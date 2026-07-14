Jay-Z Yankee Stadium Review: Three Nights of Legacy and Guest Stars

That all this was happening in the dead middle of the night, in a space enclosed at the sides but open to the heavens, gave the whole affair a sense of privacy, as if the stadium were occupying a slightly askew plane of existence. Nobody — onstage or in the crowd — seemed inclined to leave. Literally thousands of grown men were toting JAŸ-Z-30 merch bags like Birkins.

By comparison, the first two concerts were straightforward affairs. “The Blueprint” is one of Jay-Z’s most popular and musically vibrant albums, and his tour through it was like careering from one prizefight anthem to the next, including the cheeky “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” and the titanic “U Don’t Know.” Toward the end of the set, Eminem joined Jay-Z onstage to perform “Renegade,” their much-debated collaboration, showing off two opposing styles of grand-scale technique.

Tackling “Reasonable Doubt” the prior night, Jay-Z was both less excitable and more reverent. It’s an album of inner ramblings, single-act theater monologues and show-off skill. Apart from a handful of flashy moments — say, Beyoncé singing the Mary J. Blige parts on “Can’t Knock the Hustle” — he mostly focused on dexterity (“D’Evils,” “22 Two’s”) and solemnity (“Regrets”). The most notable guest was Nas, with whom Jay-Z famously quarreled, though now the two men have achieved a grown-folks rapprochement.