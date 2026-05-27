‘60 Minutes’ Journalist Who Accused CBS of Political Meddling Loses Her Deal

CBS News declined to renew its contract with the “60 Minutes” correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, six months after her segment on torture in Salvadoran prisons was pulled off the air abruptly by the news division’s editor in chief, Bari Weiss.

Ms. Alfonsi’s deal expired on Saturday. She said in a phone interview that her agent’s inquiries with CBS News over the past several weeks had been met with silence.

“It sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom,” Ms. Alfonsi said. “I think it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize accurate reporting.”

Ms. Alfonsi remains employed at CBS, but with no contract in place, she said she had no expectation of returning to “60 Minutes.” “I’m not resigning,” she said. “If they want me gone because I did my job, they’ll have to fire me.”