Chargers QB Justin Herbert Hard Launches Relationship With Madison Beer After Months of Dating

For a quarterback who usually keeps his Instagram centered on football, endorsements, and game-day moments, Justin Herbert briefly broke that pattern last month with a birthday post on his story for his girlfriend, Madison Beer. While it may have teased fans, the Los Angeles Chargers QB has now gone for a full hard launch of his relationship.

Meanwhile, Beer’s page follows a similar lane, filled with music videos, fashion, and appearances. However, someone finally made things official on the grid, as the two-time Pro Bowler surprised fans on Thursday by sharing a photo of Beer with a short caption that quickly grabbed attention.

“My world!” Herbert wrote.

The image looked recent, taken outside a popular Miami spot, with the Chargers’ QB smiling widely as Beer wrapped her arms around him. Soon after, Beer jumped into the comments and replied with “my baby baby,” adding a lot of heart emojis that matched the tone of the post.

People started talking about them in August 2025 when Herbert was seen visiting her on a music video set. Since then, they’ve been out together a few times, like at a World Series game in Los Angeles, a pre-Grammys party in January, and sitting courtside at a Lakers game earlier this month.

Beer has also shown support for Herbert in his world, as she attended many games at SoFi Stadium.

Then, in March, their connection became more visible through social media. On her 27th birthday post, where she wore a tiara and a ribbon reading “It’s my birthday,” Herbert left a simple comment that read, “My love.”

Likewise, Beer shared her own heartfelt message for Herbert’s birthday.

“I am so lucky to be yours. You are my dream come true,” she wrote in her story, alongside a photo of him carrying her through a field.

But she hasn’t posted him on her main feed like he just did. However, the recent moment didn’t just end with them, though. While Justin Herbert was making things official on Instagram, the Chargers jumped in too, bringing up a funny Madison Beer meme in the comments.

Los Angeles Chargers troll Justin Herbert and Madison Beer in comments

Justin Herbert’s post did more than just confirm their relationship; it marked a change he had been avoiding for a while. Although the Chargers QB had no problem leaving comments and hints before, he had never actually posted about Madison Beer on his main feed. Now that he finally has, the Los Angeles Chargers jumped in to have some fun with the couple in a playful way.

“who’s ur friend ?? 🤭” the Chargers’ official page wrote, clearly leaning into a joke that longtime fans of Beer would instantly recognize.

iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM s Jingle Ball 2024 – Red Carpet Madison Beer attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Inglewood INTUIT DOME CA USA Copyright: xCxFlanigan/imageSPACEx

This brings to mind one of her most famous viral moments. At that time, Beer was filmed in a heated exchange when another girl confronted her, saying, “You did something to my friend.”

Beer quickly shot back, “Who’s your friend?”

Her surprised tone made the moment memorable, and that quick comeback turned into a meme that has followed her for years.

Later on, Beer even addressed that moment during a January interview, showing she fully embraces it now.

“I see memes about it literally all the time,” she said. “‘I’m like, ‘I’m so proud of her.’ She stood on business. I look back, and I’m proud of my younger self, and I’m like, ‘Honestly, good for you that you stood up for yourself.’ I like to think that I’m not too confrontational, but apparently I’m wrong. At this point, I can’t be embarrassed over that. I’d rather laugh at it. I’m like, “Honestly, you ate girl.’”

So when the Bolts dropped that comment under Herbert’s “My world” post, it was not just a joke; it was a callback that fans instantly connected with. In the end, Herbert made things official, but the Chargers made sure the internet had its moment too.