What happened to Sebastián Marroquín? Details explored about the son of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar

IMPACT x Nightline (Image via Unsplash/@Martin Podsiad)

The cocaine trade during the 1980s and early 1990s saw Pablo Escobar, who led Colombia’s Medellín Cartel, maintain control over most of its operations. His violent empire brought fear and death to many families.

The only son of Juan Pablo Escobar Henao, who was born in 1977, lived his life in an environment filled with wealth but faced constant threats from bodyguards and violent attacks that came from his father’s profession.

After Pablo Escobar died in a shootout with police on December 2, 1993, his 16-year-old son, with his mother and sister faced dangerous situations. The family moved from Colombia to Argentina, where they used false identities to protect themselves from danger.

Sebastián Marroquín changed his name from Juan Pablo Escobar and studied architecture while leading a peaceful life away from his father’s criminal activities.

He works as an architect, author and public speaker who lives in Buenos Aires while promoting peace and telling young people about the true consequences of drug-related crimes.

He has tried to make amends for his family’s past by meeting victims’ families and sharing his story. The case is featured in IMPACT x Nightline: Raised By Killers: Growing Up Escobar which will air on May 7, 2026, through Hulu and Disney+.

IMPACT x Nightline: Raised By Killers: Growing Up Escobar: Pablo Escobar’s childhood and life in Colombia

Sebastián Marroquín, born Juan Pablo Escobar Henao on February 24, 1977, spent his early years in Medellín during the height of his father’s power. The family lived on a large estate called Hacienda Nápoles, which had a private zoo with elephants and giraffes.

Trips to Disney World and expensive parties were normal, but so were armed guards and the fear that came with Pablo Escobar’s business. Young Juan Pablo had few friends because other children were scared of his father.

At age 14 he once asked his father on television about people who had died because of cartel violence. His father called him “my 14-year-old pacifist son.” Life mixed extreme wealth with constant danger.

Bodyguards, known as sicarios, even acted as nannies for the boy. These early years shaped him, but he later said the violence left a deep mark. After his father’s death in 1993, the family knew they could not stay in Colombia. Threats forced them to leave everything behind and start over in secret, according to the Guardian.

Escape from Colombia and new life in Argentina

After Pablo Escobar’s death, 16-year-old Juan Pablo, his mother, sister, and girlfriend left Colombia in an armored car following the funeral. They briefly stayed in Mozambique before settling in Argentina.

There, they entered a witness-protection-style program and changed their names. Juan Pablo became Sebastián Marroquín, and his mother took a new identity. The family faced hard times at first.

Even with money hidden away, they sometimes struggled to buy basic food because they could not spend it safely. Sebastián studied hard and earned a degree in architecture and industrial design from the University of Palermo in Buenos Aires.

He kept his past secret for many years so he could live normally. “It’s my real name now,” he said about his new identity. “Even my wife calls me Sebastián.” Over time he built a stable life in the Palermo Soho area of Buenos Aires.

He married his longtime girlfriend, María Ángeles Sarmiento, and they had a son named Juan Emile. The move gave the family a chance to leave the violence behind and live peacefully, as reported by The Guardian.

Career as an architect and author

Sebastián Marroquín chose a career in architecture and industrial design after settling in Argentina. He completed his studies at university and now works as an architect in Buenos Aires.

For years, he kept his identity private so clients and neighbors would not connect him to Pablo Escobar. He chose to share his life story publicly later in his life. In 2014 he wrote the book Pablo Escobar: My Father. He shares his childhood memories in the book which includes both his positive and challenging experiences.

He has written different books and is set to release a graphic novel in 2025 which visually depicts his life story. The works present a child’s perspective of authentic cartel existence which they describe in their writing.

Marroquín wants young people to understand that drug crime leads to nothing except suffering and death. He delivers motivational speeches in addition to his writing work.

He wants people to choose nonviolent solutions while maintaining peace. His work as an architect and writer enables him to achieve financial independence and create his own future without his father’s influence, as per The Guardian.

Watch IMPACT x Nightline: Raised By Killers: Growing Up Escobar on Hulu and Disney+.