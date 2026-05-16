GM Pulls the Plug on Chevy’s Biggest Silverado Trucks as Sales Collapse and Factory Fallout Begins

Chevrolet is walking away from some of the biggest trucks wearing the Silverado badge, and the timing says a lot about where the medium-duty truck market is heading. The automaker will officially discontinue the Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD this fall after deciding not to renew its production agreement with International Trucks. That move is already triggering fallout beyond GM itself, including the shutdown of truck production at a major Ohio plant.

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This is not some minor lineup trim or quiet fleet adjustment. Chevrolet is exiting an entire segment of the commercial truck business tied directly to its heaviest Silverado models. And when an automaker starts pulling out of a market where Ford is still competing aggressively, people in the truck world notice.

Production of the Silverado medium-duty lineup is scheduled to end September 30 at International Trucks’ Springfield, Ohio, facility. The trucks were co-developed alongside International’s CV Series models, and both brands relied heavily on the same plant. According to reports, International’s own CV Series production will stop even earlier on September 10 because most of the factory’s workload revolved around Chevrolet’s trucks.

That detail matters. Once GM decided not to renew the contract signed with International back in 2015, the entire production equation changed. The Springfield plant suddenly lost the program that was keeping much of its manufacturing capacity alive. The disruption became significant enough that International sold the Ohio facility to Canadian defense contractor Roshel earlier this year.

And that’s where the story turns from a simple product cancellation into something much bigger.

The Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD trucks were Chevrolet’s answer to medium-duty commercial work. These were not consumer-focused pickups built for mall parking lots and weekend hardware store runs. They were serious commercial rigs aimed at fleets, contractors, towing operations, utility work, and heavy hauling businesses.

Under the hood, all three models used GM’s Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 producing 350 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque. Power was sent through an Allison six-speed automatic transmission, a setup designed around durability and commercial use rather than speed or luxury.

Chevrolet also offered four-wheel drive along with multiple cab layouts, including regular cab, double cab, and crew cab configurations. Wheelbases stretched from 165 inches all the way to 243 inches depending on the application.