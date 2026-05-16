A super rare Golden Ticket Squishy Dumpling drops this weekend. What to know about the latest viral promotion.

Step aside, NeeDohs. There’s a new squishy in town — that is, if you can find it.

RMS USA, the toy maker behind the viral squishy bun mystery dumplings, is channeling its inner Willy Wonka, revealing that a new Golden Ticket Dumpling series will drop on Saturday, May 16, exclusively at Five Below stores.

Since 2025, various versions of the sensory fidget toys from RMS USA have become something of a viral craze, thanks in part to TikTok videos showing people unboxing the mystery bamboo-style steamer baskets. Some capture the thrill of finally obtaining the highly sought-after rare dumpling, while others show deflation and disappointment.

“The community has turned every Mystery Dumpling drop into an event, and we wanted to give them the biggest hunt yet,” Zack Farber, CEO at RMS USA, said in a statement. “The Golden Ticket Dumpling takes everything fans already love, from the suspense and rare chase to the viral reveal, and adds a once-in-a-lifetime prize moment.”

In recent weeks, depending on the location, it’s been an all-too-familiar scene of eager squishy dumpling fans scouring store aisles to get even just one of these painfully adorable fidget toys (this writer included), or fans sharing tips with each other on which stores are in stock or when a new shipment is expected.

Here’s what to know about the treasure hunt frenzy that’s squishing the nation by storm.

What’s in the Golden Ticket Dumpling series?

As if it wasn’t hard enough to find just one original squishy dumpling lately, there is only one Golden Ticket Dumpling in the entire series. The little steamer basket also contains a golden ticket that is worth a $1,000 Five Below in-store shopping spree.

Are there any other rare dumplings in the series?

If you don’t strike gold with the golden ticket dumpling, RMS USA says there are also super-rare silver dumplings hidden throughout the new series, plus “additional classic fan-favorite dumpling surprises.”

Is there a limit on how many I can buy at once?

Yes. There’s a limit of one dumpling per customer, per day, while supplies last.

Are there other ways I can win the $1,000 shopping spree?

Yes. You can enter the shopping spree sweepstakes without making a purchase by mailing a handwritten postcard with the participant’s information specified in the official rules here. The sweepstakes ends on July 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

After the winning dumpling is found, the winner who entered through this alternative method will be selected in a random drawing. This grand prize is in addition to the person who finds the winning Golden Ticket with the Golden Ticket Squishy Dumpling.