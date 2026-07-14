A24’s ‘Backrooms’ makes its streaming debut today — here’s how to watch

After becoming the biggest box-office hit in A24 history, “Backrooms” is finally heading home.

The viral horror sensation from 20-year-old filmmaker Kane Parsons arrives on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) on Tuesday, July 14, and is now available to pre-order, giving fans their first chance to watch the film from home after its record-breaking theatrical run.

The movie has grossed more than $360 million worldwide, making it A24’s highest-grossing film ever and one of the biggest horror successes of 2026.

Where can you stream ‘Backrooms’?

Beginning July 14, “Backrooms” will be available to buy or rent on major digital platforms, including Apple TV, Prime Video, and other digital retailers.

The film will be available to purchase for $24.99. A 48-hour rental option is also expected to be available for $19.99.

Is ‘Backrooms’ on Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max?

No.

At launch, “Backrooms” will only be available through digital purchase and rental platforms. A24 has not yet announced a subscription streaming release date or revealed when the film might arrive on services such as HBO Max, Hulu, or Netflix.

There is also no official word yet on a Blu-ray, DVD, or 4K physical release.

What is ‘Backrooms’ about?

Based on the internet horror phenomenon of the same name, the film follows Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a struggling furniture store owner who discovers a hidden doorway leading to the Backrooms — an endless maze of unsettling yellow hallways, empty rooms, and strange entities that seem to defy reality.

When Clark becomes trapped, his therapist Mary (Renate Reinsve) enters the mysterious dimension in an attempt to find him, uncovering increasingly disturbing secrets along the way.

The film is adapted from Parsons’ wildly popular YouTube series, which helped turn the “Backrooms” creepypasta into a global phenomenon.

‘Backrooms’ trailer

How did ‘Backrooms’ do at the box office?

Originally projected to open far lower, the movie shocked Hollywood by debuting with more than $81 million domestically, becoming A24’s largest opening weekend ever, according to Deadline.

The film has since earned more than $190 million in North America and over $360 million worldwide, making it the studio’s biggest box-office success to date.

Parsons also made history as the youngest filmmaker to direct a movie that debuted at No. 1 at the domestic and global box office.

Who stars in ‘Backrooms’?

The film is led by Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave,” “Doctor Strange”) as Clark, a struggling furniture store owner who discovers a portal to the mysterious Backrooms hidden beneath his store.

Renate Reinsve, who won widespread acclaim for “The Worst Person in the World,” co-stars as Dr. Mary Kline, Clark’s therapist.

The supporting cast includes: