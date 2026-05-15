A new episode of ‘Dutton Ranch’ is out Friday — Where to watch and catch up on the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff series

Yellowstone fans, are you ready for a new episode of Dutton Ranch? In the new Yellowstone spinoff, Beth and Rip relocate to South Texas to fight for their own legacy. But while they are running from the ghosts of their Yellowstone ranch, they run into new problems in the form of a rival ranch owner. Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little are back for the spinoff, with Ed Harris and Annette Bening joining the cast. Episode 7, titled “Den of Sin,” premieres Friday, June 19, on Paramount+ and Paramount Network.

Here’s what you need to know about the Yellowstone spinoff and how to watch Dutton Ranch without cable.

What is Dutton Ranch about?

In this new Yellowstone series, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler head to South Texas to fight for their future, only to clash with a rival ranch owner.

Dutton Ranch Yellowstone Episode 7 trailer:

When does Dutton Ranch come out?

Dutton Ranch premiered with its first two episodes on Friday, May 15, 2026. Episode 7 premieres Friday, June 19, 2026.

What channel is Dutton Ranch on?

Unlike its predecessor, Dutton Ranch will air on Paramount Network and stream on Paramount+ on the same day. This is good news for folks who don’t have a big cable package or other access to Paramount network.

What time do new Dutton Ranch episodes drop?

New episodes of Dutton Ranch will premiere every Friday on Paramount+ at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. Episodes will air that night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network (and live TV streaming services that carry Paramount Network).

Where to watch Dutton Ranch:

Paramount+ With a Paramount+ subscription, you can catch most of Taylor Sheridan’s shows, including Dutton Ranch, Lioness, and The Madison, other originals like The Agency and Dexter: Resurrection, great movies, live NFL and UFC broadcasts, and much more. A Paramount+ Essential plan costs $8.99/month, and the ad-free Paramount+ Premium is $13.99/month, but right now, you can get two months of either tier for just $0.99/month, a major discount over the regular rate. Once the promotional period ends, you can continue paying the market rate for your selected tier or cancel at any time. This deal is available directly through Paramount+ or as a Prime Video add-on.

Dutton Ranch cast:

In the new Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch, Kelly Reilly returns as Beth Dutton, Cole Hauser is back as Rip Wheeler and Finn Little plays Carter. Ed Harris and Annette Bening are joining the cast of the new spinoff.

Is Dutton Ranch a Yellowstone sequel?

Dutton Ranch is the first official sequel to Yellowstone (though Taylor Sheridan is not the official showrunner, he is a producer, and other key members of the Yellowstone team, like director and cinematographer Christina Alexandra Voros, are involved). While Marshals, which premiered earlier this year, follows Beth’s brother, Kayce Dutton, it is more of a spinoff than a true sequel, bringing in a new cast of characters and plot. But Dutton Ranch will pick up shortly after Yellowstone ended, and follow Beth and Rip in the aftermath of the series finale.

Dutton Ranch episode release schedule: