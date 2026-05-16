GM Pulls the Plug on Chevy’s Biggest Silverado Trucks as Sales Collapse and Factory Fallout Begins

Chevrolet is walking away from some of the biggest trucks wearing the Silverado badge, and the timing says a lot about where the medium-duty truck market is heading. The automaker will officially discontinue the Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD this fall after deciding not to renew its production agreement with International Trucks. That move is already triggering fallout beyond GM itself, including the shutdown of truck production at a major Ohio plant.
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This is not some minor lineup trim or quiet fleet adjustment. Chevrolet is exiting an entire segment of the commercial truck business tied directly to its heaviest Silverado models. And when an automaker starts pulling out of a market where Ford is still competing aggressively, people in the truck world notice.
Production of the Silverado medium-duty lineup is scheduled to end September 30 at International Trucks’ Springfield, Ohio, facility. The trucks were co-developed alongside International’s CV Series models, and both brands relied heavily on the same plant. According to reports, International’s own CV Series production will stop even earlier on September 10 because most of the factory’s workload revolved around Chevrolet’s trucks.
That detail matters. Once GM decided not to renew the contract signed with International back in 2015, the entire production equation changed. The Springfield plant suddenly lost the program that was keeping much of its manufacturing capacity alive. The disruption became significant enough that International sold the Ohio facility to Canadian defense contractor Roshel earlier this year.
And that’s where the story turns from a simple product cancellation into something much bigger.
The Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD trucks were Chevrolet’s answer to medium-duty commercial work. These were not consumer-focused pickups built for mall parking lots and weekend hardware store runs. They were serious commercial rigs aimed at fleets, contractors, towing operations, utility work, and heavy hauling businesses.
Under the hood, all three models used GM’s Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 producing 350 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque. Power was sent through an Allison six-speed automatic transmission, a setup designed around durability and commercial use rather than speed or luxury.
Chevrolet also offered four-wheel drive along with multiple cab layouts, including regular cab, double cab, and crew cab configurations. Wheelbases stretched from 165 inches all the way to 243 inches depending on the application.
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The trucks covered a broad range of commercial weight classes. The Silverado 4500 HD carried a gross vehicle weight rating between 14,001 and 16,500 pounds. The 5500 HD pushed up to 19,500 pounds, while the 6500 HD reached as high as 23,500 pounds.
On paper, the lineup checked the right boxes for medium-duty buyers. But paper specs do not guarantee sales.
Chevrolet’s numbers tell the real story. GM sold only 1,273 Silverado medium-duty trucks during the first quarter of 2026. That represented a massive 37.4% decline compared to the same period in 2025.
Ford, meanwhile, moved 2,331 F-650 and F-750 trucks during the same quarter.
That gap is difficult to ignore. Medium-duty trucks are not high-volume vehicles compared to consumer pickups, but steep sales drops in a niche segment can quickly turn into a financial problem. Especially when production depends on outside manufacturing partnerships and dedicated factory capacity.
This is where enthusiasts and industry watchers should pay attention. The commercial truck business is brutally competitive, and automakers do not keep low-volume products alive out of nostalgia. If the numbers stop working, the vehicles disappear. That is exactly what appears to have happened here.
GM’s decision also highlights a growing divide inside the truck market itself. Consumer pickups continue getting larger, more expensive, and more luxury-focused, while true work-oriented medium-duty models face shrinking demand and tighter economics. The trucks that actually haul equipment, tow massive loads, and support commercial operations are becoming harder to justify unless the sales volume stays healthy.
Chevrolet is not completely abandoning medium-duty trucks, but the replacement strategy looks very different.
After the Silverado MD lineup disappears, GM will continue offering its Chevrolet Low Cab Forward commercial trucks through its partnership with Isuzu. Those trucks include the LCF 3500, 4500, and 5500 models based on the Isuzu N-Series platform, along with the heavier-duty LCF 6500XD and 7500XD models derived from Isuzu’s F-Series trucks.
That means Chevrolet is effectively leaning harder into rebadged Isuzu commercial products instead of continuing development around the Silverado-branded medium-duty platform.
For some commercial buyers, that may not matter. Fleet customers often prioritize uptime, serviceability, and operating cost over branding. But from a broader industry perspective, Chevrolet stepping away from Silverado medium-duty trucks still feels significant because it shrinks the field in an already specialized market.
International Trucks will continue selling its MV Series models in the Class 6 and 7 categories, so the company is not disappearing from the segment entirely. Still, losing the CV Series and the GM production relationship marks a major shift for the company’s Ohio operations.
Here’s the bigger issue hiding underneath all this. When automakers start trimming commercial products, it usually reflects more than weak demand for one specific truck. It signals pressure inside manufacturing partnerships, changing fleet economics, and a market becoming less forgiving for anything that does not generate strong returns.
GM made a business decision. The numbers likely forced its hand. But it also means another purpose-built work truck lineup is disappearing at a time when commercial operators already face rising equipment costs and fewer choices.
That leaves an uncomfortable question hanging over the medium-duty truck market going forward. If a major player like Chevrolet decides the Silverado MD lineup is no longer worth fighting for, how many other specialized work vehicles are one bad sales year away from the chopping block?
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