality, but there was plenty of praise dished out for its two leads, Ciarán Hinds and Lesley Manville. If you’re in the mood for a movie that will tug on your heartstrings, then you could probably do a whole lot worse.

The drama centers on a longtime, retired couple, Stella (Manville) and Gerry (Hinds), who take a trip to Amsterdam that proves to be life-changing. While vacationing in the picturesque capital city, their relationship reaches a crossroads. After a lifetime of memories, unspoken truths come to light, forcing them to confront the past and their future.

Watch on Peacock from April 10

‘Christy’ (HBO Max)

Christy Trailer #1 (2025) – YouTube



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“Christy” scored headlines upon its theatrical debut in November 2025, enduring one of the worst openings for a wide release in cinema history. This led to much internet mocking, but the actual movie wasn’t worthy of so much vitriol. Far from a flawless biographical sports drama, it still has its merits and makes a reasonable case for Sydney Sweeney as a dramatic actress. While it chronicles the life of a trazilblazing female boxer, Christy Salter, it’s actually the outside-of-the-ring domestic drama that hits closest to home.

In 1989, Christy (Sweeney) has big dreams of becoming the most notorious female boxer. From her small-town roots in West Virginia, she discovers a knack for throwing punches and is equally adept at taking hits. Using her fiery personality to her advantage, she builds a reputation as a cocky rising star. However, away from the ring, her relationship with manager-turned-husband, Jim V. Martin (Ben Foster), turns toxic and frighteningly abusive.

Watch on HBO Max from April 10

‘Thrash’ (Netflix)

Thrash | Official Trailer | Netflix – YouTube



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One of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2024 was “Under Paris,” a guilty pleasure shark movie that saw ocean predators terrorize the French capital. The popular streaming service will be hoping to replicate that success with its latest original, “Thrash.” This is another toothy survival thriller that sees a group of humans face off against one of nature’s most fearsome creatures. I don’t predict it to be a critical darling, but it’ll probably score a Netflix No. 1.

Set in the wake of a catastrophic hurricane, a small coastal town doesn’t just have to contend with rising waters, but also an onslaught of sharks. With torrential rain, floating debris and power outages causing havoc, the survivors’ biggest obstacle is the deadly predators that have been swept into the town. This Netflix movie stars Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak and Djimon Hounsou.

Watch on Netflix from April 10





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