A Glimpse Of Daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone is expecting her second child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The actors announced the good news on Sunday.

What’s Happening

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a joint post on Instagram.

The picture shows their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

In the caption, the actress posted two evil eye emoticons.

Deepika And Ranveer’s Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika’s Konkani heritage and Ranveer’s Sindhi background.

The couple’s relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015 before making their marriage public in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

Deepika Padukone On Motherhood

At the WAVES 2025 summit, Deepika Padukone described how welcoming a child had reshaped her priorities, shifting her focus from years of a career-driven life to caring for “another human being.”

She said motherhood had been life-altering, grounding and deeply emotional, making her more present and appreciative of everyday moments.

She said, “I’m discovering this new life post-embracing motherhood. The minute you’ve had a child, you’re now responsible for another human being, and especially in the way I’ve led my life, it’s been so much about me – leaving home, my ambition, my career, and everything has been about my life and everything that I wanted for myself. And now, suddenly, you’re caring for this person who is dependent on you for everything.”

Padukone has said she wants her daughter to have a normal, secure childhood, away from the intense scrutiny that comes with belonging to a film family. She has often credited her own parents – especially her mother – for instilling the values and emotional resilience that guide her today, and says parenting has given those lessons a renewed sense of meaning.

What’s Next for Ranveer And Deepika?

Professionally, Ranveer is riding high on the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, which continues to dominate the box office even a month after its release.

Deepika also has an exciting slate ahead. She will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King. The actress is also set to share screen space with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s AA22xA6.

ALSO READ | Amid Dhurandhar’s Success, Ranveer Singh Enjoys A Wedding In New York With Deepika Padukone



