A Tucson man seeks $176 million from Pima County Sheriff’s Department after being left paralyzed by deputy shooting

By / August 4, 2026

A Tucson man is seeking $176 million in monetary damages from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after deputies entered his home and shot him, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Attorneys representing 24-year-old Axeel Melendez and his mother, Carmen Melendez, filed a notice of claim against Sheriff Chris Nanos and his department last week, informing the county they intend to sue.

A notice of claim is a statutory prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a public entity or employee.

“Our justice system recognizes the dignity of a human life and the importance of the completeness of your body. Axeel’s health, his independence, his ability to earn a living, his sense of security, that’s all been stolen away from him,” said Dev Sethi, the lead attorney representing Melendez and his mother.

The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sethi says Axeel Melendez and his mother were the victims of a swatting incident – a criminal prank that can involve placing fake emergency calls to emergency responders at a specific location with the goal of provoking a significant response from law enforcement.

On April 10, a caller impersonating Melendez called the 311 non-emergency number for city services stating that his father had shot his sister and provided Melendez’s home address.

“This morning of the April 10 call has many red flags and hallmarks of it being a fake call, including…this call came into 311. Nobody reporting an emergency calls 311,” Sethi said.

Sethi said the caller mispronounced Melendez’s first name even though they were impersonating him.

The call also came from an out of state area code.

Less than 48 hours before that call, Sethi said his client had received a threatening message from someone who hacked his personal information while he was playing a multiplayer video game, demanding a ransom to get his passwords and accounts back.

The hacker had also threatened to call U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport Melendez because he had a Hispanic name.