IPL 2026 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoying a Gayle force season in IPL 2026

He had shown glimpses of his potential last year, when he cracked 252 runs at a strike rate of 206 in seven innings for Rajasthan Royals (RR); this year his hitting has soared to another level. Sooryavanshi has achieved the rare combination of a huge volume of runs at an extraordinary strike rate. His strike rate of 232.27 this season is almost 13% better than any batter with 500 runs in a T20 tournament (Abhishek Sharma, also in IPL 2026). Sooryavanshi’s six-hitting is equally stunning: he is close to breaking a six-hitting record that is nearly as old as he is.

Sooryavanshi has hit 53 sixes in 14 games in IPL 2026, currently second for the most sixes in a season of the IPL or any T20 tournament. The record belongs to Chris Gayle, who hit 59 sixes in IPL 2012. Sooryavanshi will have at least one more match to try and break this record when RR play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, and three if they make the final.

Before Sooryavanshi, only two batters had hit 50 or more sixes in a T20 tournament. Gayle did it twice, hitting 51 sixes in IPL 2013 after his record 59 in IPL 2012. Andre Russell hit 52 in IPL 2019.

Against pace or spin, when batting first or chasing, Sooryavanshi has taken on all attacks in all conditions. For such an aggressive batter, his consistency has been astonishing: he is one of only three batters with 10 or more 30-plus scores in IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi has struck 42 of his 53 sixes off fast bowlers, the most for a batter in an IPL season; Gayle and Russell hit 40 sixes against pace in their record seasons. Teams have largely avoided bowling spin to Sooryavanshi; he has faced only 45 balls from spinners and hit 11 sixes. The 42 sixes against pace came from just 203 balls while striking at 238.

Fast bowlers have struggled to contain Sooryavanshi due to his ability to attack most lengths. He has managed to score at a strike rate of 185.71 even against good length and has hit ten sixes off 63 such balls. Yorkers have kept him quiet, but he has faced only nine such deliveries and scored nine runs off them. He’s scored only five runs off 13 full tosses, most of which were attempted yorkers, but against short and fuller lengths he strikes at 357.5 and 341.17 respectively. Against back-of-a-length deliveries, that strike rate drops to 200.

Three of his four half-centuries in IPL 2026 have come off 15 balls; the other took 23. In one of those games, he went on to score a 36-ball ton, the third fastest in the IPL.

Sooryavanshi held the Orange Cap as recently as RR’s penultimate league game, but has been overtaken since. In 18 IPL seasons, only one player has won the Orange Cap, hit the most sixes, and had the best strike rate for a minimum of 50 balls faced in a season. Gayle achieved this remarkable treble for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his debut season for the franchise in 2011. Sooryavanshi could emulate this treble depending on how deep RR go in the playoffs.

Sooryavanshi goes hard from ball one. He’s hit a first-ball six three times this season, against Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, and Mohammed Siraj. Twenty of his 53 sixes have come in the first ten balls of his innings, and eleven within the first five balls. He’s hit 37 sixes in the powerplay; no other batter has 30 sixes in the first six overs of any IPL season. Sooryavanshi is closing in on the most runs scored in the first six overs in an IPL season; he’s on 430 in IPL 2026, David Warner made 467 powerplay runs in 2016.

Sooryavanshi is sensational in the middle overs too. His balls-per-six ratio in the first six overs is 5.03; after the sixth over, when the fielding restrictions have been lifted, it improves to 4.06 in the middle overs (16 sixes off 65 balls). His powerplay strike rate in IPL 2026 is 231.18, his strike rate in the middle overs rises to 235.38.

Sooryavanshi has faced 44 bowlers in IPL 2026 and hit 31 of them for six; eight of them off the first delivery he faced from them. Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered the most, with Sooryavanshi hitting four sixes off each of them. Hinge had dismissed him first ball in Hyderabad, but got hit for four consecutive sixes in the first over of the reverse fixture in Jaipur – a first in the IPL.

Only three bowlers bowled more than five balls to Sooryavanshi without conceding a six. Among them, Vaibhav Arora (six balls) and Kartik Tyagi (nine balls) from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) still conceded three fours each to Sooryavanshi. Against Lucknow Super Giants’ Mohsin Khan, however, Sooryavanshi struggled, scoring only two runs off 12 balls for two dismissals.

Mohsin is one of two bowlers against whom Sooryavanshi strikes at less than 160 (minimum of five balls). Sunil Narine is the other, with Sooryavanshi scoring only seven off eight balls from the KKR spinner despite hitting a six. He has had a strike rate of more than 200 against 19 of 24 bowlers who have bowled at least five or more balls to him this season.

Sooryavanshi’s favourite six-hitting zones are on the leg side: 42 of his 53 sixes have come on that half of the ground. He’s hit 20 sixes with the pull shot, and he’s been dismissed only once in 36 attempts at playing the pull, boasting a strike rate of 419.44. Of his 583 runs, 343 have come through the leg side at a strike rate of 306.25.