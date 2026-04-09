5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (April 7-13)

By / April 9, 2026

This week’s new arrivals across the best streaming services have been confirmed. While it’s not the most stacked seven days of fresh arrivals I’ve seen so far in 2026, there’s still a strong handful of new additions on some of the most popular platforms, including Netflix and HBO Max.

Netflix’s new shark-infested survival thriller “Thrash” is likely to grab plenty of attention this week. The movie stars “Bridgerton” alumna Phoebe Dynevor and focuses on a coastal town battling a raging storm, which sweeps ocean predators into this previously peaceful community. Other new movies this week include a blood-pumping sports biopic on HBO Max, while Peacock has an Amsterdam-set drama in which a long-term couple must endure new challenges.

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