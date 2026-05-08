A Look At Humana (HUM) Valuation After Earnings Miss And Lower Full Year Guidance

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Humana stock in focus after earnings and guidance shift

Humana (HUM) is back on investors’ radar after first quarter results, a lower full year earnings outlook, and confirmation that the company has completed a previously announced share repurchase program.

See our latest analysis for Humana.

The latest earnings release and lower full year guidance have coincided with a sharp 33.81% 1 month share price return. However, Humana’s 1 year total shareholder return of 5.83% and 3 year total shareholder return of 53.98% remain weak, suggesting recent momentum follows a tougher multi year stretch for holders.

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With Humana trading close to analyst targets but carrying an intrinsic value estimate that implies a large discount, the key question for you is whether recent weakness represents a real opportunity or whether the market already reflects future growth.

Most Popular Narrative: 11.8% Overvalued

Humana’s last close at $237.96 sits above the narrative fair value of $212.87, putting investor attention on what is driving that gap.

Humana’s current pressures underscore that reality. As Medicare Advantage continues to expand, the companies that thrive will likely be those that treat compliance not as a checkbox, but as an operational framework embedded into every layer of their billing and clinical review systems.

Read the complete narrative.

Regulation sits at the center of this valuation story. The narrative, according to yiannisz, leans heavily on how compliance, documentation quality, and Medicare Advantage scale interact with margins and long term cash generation. Want to see which assumptions about future profitability and growth keep the fair value below today’s price.

Result: Fair Value of $212.87 (OVERVALUED)

Have a read of the narrative in full and understand what’s behind the forecasts.

However, this narrative could be knocked off course if regulatory intensity eases, or if Humana’s compliance investments materially reduce audit and documentation risks.

Find out about the key risks to this Humana narrative.

Another View: Earnings Multiple Sends a Different Signal

While the narrative fair value of $212.87 points to Humana as 11.8% overvalued, the current P/E of 25.3x tells a different story. It sits below the estimated fair ratio of 39.4x and under the 32.4x peer average, even though it is slightly above the 24.9x US Healthcare industry level.