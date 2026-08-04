Brie Bella injury update: WWE star suffers broken scapula at SummerSlam

Updated Aug. 3, 2026, 2:57 p.m. ET

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella revealed that she suffered a broken scapula during her SummerSlam 2026 match and will be sidelined from the ring indefinitely as she recovers.

Bella announced the injury update in a Monday, Aug. 3 Instagram post and noted she will be out “for a bit” without specifying an exact time frame. She was injured during a six-person tag team match featuring her sister, Nikki, and Paige against Fatal Influence during the first night of SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 1.

After the event, WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque initially said the injury “seems pretty bad” and Bella had been taken to a local hospital for more examination.

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“I wanted to thank you all for sending me all the love, warm wishes and prayers. When I was sitting in the hospital, I was reading everything you guys were sending my way, love you all!!!,” Bella wrote via social media. “… If there’s one thing I know about my sister and I is that we don’t let broken bones stop us. Not sure how I finished that match, but I do believe between the adrenaline, passion for the business and the love for all the women I work with, it gave me the drive to finish. Now my new journey starts!!”

Though Brie Bella did not specify on social media when in the match the injury occurred, it appears she was injured when Jacy Jayne did a dive on her against the steel steps on her right shoulder. Bella was holding it for the rest of the match, and even after the loss, when her and her sister turned on Paige, Bella couldn’t take part in the attack.

The timing of the injury to Bella, who is married to pro wrestling star Bryan Danielson, is particularly unfortunate considering her sister dealt with an injury earlier this year that kept Nikki Bella from performing at Wrestlemania. That resulted in Paige’s inclusion and, subsequently, the Bella Twins’ turn against Paige during Saturday’s Night 1 of Summerslam 2026.

Levesque said WWE would pivot with its plans for the feud depending on Brie Bella’s diagnosis. Bella indicated she would return to WWE at some point.

“If there is one thing I know about Brie Mode, she always finds a way to come back to her wrestling home,” Bella wrote. “Let the recovery begin.”

Buddy said he’s going to be my assistant, Birdie‘s going to be my nurse and they both told me that daddy is going to be my personal chef, so I am set!! if there is one thing I know about Brie Mode, she always finds a way to come back to her wrestling home. Let the recovery begin.